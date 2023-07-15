BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new business is blossoming with plants, premium gifts and a personal touch in Bethlehem.
J Garden, offering flower arrangements, personalized items, charcuterie boards and more, held a grand opening May 12 at 1025 W. Broad St.
The shop carries a variety of fresh-cut flowers, including roses, lilies and carnations, along with potted orchids, succulents and other plants that are available for pick-up or delivery.
Owner Jeraldin Abreu of Bethlehem can create custom bouquets and arrangements, along with personalized gift baskets, boxes and other containers filled with items of your choice, including artisan soaps, candles and chocolates.
Wooden boxes, notebooks and other items can be engraved with initials, names, quotes or sayings. Custom gift wrapping also is available.
"We're all about the personalization," Abreu said. "If someone has a vision, we can make it a reality."
Abreu overhauled the Broad Street space with new paint, shelving and a greenery wall with the business' tagline, "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace."
Shoppers can browse various gift items, including clocks, decorative signs and drinkware such as coffee mugs, tumblers and teacups, which they can add to a gift assortment or purchase individually.
The business also offers custom charcuterie boards and chocolate-covered strawberries.
"People often have their own ideas of what they'd like their gift to include, and we can we add whatever they want," Abreu said. "That's no problem at all."
J Garden, which also offers wedding and party decor, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Info: 551-264-2079.
Northampton County eats and drinks
Nazareth grad to open 'chic' brunch restaurant in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant serving a mix of traditional and unique French toast, grilled cheese, eggs Benedict and other popular dishes is almost ready to welcome diners in Easton.
The Raven 96, a full-service restaurant specializing in classic and creative breakfast and lunch fare, will hold its grand opening on July 22 at the Simon Silk Mill, 669 N. 13th St., Suite A102.
The space previously housed The Local Eatery, an Italian restaurant and grocery store that closed in April. Full story here.
Whitehall grad sets opening date for 'dream' bakery in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A former hot spot for manicotti, veal saltimbocca and other Italian specialties will soon be a destination for muffins, pastries and other fresh baked goods in Northampton County.
Baker Ben's Bakery, a full-service bakery offering cakes, doughnuts, sticky buns and more, is set to open 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, owner and baker Ben Steitz said.
Steitz, with help from family members, overhauled the Lehigh Town Center space that was previously home to A Ca Mia, a BYOB Italian restaurant that abruptly closed in January after 10 years of business. Read more here.
Corked 2.0 transitioning to 515 Main, a 'premier sports bar,' in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies and football fans will soon have a new establishment to frequent in downtown Bethlehem.
515 Main, a sports bar and restaurant serving up a bevy of beers, burgers, baseball games and more, is expected to open by early August at 515 Main St., owner Chris Tiscio said.
The space currently houses Corked 2.0, a dining and nightlife venue, which will continue to operate over the next few weeks as the transition occurs. Read more.
Plan for Starbucks in Bethlehem Township dropped, new coffee shop may be on Easton Avenue in City
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A plan to build a Starbucks in Bethlehem Township has been dropped, and a new plan for a coffee shop in the City of Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday.
The brand of the store proposed for the 2600 block of Easton Avenue in the city was not disclosed, but the developer is Posh Properties, which had proposed the township Starbucks.
The new plan is for a coffee shop with a drive-through in the strip mall where Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue meet. That strip is home to a CVS drugstore, Big Woody's sports bar, Advance Auto Parts and Bright Light Learning Center. Full story here.
Lehigh County news
Rapidly growing Middle Eastern restaurant to open 1st Pennsylvania location in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A dining spot that once served up pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites will soon dish out kebabs, kibbeh and other Middle Eastern specialties in Allentown.
Ayat, a Palestinian restaurant with locations in New York City, is planning to open its first Pennsylvania location in a few weeks at 1243 W. Tilghman St., according to Asma Abdelrahman, a manager at the Bay Ridge restaurant in Brooklyn.
The Allentown building previously housed Bellissimo Ristorante, which closed in 2021. Read more here.
The Lehigh Valley's only Christmas Tree Shops store is holding a going-out-of-business sale
The Lehigh Valley's Christmas Tree Shops outlet is trying to clear the store before shutting down.
Christmas Tree Shops, also known as CTS, is closing all stores and sales have started: "Entire store on sale up to 50% off!" according to the company managing the sales.
The local store is at 916 Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. Read more.
'Shop kids stuff for less': Retail chain sets grand opening for 1st Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A store offering gently used children's items will soon welcome shoppers in Lehigh County.
Once Upon a Child, a retail chain that buys and sells gently used kids' clothing, toys, baby gear and more, will hold a grand opening of its first Lehigh Valley location on July 27 at 1932 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township.
The store, occupying an end-unit space that previously housed Mattress Firm in the Valley Plaza, opened for buying only on June 5. Full story here.
Retailer offering pet supplies, grooming and treats expands with 4th Lehigh Valley location
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A new spot to pamper your pets has joined the Lehigh Valley's retail roster.
Chaar, a local, family-owned business offering pet food, supplies and grooming, will hold a soft opening of its fourth location on Tuesday, July 11, at 1091 Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie Township, according to AJ ElChaar, Chaar's senior vice president.
The new store fills the space previously occupied by Pet Valu in the West Valley Marketplace, a Walmart-anchored shopping center at Hamilton Boulevard and Mill Creek Road. Read more here.
Berks, Montgomery counties
'Fresh comfort food': Well-known restaurateur opens cheesesteak and sandwich shop in Souderton
SOUDERTON, Pa. - A new restaurant is serving up premium cheesesteaks, Italian hoagies and roast pork sandwiches in Montgomery County.
Peppe Steaks, an independently-owned cheesesteak and sandwich shop, opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 144 N. Main St. in Souderton.
The restaurant, with seating for about 20 customers, is operated by Joseph Chiaro, who also runs the four-year-old Burger Shop a few doors down at 162 N. Main St. in Souderton. Read more.
AMC Theatres purchases Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. — AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, has announced that it has acquired the Fox Berkshire movie theater in Wyomissing.
AMC DINE-IN Berkshire 8, opening this Friday, will feature AMC's DINE-IN menu of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, as well as traditional movie theater concessions like popcorn.
"AMC has made it a priority to strengthen our circuit by identifying and acquiring popular, well-performing theatres around the country," Dan Ellis, AMC's executive vice president, chief operations and development officer, said in a written statement. "That strategic approach led us to the Fox Berkshire theatre. We're excited to add AMC DINE-IN Berkshire 8 to our complement of AMC DINE-IN locations, and we look forward to guests enjoying the AMC experience." Read more.
Poconos updates
Members-only, private luxury residence club planned for Camelback Mountain
Serenité, a luxury private residence membership club, may look like a posh resort community in Aspen, but it's actually Camelback Mountain.
"The residences range from one to five bedrooms. They have the option to have amenities. There's a spa on site, a four seasons pool, and it's really a place for families to come together," said CEO Todd Cannon.
He says they're halfway through phase one, which is about $70 million. Full story here.
Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark celebrates Christmas in July
Santa is enjoying his summer vacation in the Poconos.
Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark kicked off its Christmas in July celebration at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Santa stopped by the camel statue near Camelbeach's sand pit. And, his elves spent the day helping guests make Santa seashell craft projects. Read more here.
Events and distinctions
Trio of restaurant weeks to bring tasty deals to Easton, Bethlehem and Saucon Valley area
A smorgasbord of dining deals will soon satisfy foodies' appetites in Northampton County as restaurant weeks kick off in Easton, south Bethlehem and the Saucon Valley area in the coming days.
Easton and Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks begin on Sunday and continue through July 22, while SouthSide Arts District's Summer Restaurant Week starts Monday and continues through July 23.
In total, more than 40 restaurants will offer fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions during the events. Read more.
Klein Farms in Forks among the dairy farms highlighted in 'Scooped' ice cream trail
FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Countless people turn to ice cream to cool off on hot July days. The state is raising awareness about a way to enjoy that, while supporting its more than 5,200 dairy farm families.
"It's ice cream season," said Layne Klein of Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery.
To make sure Pennsylvanians properly celebrate, state tourism and agriculture officials are promoting a delicious journey. Full story here.
'Best of everything': Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market celebrating 70th anniversary with deals, prizes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An iconic Allentown shopping venue is celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend.
The Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, an indoor market featuring more than 60 local businesses, will host its 70th anniversary celebration on Friday and Saturday at 1825 Chew St.
Visitors will have opportunities to enter to win gift certificates and other prizes from participating merchants as well as take advantage of a market-wide gift certificate promotion, according to Laurie Wuchter, who operates the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market with her husband, Dan Wuchter. Read more here.
Lehigh County restaurant to host Burger Bash, with prizes, music and 'buy 1, get 1 free' burgers
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - An international burger chain is celebrating its newest Lehigh Valley location.
Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning to host a "Burger Bash" on Saturday, July 29, at its Allentown area restaurant, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township.
The 30-seat restaurant, which opened in December in the Shepherd's Corner shopping center, will host face painting and live music during the festivities. Read more.
Hotel Bethlehem again up for best historic hotel: Here's how to vote
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley landmark is again in the running for a national title.
Hotel Bethlehem was nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Historic Hotels contest.
It's the fifth year in a row the hotel was included in the list, taking third place in 2019, second place in 2020 and the top spot in 2021 and 2022. Full story here.
Blueberry Festival returns to Bethlehem's Burnside Plantation
It'll be sweet and blue in Bethlehem this weekend!
The annual Blueberry Festival is returning to Burnside Plantation.
The 36th annual event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 & 16, at 1461 Schoenersville Road. Read more here.
Easton Public Market named nation's best in USA TODAY poll
EASTON, Pa. - The votes have been counted and an Easton destination for fresh produce and tasty bites has come away with the top prize.
Easton Public Market (EPM) was the top vote-getter in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Public Market.
It beat out the 2022 and 2021 winner, Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, and other nationally recognized sites like Pike Place Market in Seattle, Boston Public Market and Lancaster Central Market. Read more.