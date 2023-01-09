Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week.
Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
In the Easton area, customers can visit new businesses such as The Local Eatery along with longstanding restaurants such as Pearly Baker's Alehouse.
They also can patronize popular beverage spots such as Böser Geist Brewing Co. and Thrive Easton, with the latter offering an energy tea and protein shake combo for $11.
Participating Italian destinations include Antonio's Pizzeria, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza, Sette Luna Tuscan Trattoria and Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House, with the latter offering a $27, three-course menu with entree options that include cheese ravioli and the "fuhgeddaboudit" (upside down pie, baked with fried eggplant and topped with pesto and hand-whipped ricotta).
For fans of seafood, Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township is offering a three-course dinner, with entree options of cajun tuna, barbecue roasted salmon, shrimp and broccoli alfredo and more, while 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in downtown Easton is offering a three-course dinner, with entree options of fish and chips, linguini and clams, broiled crab-stuffed tilapia and more. Both menus are $35.
Other entree highlights include birria tacos, shrimp tacos and enchiladas (choice of meat) as part of a $25, three-course menu at La Perla Tapatia; branzino, pistachio-crusted salmon and quattro formaggio pizza as part of a $39.95, three-course menu at River Grille; braised short rib, duck confit legs and a sweet tea barbecue chicken platter as part of a $40, three-course menu at The Bayou; and grilled swordfish, chicken Milanese and seafood gnocchi as part of a $42.95, three-course menu at Ocean.
The event, sponsored by York County-based KLYR Rum, also includes participants Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine, Billy's Downtown Diner, Black & Blue, Easton Wine Project, Maxim's 22, Porters' Pub, Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House and Tierra de Fuego. Info: eastonrestaurantweek.com.
In the Hellertown and Lower Saucon areas, more than a dozen businesses are participating.
The new PA House is offering $10 off $50 gift card purchases, while the longstanding Roma Pizza is offering specials that include 10% off your entire order and two large cheese pizzas with garlic knots for $25.99.
Additionally, Art Cafe is offering $13 lunch specials (special dessert included) such as roasted red pepper tomato soup with BLT grilled cheese and butternut squash mac and cheese with green beans, while Wings on Main is offering an appetizer and two sandwiches (Philly cheesesteak, California cheeseburger or grilled chicken breast sandwich) for $25.
Other promotions include a cheesesteak or plain steak sandwich with fries for $9.99 at Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, 15% off meal combos at The Vibe Nutrition, 20% off your first pint of participating brands at Lost Tavern Brewing menu, two burgers and two beers for $20.23 at Drip - The Flavor Lab and a $26, three-course menu, featuring entree options of seafood cakes, chicken parmesan and tenderloin tips, at The Springtown Inn.
The event, presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, also includes participants Braveheart Highland Pub, Nick's BBQ and Yianni's Taverna. Info: lehighvalleychamber.org/hellertown-lowersauconwinterrw.html.