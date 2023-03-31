Easton staple Giacomo's Italian Market & Grille has exciting news for its loyal customers and Italian cuisine enthusiasts. The popular shop is opening a second location!
The new location will be at 4041 William Penn. Highway in Palmer Township, the location of the former Miller's Paint & Wallpaper store. The new location is expected to open in July.
Giacomo's Italian Market has been a part of the Easton community for over four decades, serving its signature Italian specialties since 1975.
The market is famous for its five varieties of sausage, brasciole, meatballs, sauces, pasta, ravioli, and cannoli.
Its freshly made salads, wraps, and cold and hot sandwiches are also very popular.