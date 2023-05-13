HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Lehigh County shopping center is set to welcome two new retail tenants this summer.
Once Upon a Child - buying and selling gently used kids' clothing, toys, baby gear and more - and Kulcha Kernel - offering Afrocentric fashions, organic body care, nutritional products and more - are set to open within the next few months in the Valley Plaza, 1856-1934 Catasauqua Road, Hanover Township.
Once Upon a Child is part of Winmark Corporation, North America’s leading franchisor of sustainable resale brands, including other popular brands Plato’s Closet, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round.
Customers can shop and sell children's clothing (newborn to youth), along with kids' shoes, accessories, toys, bikes, sports equipment and baby items such as high chairs, strollers, Pack 'n Plays and ExerSaucers.
Individuals looking to sell their gently used items can bring them into the store, where an employee reviews them and makes an offer based on style, safety and condition standards. If you accept the offer, you get paid cash on the spot.
The Lehigh Valley's first Once Upon a Child store will be run by Ryan and Julie Simmons, who also operate the Lehigh Valley's only outposts of Plato's Closet (buying and selling gently used, brand-name clothing, shoes and accessories for teens and young adults) and Style Encore (buying and selling gently used, brand-name clothing clothing, shoes and accessories for women) in the same shopping center.
It is set to open "for buying only" in early June at 1932 Catasauqua Road, an end-unit space that previously housed Mattress Firm, according to Hannah McGuire, assistant manager at the neighboring Plato's Closet store.
After accumulating enough inventory over the ensuing weeks, the new Once Upon a Child shop is then expected to hold a grand opening "for selling to customers" around the beginning of August, McGuire said.
"Just by buying and selling these items at our stores, you are taking sustainable actions while saving up to 70% off retail!" a message on Once Upon a Child's website reads.
"When you bring in your gently used kid’s clothing, toys and furniture, you are helping make the earth a better place. Recycling clothing can save thousands of gallons of water and millions of barrels of oil. Selling your gently used items to our stores allows other kids to enjoy them again. That helps cut down the emissions of toxic chemicals and gases that are generated when new textiles and other materials are created to make brand new toys and baby gear."
According to a recent report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, the global resale market grew by a staggering 109.4% between 2016 and 2021, and it was forecast to grow 31% further to $182.4 billion in 2022 as inflation woes drove shoppers to seek out more affordable options.
Once Upon a Child continues to play a part in this growth, opening more stores year after year. The brand currently has more than 400 franchised stores in the United States and Canada, and overall, Winmark has more than 1,250 locations in North America across all of its brands.
Customers can get the latest updates on the Allentown area's Once Upon a Child location, including an opening announcement, by following the business on Facebook and Instagram.
On the other side of the Valley Plaza, Kulcha Kernel is expected to open in early July in the former OneMain Financial space at 1884 Catasauqua Road (between Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Subway), owner Phil Kirambi said.
Kirambi has been operating Kulcha Kernel at 1801 Union Blvd. on Allentown's East Side since 2018.
Business has steadily grown, and he decided to move the business about two miles north for more space.
The store carries hand-crafted apparel, footwear and fashion accessories such as hats, jewelry and handbags, along with organic health and beauty products, handmade artwork and other items from various African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Chad and Tanzania.
"We started off as a cultural store that sold a lot of Afrocentric fashions and fashion accessories, but over time, by virtue of interacting with our customers, we morphed into more of a holistic store that does more than just offer cultural expressions," Kirambi said. "We now offer a lot of organic internal and external body care products, and we still maintain authenticity and source items from wherever we can find mastery of production."
Kirambi, who was born and raised in Kenya, sources many items - including clothing and handbags - from his native country.
He also carries artisan wares from Lehigh Valley-based creators, many of them being Kulcha Kernel customers that he's formed friendships with over the years.
"I enjoy supporting my culture by going back into my original neighborhood in Africa, but eventually we all find ourselves part of a new community," Kirambi said. "And there's really nothing better than supporting the community that supports you."
Kirambi's foray into sourcing more holistic items arose during the pandemic, when he found many customers becoming increasingly interested in the products.
Merchandise has grown to include organic beauty, body care and nutritional items such as teas, herbs, black seed oil, detox bitters, soaps, shampoos, whipped butters, body scrubs, deodorants, hair care products, massage oils, fluoride-free activated charcoal toothpaste and 7 chakras sage smudge sticks.
Customers also can purchase sea moss, commonly known as Irish moss, which has several health benefits, including thyroid support, digestive health, mood enhancement, sexual health and fertility, weight loss, improved joint health and accelerated surgery recovery.
"We seemed to shift in a more holistic direction during COVID, when our clientele base began asking for more products in that area," Kirambi said. "The greatest part about it is that even when we did that, we never lost our unique product positioning. Everything that we carry is still in alignment with what we originally wanted to do, which is offer a communal spot where people could celebrate culture and feel better about themselves."
Kulcha Kernel will continue operating out of its original space for the next two months, Kirambi said. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
A Mother's Day sale, running through May 14, features various promotions on external body care items (soaps, body washes, shampoos and more), including buy one item, get 15% off second; buy two items, get 25% off the third; and buy three items, get 40% off the fourth. Info: 484-221-8187; kulchakernel.com.
Emmaus area news
Chicken fingers take center stage at restaurant planned for Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A fast-food restaurant that serves chicken finger meals is looking to make its debut in the Lehigh Valley.
The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission reviewed a modification of an approved plan to build a Raising Cane's restaurant at Trexler Business Center Tuesday night.
The restaurant will feature a double drive-thru at the final remaining site of the business center on Hamilton Boulevard, adjacent to Movie Tavern, the approved Wawa drive-thru and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. Full story here.
Lower Macungie planners enthusiastic about Topgolf, Town Center proposal
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission tabled conditional-use approval for a Topgolf entertainment facility and Lehigh Valley Town Center on Tuesday night at the administration building.
The 58.8-acre site, officially located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road, involves a mixed-use center with 165,000 square feet of retail including a grocery store and smaller retail units; 180,000 square feet of office space; a 100-room hotel; a residential complex featuring about 550 units; and a public plaza. Read more here.
'Shopping local does wonders': Emmaus Farmers' Market returns for 20th anniversary season
EMMAUS, Pa. – A local food market is cooking up another season.
"So many tastes, sights and sounds and colors. It's just a beautiful place to be,” said Alexandra Papoutsis, Emmaus farmer’s market shopper.
From now until November, over 30 vendors will fill the Emmaus Triangle streets every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the annual Emmaus Farmers' Market. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday morning to mark the market's 20th anniversary season. For many Emmaus residents, the producer-only market ties the community together. Read more.
More in Lehigh County
National chain offering customizable grazing boards to open first Lehigh Valley location
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A retail chain expanding rapidly across the country wants the Lehigh Valley to "join the Graze Craze."
Graze Craze, a national chain of stores offering customizable charcuterie boards and catering, is coming soon to 4612 Broadway in South Whitehall Township, according to the company's website.
The new store, occupying the former Kumon Reading and Math Center in the Tilghman Square, will be the chain's first Lehigh Valley location. Full story here.
Downtown Allentown Market to lose original tenant, welcome popular Thai concept
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Downtown Allentown Market's vendor lineup is continuing to change.
Tavola, an artisan pizza and signature pasta concept utilizing locally sourced ingredients, is set to close at the end of the month.
Husband and wife Anthony and Melissa Diem launched the business, which also sells fresh salads and sandwiches, when the market opened in September 2019 at 27 N. Seventh St. Read more here.
New chocolate truffle shop to make life sweeter in Lehigh County
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just in time for Mother's Day celebrations, a business selling decadent chocolate treats is set to join the Allentown area's retail roster.
Truffle Bar, specializing in hand-crafted chocolate truffles in a variety of flavors, is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location on Thursday at 5831 W. Tilghman St. in Upper Macungie Township. Read more.
Allentown brewery takes home Silver award at World Beer Cup
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular Lehigh Valley brewery notched a significant accolade earlier this week.
Brü Daddy's Brewing Co., at 732 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown, earned a Silver award at the 2023 World Beer Cup - held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee - for its Red Ale Eddy, which competed in the Irish Red Ale category.
The World Beer Cup, often referred to as the “Olympics of Beer Competitions,” is held every two years. Full story here.
Coopersburg's Tumblebrook Golf Course could see new life as 'golf campus'
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A Coopersburg golf course designed by the legendary Donald Ross could be revived with expanded offerings if a plan goes through in Upper Saucon Township.
At Monday night's meeting of the township's board of supervisors, Josh Woodward and Vaughn Halyard presented a plan for the proposed development of the now-closed Tumblebrook Golf Course at 3600 Jacoby Road.
Woodward envisions a transformation of the site into a "golf campus," which promotes both the game of golf and explores related educational possibilities for students and the community, including a potential scholarship program for caddies. Read more here.
Bethlehem buzz
Bethlehem tavern, opening Monday, to offer craft beer, creative fare and 'cozy and fun' atmosphere
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Starting Monday, May 15, a winged pig named Winky will greet customers at a new restaurant in north Bethlehem.
The roughly 6-foot-tall, pink swine statue — sporting sunglasses, a colorful motif and a smile — is the mascot for Flying Pig Tavern & Tap, a new family-friendly pub at 1313 Center St.
During its "casual opening week," the tavern will operate 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Read more.
Bethlehem planners OK demolition, rebuilding plans for Sheetz on Schoenersville Road
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday approved a final land development plan calling for the demolition and rebuild of the Sheetz convenience store at 3201 Schoenersville Road.
"There's not much to it…everything from the curbside will be demolished," explained Terri Delo, with Integrated Consulting, who presented the plan to the board.
Located on the west side of the road and north of Route 22, the new and improved Sheetz will offer a drive-thru and 12 fueling stations, Delo said. Full story here.
AutoZone opens at busy Five Points intersection in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bustling intersection on Bethlehem's South Side has just welcomed a popular retail chain.
AutoZone, a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, opened its newest Lehigh Valley location last week at 501 Wyandotte St.
The newly constructed store is at the southeast corner of Five Points, a prominent intersection where Wyandotte Street (Route 378) meets Broadway. Read more here.
Wine Dinners back at Hotel Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wine Dinners are returning to Historic Hotel Bethlehem for the first time since the pandemic.
Executive Chef Rodney Rivera was in the 69 News kitchen to tell us all about it.
The first dinner, with a carefully selected wine paired with each course, is set for May 18. The hotel plans to hold the dinners monthly, with a new menu and new pairings each time. Watch here.
Supporting small businesses
'Unique Boutique' moves into former Williams-Sonoma space, other retailers coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A collection of small businesses has found a new home at the Lehigh Valley Mall.
The Unique Boutique, a store carrying handmade gifts, home decor, personal care products and other items from more than 50 local vendors, held a grand opening Saturday, May 6, at the mall's outdoor lifestyle center.
The space previously housed Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer that closed its Whitehall Township location in January after 15 years of business. Read more.
'Comfy Cozy Apothecary' opening soon in Nazareth
NAZARETH, Pa. - A destination for hand-crafted housewares, bath products, fashion accessories, and more is coming soon to downtown Nazareth.
Comfy Cozy Apothecary, offering gifts and goods to nourish the mind, body, home and spirit, is expected to open in mid-June at 40 S. Main St.
Customers will be able to shop a curated collection of unique items - including artisan candles, jewelry and personal care products - made by small, independent businesses in the Lehigh Valley and across the country. Full story here.
Fun and fitness
Fitness facility expanding with second location in Northampton County shopping center
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A business offering fitness and nutritional services is bulking up its presence in Northampton County.
Unrivaled Nutrition + Training, offering gym workouts, nutritional counseling, personal training and more at 1854 Leithsville Road in Lower Saucon Township, is planning to open an additional facility in the same Creekside Marketplace shopping center.
The new venue, Unrivaled Fitness + Wellness, will hold a soft opening May 12 and 13 at the south end of the shopping center. Read more here.
'Milestone accelerator': New Lehigh Valley facility aims to help kids with brain, body and character development
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A business with a mission of "helping kids win at life" has opened its first Lehigh Valley location.
KidStrong, a "milestone acceleration" program for children starting at the age that they can walk through 11 years old, held a grand opening March 20 at 4723 W. Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township.
The renovated Allentown Towne Center space previously housed discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning. Read more.
Northampton County Council backs $350,000 state grant for Williams Township rope course
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Northampton County Council gave its approval Thursday for a $350,000 state grant for Hangdog LV, a ropes course that is being built in Williams Township.
The money is from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which promotes "the acquisition and construction of regional, economic, cultural, civic, recreation and historical improvement projects."
Hangdog's Mike McCreary said the total project cost will be $5.7 million. He plans to open in July, near Phantom Fireworks at 140 Cedarville Road and just off Route 78. McCreary's team also runs the Lehigh Valley Grand Prix go-kart track in Allentown. Full story here.
Transitioning businesses
After 3.5-year hiatus, popular Thai restaurant to reopen at new Lehigh Valley location
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Thai restaurant that closed more than three years ago in downtown Easton is returning at a new Lehigh Valley location.
Touch of Thai, a full-service Thai restaurant that closed in late 2019 after about 20 years at 123 N. Second St. in Easton, is expected to reopen in late June at 1044 Trexlertown Road in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township, owner Pepe Sawaengphon said. Read more here.
Eatery known for loaded hot dogs reopening, under new ownership, this weekend in Lehigh County
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A popular restaurant serving "traditional food in a very nontraditional way" in Lehigh County is reopening its doors, under new ownership, this weekend.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, specializing in unique, loaded hot dogs, is reopening Saturday at 17 N. Poplar St. in Macungie, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
"We are so excited for this journey and looking forward to serving you," the business said in the post. Read more.
Berks County happenings
West Reading eatery, serving boba tea, shakes, cakes and more, to open 2nd Berks County location
Just a few months after its debut, a business serving boba tea, fruit tea, milkshakes and more is expanding with a second location in Berks County.
Winnie Tea Bar, a counter-service eatery that opened in March at 725 Penn Ave. in West Reading, is planning to open a second location this summer at 3328 Plaza Drive in Muhlenberg Township. Full story here.
Popular shop serving bubble tea, waffles opening more locations in Berks, Northampton counties
A business known for its Taiwanese drinks and street food continues to expand its footprint in the region.
Hocaa Bubble Tea, specializing in freshly prepared bubble tea and bubble waffles, opened its third location - its first in Berks County - on Tuesday at the Berkshire Mall, 1665 State Hill Road, Wyomissing. Read more here.
'An absolute treasure': Unique Snacks honored as family-owned small business
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It is a competition the Small Business Administration's Eastern District Office said Unique Snacks completely dominated.
"They're really an absolute treasure," said Rob Goza of the Small Business Administration's Eastern Pennsylvania Office.
The Muhlenberg Township-based business is being honored regionally with the 2023 Family-Owned Small Business Award of the Year. Businesses in 40 counties were nominated for it. Read more.