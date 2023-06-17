EASTON, Pa. - Individuals seeking unique, handmade clothing, fashion accessories and household items have a new destination to check out in downtown Easton.
Casa 401, a concept store offering small-batch, conscious goods made by independent creators from Colombia, held a soft opening Thursday at 16 N. Third St.
The space previously housed a variety of fast-casual restaurants, including Subway and, most recently, Playa Bowls.
Casa 401 is operated by husband and wife Duvan Vergano and Andrea Rincon, who reside a few blocks away from the shop in Easton.
The couple has a Colombian background and put together a curated collection of pieces from Colombian brands, reflecting the importance of ethical consumerism.
The business aims "to promote sustainable and ethical practices in the design processes, production, and sourcing of goods," supporting fair labor practices, reducing waste and pollution, and promoting social justice and equality.
"We're aiming to be ambassadors for new and emerging designers from Colombia, while also focusing on sustainability and ethical practices," Rincon said. "So, most of our pieces come from brands that prioritize these efforts in their materials and labor."
Rincon previously managed another Easton-based business, Isasuma, offering bags, shoes and other items that are woven, crocheted and stitched by hand by indigenous communities in Latin America.
"Originally, I was running another business that my friend started," Rincon said. "I enjoyed it, but I wanted to branch out on my own."
At Casa 401, shoppers can browse a wide array of goods, including men's and women's clothing, shoes and jewelry, from about 20 Colombian designers and creators.
The store features colorful shirts, skirts, beachwear and other apparel, along with fashion accessories such as handmade pins, silk scarves, neck ties, wool hats, fanny packs and jewelry inspired by endangered animals.
There are also cat- and dog-adorned pajamas, stamped sneakers, handbags and organizer bags and household items such as notebooks, wooden utensils, dishes and drinkware, massage accessories and 3-D animal sculptures.
A dressing room is available for customers to try on items.
"We're thinking that eventually we'd like to expand our merchandise to include goods from other Latin American countries, but right now, everything is from Colombia," Rincon said. "All of our creators have relatively new businesses, with some operating from home or a small shop and others gaining more attention through European fashion shows and media coverage. A New Cross, for example, is becoming very well-known because they're just fantastic - making really beautiful clothing from sustainable materials."
In addition to being a retail store, Casa 401 also will soon feature a food and dining aspect.
Queso at Casa, a fast-casual eatery specializing in raclette, is expected to open in about a week in space adjacent to the store, Rincon said.
Raclette, a popular Swiss dish that's also popular in other parts of Europe, is a savory item made by heating cheese and scraping off the melted part to be served with potatoes or bread.
Rincon and Vergano are waiting on a large, half wheel of gouda to arrive from the Netherlands before they can begin serving their creations.
"We're going to add our own modern twist, mixing in Colombian ingredients and flavors such as chorizo and chimichurri," Rincon said. "So, we'll have open-faced French baguettes that we'll layer with various ingredients - pickled onions, prosciutto, roasted red peppers and so forth - as well as sauces such as garlic aioli or chimichurri before we scrape the heated cheese on top of it all."
The eatery will feature seating for about 10 customers at high-top tables and a window counter along with an additional 10 seats outdoors.
"We're kind of merging the retail and restaurant aspects, and we encourage people to shop, eat or do both while visiting us," Rincon said. "The raclette will be prepared in an open kitchen for guests to see. So, even if you're not eating, it's cool to check out how it's heated and prepared."
Casa 401, which is planning a grand opening celebration for next month, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For the latest business updates, follow Casa 401 and Queso at Casa on Instagram.
Foodie finds
'Iconic brand': Allentown developer opening first location of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown real estate developer is bringing an iconic taste of New York to the Queen City.
Nat Hyman, who has built several hundred apartments in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs food trailer on June 21 at 328 W. Linden St. in downtown Allentown, at the southwest corner of Linden Street and American Parkway.
Hours for the food trailer, which will feature nearby picnic tables, will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Full story here.
Prominent Lehigh Valley chef to lead culinary team at new Italian restaurant in Northampton County
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A popular Lehigh Valley chef is bringing his culinary chops to a new Italian restaurant in Northampton County.
Chef Paolo Noto, known for creating top dining destinations such as the former Paolo's Italian Restaurant in Northampton and former A Ca Mia in Lehigh Township, will lead the culinary team at the new Aromi by Chef Paolo at Woodstone Country Club, according to an announcement on the club's social media pages.
Aromi - opening Thursday, June 15 - will replace Ciro's Italian Kitchen at the club, located at 3777 Dogwood Drive in the Danielsville section of Lehigh Township. Read more here.
'Welcoming spot for all': Family-run diner to open Monday in Lehigh County
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County.
Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is set to open Monday, June 12, at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said.
The property was formerly the home of Bear Swamp Diner, which shuttered in 2020 after more than 30 years of business. Read more.
'Authentic and tasty': Couple to serve up traditional Mexican specialties at new Bethlehem restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa - A new Mexican restaurant is readying to spice up Bethlehem's dining scene.
Sabor Poblano Taqueria, offering authentic Mexican dishes such as chiles rellenos, flautas and tortas, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 835 N. New St., co-owner Alex Ramirez said.
The space previously housed other eateries, including Johnnie Lustig's Frankfurters and, most recently, Wright's Pizza. Full story here.
Expanding businesses
Lehigh Valley brewery, distillery expanding operations at new location
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley brewery and distillery are expanding operations and bringing craft beer, cocktails and fun with friends back to a familiar site.
Three Little Birds Distillery, at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, and its sister company, Hop Hill Brewing Company, at 1988 Blair Ave. in Lower Saucon Township, are planning to open second locations alongside each other at the end of June at 201 N. Main Lane in Lehighton, according to owner Greg Smith, who operates both businesses.
The Lehighton building previously housed Insurrection Distillery, a micro-distillery offering grain-to-glass spirits, which announced its closure in April and held its final inventory sale on June 10. Read more here.
Retailer expanding with 2nd storefront, other businesses proposed at South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A popular retailer is broadening its footprint at the South Mall in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
Attic Mice 2, carrying a wide array of collectibles, clothing, toys and more, is seeking vendors for a second space across the hallway from its current store.
The new space, occupying a former shoe store, will start to be filled with merchandise beginning in early July before opening to the public by Aug. 1, co-owner Tammy Gery said. Read more.
UK-based retailer opens 1st Lehigh Valley location at former AC Moore space
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A long-vacant space has been filled at the Airport Shopping Center in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Wren Kitchens, a United Kingdom-based kitchen designer, manufacturer and retailer, on Friday opened its ninth showroom in the United States at 962 Airport Center Drive, according to a news release.
The 21,600-square-foot space was previously occupied by arts and crafts chain A.C. Moore, which closed all of its locations in late 2019. Full story here.
New, proposed projects
Huge 'eatertainment destination,' featuring ropes course, beer garden and cafe, slated for July in Easton area
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure venue is going vertical this week.
HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course in Williams Township, is coming closer to fruition as major pole structures will be raised at the Easton area site Wednesday through Friday, according to a news release.
Course construction is expected to be complete by the end of June, and other work - including landscaping and fit-out of shipping containers to house the bar and customer facilities - is expected to wrap up in July. Read more here.
Lehigh Valley Town Center, Topgolf get green light in Lower Macungie — with conditions
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission granted conditional use approval for the Lehigh Valley Town Center on Tuesday night at the administration building. The approval was contingent on a seven-page approval document.
Among the terms, the township sought to place a three-year timeline on the developer, Jaindl Land Co., which David Jaindl said Tuesday night was not acceptable. Jaindl told planners the company would "make their best efforts" to develop the property as soon as possible but could not commit to that timeline. Read more.
Traffic flow for chicken restaurant in Lower Macungie needs further discussion
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Planners in Lower Macungie Township tabled a modification of an approved plan to build a Southern-based fast-food restaurant that serves chicken finger meals.
The plan originally offered a 6,240-square-foot Raising Cane's restaurant with double drive-thru at the final remaining site of the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to Movie Tavern, the approved Wawa drive-thru and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The double drive-thru would queue for roughly 28 vehicles.
Planners discussed the location of a dumpster so it would not impede shopping center traffic and not jeopardize employee safety when taking out the trash. Full story here.
New events
New weekly food truck festival kicks off at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A delicious new event is bringing an assortment of food vendors to Whitehall Township.
Lehigh Valley Mall Food Truck Festival, a weekly event featuring around 10 rotating food trucks, kicked off June 10 in the Lehigh Valley Mall parking lot, 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, near Macy's.
The event, presented by Events by Jennifer Lynn & Company LLC, is taking a break this weekend, but it will resume noon to 5 p.m. June 24 and continue noon to 5 p.m. every Saturday through October. Read more here.
New weekly event to bring food trucks, craft beer, wine and music to downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Pa. - A new weekly event is set to tantalize taste buds and create lasting memories in the Slate Belt this summer.
Quarry Bites & Brews, a weekly food truck night and community event, will take place 5-9 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 14 and continuing through the end of September at 45 Broadway in Bangor (next to Bangor General Store), according to a news release.
The event, a collaboration between Bangor Borough, Slate Belt Rising and Huratiak Homes, which owns the property, will bring rotating food trucks, wineries, live music acts and beer from Richmond Farm & Brewery in Washington Township, Northampton County to a previously vacant lot in downtown Bangor, said Janell Connolly, the event's marketing and operations manager. Read more.
Closing notes
Lehigh Valley brewery permanently closes Bethlehem taproom
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for locally brewed stouts, IPAs and other beers has ended operations in Bethlehem.
Cave Brewing Company, a nano brewery creating a wide range of artisan ales, lagers and seltzers, on Monday announced the permanent closure of its taproom at 521 Main St., inside Lobby at the Lofts.
"We will [be] going 'back to the garage' again for possible on-line ordering and we have a number of events scheduled around the Lehigh Valley that we will be popping up over Summer 2023," the announcement continues. "Unfortunately, the brewery will not open to the public." Full story here.
After opening 2nd Lehigh Valley location, home decor store to close original Nazareth shop
Ten days after expanding its footprint in Northampton County, a home decor store has announced plans to close its original location.
Abode Home Decor, offering "rustic, yet modern home decor and furniture," will close its original, 2-year-old store at 27 E. Belvidere St. in downtown Nazareth at 4 p.m. June 25.
Abode opened a second location on June 3 at 131 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, and that will become Abode's sole location. Read more here.