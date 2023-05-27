ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A decades-old destination for chilled treats and family fun is finding new life in Northampton County.
Hillside Mini Golf & Ice Cream, offering miniature golf, hard and soft ice cream, hot snacks and more, is tentatively set to open on July 1 at 3219 Cherryville Road in Allen Township, an owner said.
The completely renovated ice cream lounge and miniature golf course will bring the property back to its roots as it previously offered ice cream and mini golf under the same name, Hillside, from 1959 to 2019.
In its later years, the site was also home to a Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard franchise, which relocated about a mile south to Main Street in Northampton in 2021.
The newest Hillside iteration will once again focus on ice cream, with 28 flavors of premium, locally made hard ice cream flavors along with a variety of soft-serve selections and other cold creations such as sundaes, milkshakes and "Knock Back Treats" (variations of ice cream floats).
It will feature an updated ice cream lounge, with new equipment, furniture and decor, along with a revamped and redesigned 18-hole miniature golf course, featuring a fresh layout with new greens, landscaping and water features.
The mini-golf course, showcasing scenic views of the surrounding countryside, also will feature a new clubhouse selling snack stand favorites like hot dogs, soft pretzels, popcorn and cotton candy.
The ice cream lounge, which underwent interior and exterior upgrades, will offer two seating areas - one in the front of the building with about 20 seats and another in the back with about 50 seats. The larger room will be available to reserve for private parties.
Hours are still being finalized, but the business is tentatively set to operate noon to 10 p.m. at least six days a week.
The ice cream lounge will operate year-round, while the mini-golf course will operate a majority of the year (temporarily closing during the colder months). Hours will change seasonally.
For the latest Hilltop news, follow the business' Facebook page.
Lehigh County news
New boutique 'bottle shop' to offer premium wine, beer and grab-and-go food in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Beer buffs and wine lovers will soon have a new spot to stock up on their beverages of choice in Lehigh County.
The Bottle Shop @ PA Rye Co., offering dozens of craft beer selections and more than 80 varieties of domestic and international wines, is set to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at 538 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown.
The boutique shop, occupying the former Cork & Cage craft beer store, will be adjacent to Pennsylvania Rye Company, a 9-month-old neighborhood bar and restaurant celebrating Pennsylvania rye whiskey. Full story here.
UK-based retailer to open 1st Lehigh Valley location at former AC Moore space
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A long-vacant space is being filled at the Airport Shopping Center in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Wren Kitchens, a United Kingdom-based kitchen designer, manufacturer and retailer, is set to open its second Pennsylvania showroom at 962 Airport Center Drive, according to the business' online showroom locator.
The space was previously occupied by arts and crafts chain A.C. Moore, which closed all of its locations in late 2019. Read more.
Foodie finds
New restaurant serving rotisserie chicken, other Peruvian specialties in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new family-run restaurant is offering a taste of Lima on Bethlehem's Broad Street.
Kinoa Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, a full-service eatery serving ceviche, lomo saltado, rotisserie chicken and other Peruvian specialties, opened Saturday at 518 W. Broad St.
The BYOB eatery, between Action Wheels Bike Shop and Broad St. Pizzeria, is operated by Miguel Ocharan Smith and his wife, Aida Ocharan. Full story here.
Lehigh Valley's newest BYOB restaurant to serve up Italian classics starting Wednesday
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties are returning to a familiar spot in Northampton County.
Taste of Italy Ristorante, a full-service, BYOB restaurant serving freshly prepared Italian cuisine, is set to open Wednesday, May 24, in space that previously housed other Italian dining destinations - Bella's Ristorante and Ella's Ristorante & Pizzeria - at 639 Main St. in Hellertown.
Owner Joe Grisafi of Center Valley is a longtime Lehigh Valley chef and restaurateur, known for operating other Italian restaurants - including the former Roma Ristorante on Airport Road and a former iteration of Taste of Italy on Catasauqua Road, both in Hanover Township, Lehigh County - with his family. Read more here.
Downtown Allentown Market welcomes tasty new tenant
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new food vendor has joined the Downtown Allentown Market.
Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, opened Friday at the 27 N. Seventh St. market., co-owner Michael Collado said.
The business takes over the space previously occupied by other food establishments, including Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine and, most recently, Zachary's BBQ & Soul. Read more.
'Feel like royalty': French Regency-inspired bakery to offer cakes, macarons and more in Nazareth
NAZARETH, Pa. - A sweet addition to Nazareth's retail roster is set to open next month.
Let Them Eat Cake, a French Regency-inspired bakery offering cakes, cupcakes, macarons and more, will hold a grand opening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 at 143 S. Main St. The first 50 customers will receive a free six pack of macarons.
The renovated space previously housed other bakeries, including Deliciously Decorated and, most recently, A.M. Bakery. Full story here.
Delicious expansions
Wiz Kidz, Bayou operators launching mobile food trailer, 'on the hunt' for new restaurant
The owners of two popular dining concepts are leveling up their services in the Lehigh Valley region.
Bayou Boys Hospitality Group, which operates two locations of The Bayou: Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem and Easton and two locations of cheesesteak eatery Wiz Kidz in Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township, has added a new food trailer to its mix.
The mobile operation, which debuted a few weeks ago, is available for public and private events. It also will be a staple at breweries and other businesses, serving its cheesesteaks, cheese fries and other popular dishes to hungry guests. Read more here.
Khanisa's The Pudding Bar partnering with Dorney Park, eyeing up 2nd Allentown location
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A business serving unique and decadent treats is expanding its delicious reach in the Lehigh Valley.
Khanisa's The Pudding Bar, specializing in signature pudding desserts made from scratch, has announced that it's become a supplier for Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in South Whitehall Township.
Khanisa's, operated by husband and wife Sean and Khanisa Darby, is supplying its instant pudding mixes to the amusement park, which will create the pudding on-site and add its own twists with fresh fruit, cookies and other toppings. Read more.
Easton updates
Popular home decor store sets opening date for 2nd Lehigh Valley location
EASTON, Pa. - A popular home decor store is expanding in Northampton County.
Abode Home Decor, which opened in 2021 at 27 E. Belvidere St. in downtown Nazareth, is planning to open a second store on Saturday, June 3, at 131 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, owner Krista Lichtenberger said.
The space previously housed Twice Chic Boutique, an upscale consignment shop selling clothing, shoes and accessories. Full story here.
Lafayette College finalizing deal to buy The Lafayette Inn
EASTON, Pa. — A historic bed and breakfast on College Hill in Easton is getting a familiar new owner.
Lafayette College will take over ownership of The Lafayette Inn, which is located a few blocks from campus, the school said Thursday.
The 18-room inn at 525 W. Monroe St. was listed for sale earlier this year for $2.7 million, according to an ad from Berkshire Hathaway Paul Ford Realtors. Read more here.
Carnival food and fun
'Step right up!': Berkshire Mall's newest food vendor serving up fried Oreos, other carnival favorites
WYOMISSING, Pa. — "Every day is a carnival" at the Berkshire Mall's newest food stand.
Snack Shack, offering carnival-type foods such as candy apples, cotton candy, funnel cake and deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies, opened about three weeks ago at the mall's second-floor food court.
Mother-and-son operators Tammy Ziats and Jordan Ziats also invite customers to "step right up!" for freshly prepared breakfast items such as a "Grid Iron Taco" (round waffle with egg and bacon or sausage, topped with cheese) and "Grid Fries" (four fluffy waffle sticks in plain, cinnamon or chocolate chip varieties). Read more.
Cirque Italia to present 1950s-themed water circus in Whitehall, Thursday through Sunday
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Members of a popular entertainment company - known for its high-energy acts that push human boundaries - invite you on a "magical dream adventure" in Whitehall Township.
Cirque Italia's Gold Unit will present its water circus, "1950s Dreams," Thursday through Sunday in the Lehigh Valley Mall parking lot, 250 Lehigh Valley Mall.
The show turns back time to "a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns," according to a news release. Full story here.