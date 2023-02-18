BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new venue in downtown Bethlehem is hitting the right note with foodies, shoppers and music lovers alike.
Lobby at the Lofts, offering drinks, housewares, live entertainment, specialty foods from around the world and more, opened a few months ago at 521 Main St.
The venue was previously sharing space with home furnishings retailer Domaci, which closed its brick-and-mortar store in January as it shifts its focus to pop-up events, a mobile retail truck and online sales.
Lobby at the Lofts now occupies the building's entire ground floor, with its newest addition - an international food market featuring Italian- and Japanese-imported specialties - opening on Feb. 1.
Customers can shop Japanese goods such as candy, sauces, spices and teas, along with Italian foods such as balsamic vinegar, canned peeled tomatoes and more than a dozen types of pasta.
There are also jarred items such as artichokes, garlic and baby peppers stuffed with tuna.
"Our pistachio cream is a huge seller," manager Vernon Mobley said. "It's so popular that every day the shelf gets stocked with it and every day, it sells out."
"We also have other items like Japanese tea cups and chopsticks. There's even chai tea in the front of the store that's complimentary. It's something different, which in general is what our store is all about."
Building and store owner Jay Brew agrees, calling the Lobby at the Lofts a "one-of-a-kind" venue.
He and his wife, Dr. Mary Ellen Williams, spent the past few years renovating the five-story, Victorian structure to include updated retail space, an elevator and nine boutique, loft-style rooms on the upper floors, which can be reserved for overnight stays through Airbnb.
Amenities include high-speed WiFi, charging stations, 75-inch smart televisions, luxurious towels and robs and L’Occitane bath amenities. Two rooms are decorated in the themes of Brew's favorite bands, The Beatles and The Grateful Dead.
"We are an incredibly unique venue, and the reason for that is because retail and the way we live our lives have changed dramatically," Brew said. "My belief is that you have to have more points of contact with people. So, if you walk into the store, we make sure to give you our business card informing you that we have hotel rooms, we have food, we have alcohol, we have shopping and we have entertainment. So, take your pick. One of those things is likely to appeal to you."
In the Lobby, entertainment, dining and retail areas flow seemlessly together, with a stage alongside one wall, a bar in the back and retail section featuring unique items from England, the United States and other countries along another wall.
Vibrantly-colored artwork brings visual excitement to the venue, while other unique pieces such as suspended Chinese lanterns and a 300-year-old, Indonesian gong add a whimsical touch.
Customers can shop Mongolian-made socks and pottery, artwork by a New Zealand artist and handmade wooden items such as kitchen utensils and coasters from Ukraine. There are also artisan candles, essential oils, stuffed animals and personal care products such as body wash and moisturizer.
Nearly everything is for sale, including the upholstered chairs and couches that guests relax in during shows.
"This store has morphed from day one," Brew said. "As people come in, I'm listening to them and seeing what they're interested in and just adding to it. Some of the most popular items have included Japanese gift wrapping cloths, which are beautiful pieces of cloth that are a more eco-friendly way to wrap gifts, and Mongolian socks, which are just incredible with their different types of wool, including yak and camel."
Brew discovered many of the store's items during his international travels and wanted to introduce them to the Lehigh Valley.
The items are "unique and high-quality," Brew said, and he uses many of them on a daily basis.
"I keep telling people, 'Welcome to my imagination,'" Brew said. "If I can open your imagination just a crack, the world will be a better place."
For the past few months, live music of all genres - including folk, funk, rock and R&B - has mostly been featured on Fridays and Saturday nights ($10 cover charge), but the venue is expanding its schedule to include other events during the week, Mobley said.
For example, in January, it debuted a free Celtic Jam Session (held on the third Thursday of the month), and in March, it's debuting a free "J is for Jam - Jazz Under the Lights" open jazz jam (held on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month).
"We're also planning to host some pop-up concerts and poetry slams," Mobley said. "Because Jay's such a big fan, we're also continuing to host Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tribute shows once a month."
During events, guests have been able to purchase local craft beer from Cave Brewing or enjoy complimentary wine, Mobley said. However, the venue recently attained its liquor license and is planning to add a full bar soon.
"We should be introducing our full bar by the end of the month," he added. "We'll have everything - beer, wine and cocktails."
To stay up-to-date on Lobby at the Lofts happenings, visit the venue's website, or follow the venue's pages on Facebook and Instagram.
Foodie finds
Mexican restaurant chain opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County.
Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township. Full story here.
Lehigh Valley couple to open Indian restaurant in Kutztown
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A taste of Mumbai is coming soon to downtown Kutztown.
Jasdeep and Rajni Grewal of Center Valley, Lehigh County, have purchased 163 W. Main St., near Kutztown University. They plan to open an Indian restaurant at the site by the end of April, according to a news release. Read more here.
Latin-fusion restaurant specializing in birria tacos moving from Allentown to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A restaurant known for its Latin-fusion cuisine is making moves in the Lehigh Valley.
Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to reopen within the next few weeks at its new location at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem, co-owner Lina Cardona said. Read more.
Expanding chains
2 quick-service restaurants open next to each other in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans of the Chalupa Supreme, Nachos BellGrande, Shrimp Tackle Box and Spicy Chicken Sandwich have two new options to frequent in Allentown.
Quick-service chain Popeyes - known for its fried chicken, biscuits and other Southern favorites - opened in late December at 1935 S. Fourth St. on the city's South Side, while quick-service chain Taco Bell - known for its made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Mexican-inspired dishes - opened directly next door in early January at 301 Cooper St., just off South Fourth Street. Read full story.
As two national retailers depart, two others coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail roster is continuing to change in Whitehall Township.
The two-story shopping center, at MacArthur Road and Route 22, is set to welcome two new tenants - Face Foundrié and Kendra Scott - later this year in the mall's outdoor lifestyle center. Read more here.
Kost Tire & Auto Service opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location
WILSON, Pa. - A new destination for vehicle alignments, tire replacement and other automotive services is helping keep cars in tip-top condition in Northampton County.
Kost Tire & Auto Service, a family-owned business offering automotive repairs, maintenance and diagnostics, on Monday opened its newest regional location at 2460 Freemansburg Ave. in Wilson, next to Lidl grocery store. Full story here.
Lower Macungie news
Aquarium, performance venue could join Topgolf in Lower Macungie town center
L. MACUNGIE TWP. – Lower Macungie planners reviewed a plan Tuesday that includes the potential for an aquarium, a performance venue, and an experiential retail store at the planned "Lehigh Valley Town Center" development.
Planned for the area between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway, and Interstate 78, the Jaindl Land Co. currently proposes 350 apartment units; a Topgolf entertainment venue; 164,500 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store; and a 10,000-square-foot, 40-room hotel. The plan also included a Wawa, but the developer removed that portion of the project due to traffic concerns. Read more here.
New Lower Macungie Home Depot to get neighboring building
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night again considered a proposal to include an outbuilding at Macungie Crossings, where a new Home Depot is currently being built.
RD Management LLC's proposal is to include a 10,000-square-foot retail, commercial or service outbuilding at the other end of the Macungie Crossings parking lot. The building would share parking with Home Depot. Read more.
Northampton County buzz
Veteran-owned store featuring hydroponically grown microgreens coming soon to Slate Belt
BANGOR, Pa. - A new spot for healthful, grown-on-site greens is blooming in the Slate Belt.
David Derkits, owner of Bangor-based nuHydro Farms, is expanding the business to include its first brick-and-mortar store at 32 Main St. in downtown Bangor. Read full story.
Long-vacant gas station off Route 22 in Bethlehem Township may become convenience store
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Thousands of westbound Route 22 commuters daily see an old Exxon station when they pull off at the Route 191 exit.
Now, years after the station closed, Bethlehem Township has received a plan to turn the building into a convenience store. So far, that idea has not been met with favor from the township. Read more here.
Easton Historic District Commission OKs resubmitted hotel proposal
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Historic District Commission approved a redesign for a proposed hotel Monday night at City Hall.
The plan, offered by developer Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto, is slated for 1-6 Centre Square and involves the building currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant.
The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with the majority - 40 - located on floors four through seven. The building will feature also two restaurants and a meeting space, which will have a 125-person capacity. Read more.
Tasty events
Dig into Fountain Hill meals and deals during borough's inaugural restaurant week
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Get ready to explore the culinary delights of Fountain Hill during the borough's inaugural restaurant week, Feb. 19-25.
The event, presented by the Fountain Hill Community Coalition, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other dining deals at five establishments. Read full story.
Lehigh Valley Wine Trail's 'Wine & Shine' event moves from March to April, adds new participant
The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail's annual Wine & Shine Lehigh Valley event is moving from March to April and welcoming a new distillery partner.
The 2023 passport program features the five member wineries of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail partnered with two local distilleries – Wardog Spirits and first-time participant Social Still, according to a news release.
With a passport, trailgoers get one food and beverage pairing (wine or spirits) at each of the seven participating venues over the three weekends of the event, as well as a complimentary tasting of three beverage samples at each location. Read more.
Closing notes
'Get them while you can': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close after 85 years
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end.
Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, cheesesteaks, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close March 15 at 400 Broadway on the city's south side, operator Effie Ramirez said. Full story here.
'So grateful': Emmaus restaurant to permanently close after nearly 3 years
EMMAUS, Pa. - A restaurant serving ropa vieja, picadillo and other Cuban favorites will end operations later this month in Lehigh County.
Mi Havana Cuban Cuisine, “where classic Cuban dishes and modern flair collide,” is set to close its doors by Feb. 25 at 1301 Chestnut St., Suite N, in Emmaus, according to a post on the business' Facebook page. Read more here.