EASTON, Pa. - The first retailer to secure a space in downtown Easton's new Commodore mixed-use development has been announced.
Bella Bridesmaids Allentown, which opened four years ago at 645 W. Hamilton St. Suite 105, is planning to move this summer to the ground floor of The Commodore, 100 Northampton St., Easton.
As of Aug. 1, the business will be in its new space, featuring 14-foot ceilings, which owner Erika Berardinucci calls a "dream."
"As a small business owner and mom, making this move closer to home was important to me but my main goal was to make your Bella Bridesmaids experience more exciting!" Berardinucci announced on the business' Instagram page. "With that being said, our name will change and we can't wait to share that as we go along the construction journey."
Bella Bridesmaids, with more than 50 showrooms nationswide, offers hundreds of dresses - in various sizes, colors, fabrics and styles - from top bridesmaid dress designers such as Bill Levkoff, Dessy Group, Jenny Yoo and Adrianna Pappell.
Most sample dresses range in size from 6 to 12, but showrooms also carry smaller and larger sizes.
"Whether you’re getting married in a grand ballroom or having a hoedown on the family farm, we have you covered," a message on the business' website reads.
Showroom appointments are highly recommended, especially on weekends, in order to ensure a dressing room and stylist will be available.
Dresses typically take two to six months to be made, depending on the designer, and Bella Bridesmaids usually recommends that dresses arrive around a month before the wedding in order to provide bridesmaids with sufficient time for alterations.
"At Bella Bridesmaids, we recognize that every bride has her own vision and each bridesmaid is unique," a message on the business' website reads. "We’ll give you personal attention to help you find the right dress for your girls and your day-and ship your dresses anywhere in the Continental United States."
Bella Bridesmaids, also carrying flower girl dresses, mother of the bride/groom dresses and bridal accessories, has other Pennsylvania showrooms in Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
In Easton, Bella Bridesmaids will occupy one of two ground-floor spaces of the newly constructed Commodore building.
The seven-story structure, delayed due to COVID-19 but expected to be complete later this year, will feature 32 luxury rental apartments, 14,000 square feet of office space on two floors and an 8,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant.
The yet-to-be-named restaurant will be run by the Trapani family, which also owns and operates Grille 3501 in South Whitehall Township and Zest - another rooftop restaurant - in south Bethlehem.
For residents, building amenities will include a fitness center, dog wash area, secured package room, lounge and limited reserve parking.
The Commodore, adjacent to Scott Park and overlooking the Delaware and Lehigh rivers, will be within walking distance to Easton's vibrant dining and shopping scene.
"Thank you to my brides, bridesmaids and vendors for your continued support and being part of this journey with me and for being so loyal," Berardinucci announced. "I can't wait for our next journey! See you soon Easton!"