SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Whether you want a quick trim or a whole new look for spring, a new barbershop in Lehigh County can keep your hair in tip-top shape.
Inspire Barber Studio, offering haircutting and styling for clients of all ages, opened March 15 at 200 E. Emmaus Ave. in Salisbury Township.
Owner and barber Joshua Hernandez of Allentown previously worked for six years at Lifestyle Barbershop in Easton and Emmaus.
"This barbershop is a longtime dream of mine," said Hernandez, a 2012 graduate of Easton Area High School. "I've always wanted to operate my own barbershop, and I'm very thankful for Lifestyle as it helped me prepare for this. I was a manager in Emmaus for three years."
Inspire Barber Studio, occupying a renovated space that previously housed Karma Boutique Salon, offers a wide array of hair services, including haircuts, beard trims and hot towel shaves.
The business primarily caters to men and boys, but women with short hairstyles are also welcome, Hernandez said.
Haircuts are $25 for kids and $30 for adults, while a haircut and beard cut are $40. Customers also can opt for a jelly mask ($20) or "VIP cut" ($50), with the latter including a hot towel shave and face and scalp massage.
"We do any and all kinds of cuts - fades, tapers, scissor trims, specialty designs, you name it," Hernandez said. "And we welcome all ages, too. My one client is 96 years old."
Inspire features three hair styling stations, a waiting area with refreshments and a retail section offering top-of-the-line styling powder, beard oil and other hair care products.
Hernandez is seeking other barbers to join him at Inspire, and interested individuals are welcome to stop by the barbershop to apply.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 610-295-9925; instagram.com/inspire_barberstudio.