PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley business offering indoor golf and entertainment has ended operations at its location of nearly two years as it plans to reopen at a new venue within the next few months.
X-Golf Lehigh Valley, a 10,000-square-foot golf-themed sports bar and family entertainment center, has closed at 80 Kunkle Drive in Palmer Township and "will not reopen at this location," according to a message posted Wednesday on the business' social media pages.
"Look for us to reopen in Palmer Township/Easton PA by September of 2023," the announcement continues.
It's unclear what led to the upcoming relocation, and a message left with franchise co-owner Robert Barlow was not immediately returned.
A separate Facebook post from about a week earlier indicated that X-Golf Lehigh Valley would be closed "due to building issues," and customers should check back for updates.
X-Golf Lehigh Valley opened in July 2021 in a building that previously housed various full-service restaurants, including The Cask Taphouse and Grill, Tilted Kilt and Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen.
At its original spot, X-Golf Lehigh Valley offered space for up to 200 guests to enjoy golf, food, drinks and more.
It featured seven state-of-the-art golf simulators, along with golf lessons, leagues and club fitting.
A full bar featured 28 draft beers, and customers also enjoyed freshly prepared dishes such as burgers and chicken wings.
Other amenities included 26 TVs, a partially covered patio and outdoor games.
X-Golf Lehigh Valley is part of a national franchise, X-Golf America, which has around 100 independently operated locations nationwide, including three others in Pennsylvania, according to the business' website.
The California-based company, which launched American operations in 2015, offers state-of-the-art technology that measures ball and swing data at 98% accuracy, according to the company's website.
The business' research and development department spent more than 15 years engineering "a sophisticated combination of laser, light, impact and camera sensory technologies to collect raw data at and around the impact zone."
The golf simulators feature custom-built, 3-D graphics software, along with technology that measures the motion vector of the golf ball along with the movement of the golf club such as path, angle of attack, trajectory and velocity.
"Data has shown us that a huge number of people love golf as a leisure activity, yet can feel put off by time and cost restraints, or the intimidation of coming in as a newcomer," a message on the company's franchising page reads. "We’ve delivered a modern solution. Giving guests the chance to rent the world’s most accurate indoor golf simulators has literally changed the game. They can now play and train at golf at their own level, pace and preference – any time of year, rain or shine."
"And we didn’t stop there. As if our high end simulators weren’t enough of a draw, our full sports bar and modern entertainment center kick things up, creating an energized, fun environment for guests to enjoy with friends, family or co-workers."
X-Golf Lehigh Valley recently won "best virtual golf" in Lehigh Valley Style magazine's "Best of the Lehigh Valley 2023" readers' survey, according to an April 15 post on the business' social media pages.
