PALMER TWP., Pa. - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new restaurant in the Palmer Town Center.
Hoolala K-Chicken & Ramen House, specializing in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen and bubble tea, is set to open Friday at 759 S. 25th St., next to Jill's Hallmark, partner Michael Zhuo said.
The space, which previously housed a Papa Johns pizza shop, underwent extensive renovations that include new flooring, counters, kitchen equipment, pendant lighting, electrical and plumbing work, banquettes and wallpaper.
"Everything's new," Zhuo said.
The fast-casual restaurant, with seating for 32 customers, will offer appetizers such as edamame, fried shrimp shumai, gyoza (Japanese pork dumplings), kimchi, seaweed salad and sweet potato fries.
About a dozen ramen selections, $14.99-$16.99, will include selections such as chicken, grilled shrimp, seafood (with shrimp, calamari, mussels and kani), spicy miso (with ground pork or chicken), tonkotsu (with pork belly or chicken) and veggie tomato.
Ramen dishes will feature a variety of other ingredients, including bamboo shoots, bean sprouts and chives, scallions, sesame seeds and soft-boiled eggs.
For the Korean fried chicken, Hoolala is partnering with K-Chicken, a New Jersey-based restaurant chain, Zhuo said.
Customers will be able to enjoy chicken breast strips ($8.99 for three pieces and $11.99 for five pieces), wings (starting at $12.99 for 10) and whole bone-in chickens ($24.99 for one and $47.99 for two).
They'll be able to choose from a variety of sauces, including BBQ, gang-jeong, soy garlic and spicy garlic, or opt for no sauce.
"My personal favorites are BBQ and soy garlic," Zhuo said.
Other menu highlights will include crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, desserts such as green tea cheesecake and milk tea herbal jelly and flavored teas such as lychee green tea, passionfruit green tea and kumquat lemon green tea.
Customers also will be able to customize a variety of milk teas, including coconut, honeydew, jasmine and strawberry, with toppings such as bubble tapioca, crystal boba and lychee jelly.
The menu will be similar to Zhuo and his partners' 2.5-year-old restaurant, Hi-Pot, specializing in Taiwanese hot pots, ramen and bubble tea, on East Third Street in south Bethlehem.
"Many items will be the same," Zhuo said. "We don't have the Korean fried chicken at Hi-Pot, though."
Hoolala will supplement other restaurants in the Palmer Town Center, including Ho Ho Wok Chinese Restaurant and the newly opened Cancun Mexican Restaurant a couple of doors down.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Info: 610-317-8888.