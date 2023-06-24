RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A business that originated in the Florida Keys nearly 30 years ago has found a new home at the Quakertown Farmers Market in Richland Township, Bucks County.
Peppers of Key West, offering hot sauces, rubs, pickled products and more, opened May 19 at the 201 Station Road market, store associate Eve Puhalla said.
Offering its own collection of signature sauces, seasonings and other items alongside hundreds of other mild and spicy condiments from producers around the world, the business had been a staple of Key West's retail scene from the mid-1990s until 2020 when owner Pete Legrady decided to halt its brick-and-mortar operations, Puhalla said.
"Tourism in Key West was kind of suffering during the onset of the pandemic, and Pete ultimately decided to close up shop and move back north," said Puhalla, who became friends with Legrady while attending Elizabethtown College. "He's originally from New Jersey, not far from Philadelphia, and wanted to be closer to family."
Since 2020, Legrady - who took ownership of Peppers of Key West roughly 15 years ago - has continued selling the business' items via an online store as well as pop-up locations at local festivals such as Musikfest and Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem.
The Quakertown Farmers Market location is the business' first long-term, brick-and-mortar location in three years.
"We're really excited to be setting up shop here in the Quakertown area," Puhalla said. "Everyone has been very welcoming, and we're getting a good response in terms of our products. People are especially liking our tasting bar, where they can sample any of our 13 signature sauces."
Peppers of Key West offers a variety of sauces for cooking and grilling as well as just adding spice to everyday foods.
Popular varieties include a Jerk Sauce, Chicken Wing Sauce, Habanero Hot Sauce, Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce and Cherry Pomegranate Grilling Sauce.
"Our best-selling cooking sauce is our Asian Marinade, which is a great stir-fry sauce as well as really fantastic marinade for salmon," Puhalla said. "Our best-selling hot sauce is our Cayenne Pepper Hot Sauce as it's pretty mild and goes with just about everything, wings, tacos and so forth."
"Of course, since the business originated in Key West, we also have to have a couple of odd and unique sauces. So, we also have banana-flavored hot sauces - Goin' Bananas and Goin' Bananas with Rum."
On another wall is a display of more than 400 hot sauces, barbecue sauces, rubs, dips and other products from around the world.
The store also carries other food and beverage items such as hot pickles, jellies, jerky, popcorn, coffee and Bloody Mary mixes.
"Nearly everything in here comes with a little bit of heat, but some items are milder than others," Puhalla said. "We also do gift baskets and can do custom labeling for weddings, parties and other special occasions."
Peppers of Key West joins more than 100 shops at the Quakertown Farmers Market, which was founded as a produce market in 1932 by farmer Stanley Rottenberger.
Known to locals as "Q-Mart," the 170,000-square-foot market showcases an eclectic mix of businesses that includes delis, produce stands, restaurants and craft, clothing and furniture shops. There's also an indoor/outdoor flea market behind the main building.
Longstanding market tenants include Davis Meats, Fleck’s Bakery, Video Bonanza, Record Revival music store, Race Place hobby shop (featuring a slot-car race track) and Fins, Feathers, Paws & Claws pet store.
Peppers of Key West, whose products continue to be sold at Key Lime Pie Bakery in Key West, is open normal market hours - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays - at the Quakertown Farmers Market. Info: peppersofkeywest.com.
Easton area news
Grille 3501, Zest owners announce details on new rooftop restaurant in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – The owners of Grille 3501 in South Whitehall Township and Zest Bar + Grille in south Bethlehem are bringing another impressive dining experience to the Lehigh Valley.
Thyme Rooftop Grille, offering a progressive menu highlighting premier New America cuisine, is set to open in the fall on the seventh floor - the rooftop floor - of The Commodore at 100 Northampton St. in downtown Easton, according to a news release.
Thyme, embracing the city of Easton and the site's stunning river views, is the vision of the culinary and social experience that the Trapani family and executive chef Brad Shive plan to deliver to the Lehigh Valley using downtown Easton as their stage. Full story here.
'Unique concept': Multi-merchant shopping venue to hold grand opening celebration in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – The ribbon will be cut on a new, multi-merchant shopping destination in Easton next month.
Belleville Market, inspired by the Paris neighborhood of the same name, will host its official grand opening celebration 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 at 20 S. Third St., according to a news release.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Easton Business Association will kick off the festivities, which also will include giveaways, free workshops courtesy of Propagate Studios, live music by acoustic-duo Glenwood and refreshments featuring some of the many food options offered at Belleville Market. Read more here.
Jasmine owner opening 2nd restaurant in Forks Township
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owner of a popular sushi, hibachi and Thai restaurant in Forks Township is bringing another Asian dining concept to the area.
Yong Lin, who's operated Jasmine Japanese and Thai Restaurant at 1855 Sullivan Trail since 2011, is planning to open another eatery - Naruto Ramen & Bubble Tea - about a mile south of Jasmine at 281 Town Center Blvd. in Forks.
Naruto, offering seating for around 15 customers, is expected to open in early August in a renovated space that previously housed a Subway eatery in the Forks Town Center, Lin said. Read more.
Allentown news
Former Greenhouse chef serving farm-to-table dishes once again at new Allentown dining concept
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a brief hiatus, a popular chef has returned to the Lehigh Valley dining scene with a delicious new concept.
Heidi Borelli, who led the culinary team at the former Greenhouse Enoteca on Tilghman Street in Allentown, is preparing unique, farm-to-table dishes once again in the city's West End with her "Green Goddess Culinaria" concept - popping up 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at Jay's Local, 2301 W. Liberty St.
Green Goddess Culinaria's summer residency kicked off June 13 and will continue through September or October, Borelli said. Full story here.
As Lehigh Valley's 7th Sheetz nears completion, another is in the works 8 miles away
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular chain offering gas, custom food and drinks and various convenience items is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Sheetz, the Blair County-based chain with nearly 700 locations across six states, is planning to open its seventh Lehigh Valley location in late summer at 2901 Lehigh St. in Allentown, according to Harry Hammel, spokesperson for Sheetz.
The new location is being constructed at the southeast corner of Lehigh Street and 29th street, near AutoZone. A former beer store was demolished to make way for the project. Read more here.
Retail updates
Nazareth's Main Street welcomes 2 unique businesses
NAZARETH, Pa. - Downtown Nazareth is abuzz with new business activity.
A novelty shop - Comfy Cozy Apothecary - recently opened, and a French Regency-inspired bakery - Let Them Eat Cake - is set to open this weekend on the borough's Main Street.
Debuting this past weekend was Comfy Cozy Apothecary, offering gifts and goods "to nourish mind, body, home and spirit," at 40 S. Main St. Read more.
Aldi's Bethlehem Township location to move from Easton Avenue to former Kmart center in August
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Aldi's new location in Bethlehem Township will open in August. The exact date has not been set.
When the store opens in Bethlehem Plaza on Nazareth Pike, the site of a former Kmart, it will replace the 3050 Easton Ave. location. Bethlehem Plaza is at the southwest corner of the intersections of Routes 22 and 191, about three miles from the current Aldi.
"We are excited to share that the new store in Bethlehem, PA is slated to open this August," Bob Grammer, ALDI divisional vice president, said in an email statement. Details on the grand opening will be made available later. Full story here.
Owners of Shoppers World acquire Forman Mills after layoff announcements
In light of recent news that Forman Mills is cutting 245 jobs in Pennsylvania, it was announced that the New Jersey based retailer has been acquired by Sam A. Dushey, CEO of Shopper’s World, and the Dushey family.
The sale doubles the store count for New York based Shopper’s World.
“We’re thrilled to add Forman Mills to the SW family of businesses, and plan to continue operating all Forman Mills locations” said Mr. Dushey, “and we look forward to seeing benefits to both companies from this new acquisition.” Read more here.
Bed Bath & Beyond will live on — well, the brand, anyway
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond will live on. The brand, that is, not the stores.
The retailer’s name, intellectual property and digital assets were purchased by Overstock.com for $21.5 million, according to court documents released Thursday. However, the deal won’t keep its stores open, which are currently closing after Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April.
Overstock’s bid was the first and ultimately the most lucrative for Bed Bath & Beyond’s assets, setting the minimum price (a.k.a. a stalking horse bid). Ten Twenty Four, a software company, also bid for the Beyond.com domain and will buy it if Overstock’s deal falls through. Read more.
Ice cream, other tasty news
Celebrate summer at 8 new, revamped ice cream spots in the Lehigh Valley
Summer officially kicked off Wednesday, and one of the most popular ways to celebrate the season's arrival is with a sundae, milkshake or other chilled treat.
The Lehigh Valley is home to dozens of great ice cream spots, including longstanding favorites such as The Inside Scoop in Coopersburg and Bethlehem Dairy Store (aka "The Cup") in Bethlehem along with fresh finds such as The Ice Cream Corner in Wilson and Uncle Louie G's in Forks Township.
Here's a round-up of the Lehigh Valley's newest ice cream shops as well as spots that have recently undergone changes such as a new location or owner. Full story here.
Carbon County winery making a splash with new float flights, featuring wine-infused ice cream
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A popular winery is taking its creations to new heights in Carbon County.
Radical Wine Company, at 511 Mahoning Drive East in Mahoning Township, just outside Lehighton, earlier this month began offering float flights - wine-infused, soft-serve ice cream topped with your choice of wine or sangria.
Customers choose from two types of ice cream - vanilla infused with semi-dry white wine or vanilla infused with raspberry and peach wine. Read more here.
Historic Bethlehem Restaurant Week: Enjoy tasty specials at top spots, including Edge, Tapas and Apollo
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A smorgasbord of tasty dishes and deals will soon satisfy hungry diners in the Christmas City.
Historic Bethlehem Summer Restaurant Week, kicking off Sunday and continuing through July 1, will feature prix-fixe menus and other promotions at more than a dozen downtown Bethlehem restaurants — from Main Street mainstays such as Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works to Broad Street hot spots such as Edge Restaurant.
No passes, tickets or coupons are required for the event, which is presented by the Downtown Bethlehem Association. Instead, diners may simply visit their favorite participating restaurants throughout the week to enjoy the specials. Read more.
Closing notes
'Life is too short': Easton business owner closing store to focus on family
EASTON, Pa. - A business offering handmade gifts, home decor and eco-friendly items is bidding farewell in downtown Easton.
Learke, a boutique selling unique housewares, potted plants, bath and beauty items and more, is planning to close July 29 at 65 N. Fourth St.
The shop, which opened in February 2020, is holding a storewide closeout sale with nearly all items (excluding original artwork) discounted 40% off their original prices. Full story here.
Downtown Allentown Market changes continue as 1 vendor nears opening, another readies to close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As one vendor nears opening, another is ending operations at the Downtown Allentown Market.
Leaving the market is Honmono Sushi, serving classic and signature sushi rolls, poke bowls, bubble tea and more, which is set to close June 30.
Xiao Ying Zhao and her husband, Jacky Chen, opened Honmono two years ago in space that previously housed another sushi concept, Shinsen. Read more here.