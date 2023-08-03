ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The owners of a Lehigh Valley meat processing business are beefing up operations.
Grizel Mazariegos-Perez and her husband, Felix Perez, owners and operators of Easton Meat Services LLC, a wholesale meat processing business in Easton, recently purchased a property in Allentown to expand their business, according to a news release.
The couple purchased 1101 Hanover Ave., a more than 2,800-square-foot building, which had previously been home to L&K Asian Market. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The owners plan to make renovations to the site in order to serve restaurants and businesses from the Allentown area as well.
Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged the financing for the acquisition.
“I am happy to see things work out for the business owners so that they could expand into the Allentown area with their business,” Barber said.
The buyers were represented by Wade Budinetz of the Cliff Lewis Experience of Coldwell Banker Hearthside in Allentown.
The property was listed by Ayon Codner of Keller Williams Real Estate in Allentown, and the closing was arranged by Aracelis "AC" Chirinos of SteelHouse Abstract in Bethlehem.