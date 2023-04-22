HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties are returning to a familiar spot in Hellertown.
Taste of Italy Ristorante, a full-service, BYOB Italian restaurant, is expected to open the second week of May in space that previously housed other Italian dining destinations - Bella's Ristorante and Ella's Ristorante & Pizzeria - at 639 Main St., owner Joe Grisafi said.
Grisafi, of Center Valley, is a longtime Lehigh Valley chef and restaurateur, known for operating other Italian restaurants - including the former Roma Ristorante on Airport Road and a former iteration of Taste of Italy on Catasauqua Road, both in Hanover Township, Lehigh County - with his family.
He also opened Corked in Bethlehem and The Pizza Joint in Allentown before selling those businesses over the past few years. In Whitehall Township, he ran the former Joey G's Italian Kitchen on Grape Street from 2016 to 2019.
"I've had some great experiences with other restaurants, and I'm excited to get back into the swing of things again," Grisafi said. "For a minute, I thought I was out of the restaurant business, but the apron pulled me back. Serving people great food is my passion, for sure."
At the new iteration of Taste of Italy, customers will find several familiar favorites such as shrimp limoncello and pancetta-wrapped scallops from these past establishments.
Popular returning entrees will include chicken Giuseppe (egg-dipped, pan-fried chicken breast topped with prosciutto, lump crabmeat, melted mozzarella and vodka sauce over pasta), veal Sinatra (breaded veal, scallops and shrimp sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink vodka sauce) and seafood Gorgonzola (lump crabmeat, shrimp and scallops with garlic, shallots and Gorgonzola cream sauce, topped with a housemade crab cake and served over choice of pasta), among others.
"We're bringing back the old favorites," Grisafi said. "Over 90% of the menu will be made up of items that were served at both Roma and the original Taste of Italy."
Customers can expect authentic, made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including appetizers such as burrata bruschetta, crab pesto arancini, homemade meatballs and ricotta and hot and cold antipasti; 12-inch, brick-oven pizzettas such as four cheese white, red clam and shrimp, chicken alla vodka and truffle mushroom; and classic pasta dishes such as baked rigatoni, fettuccine carbonara, gnocchi Bolognese and canneloni Florentine.
There also will be seafood pasta selections such as frutti di mare and cappellini shrimp scampi along with three types of lasagna - traditional, eggplant and seafood.
House bread will be included with entrees, and customers will be able to add a side salad for $4. Premium, Italian-imported pastas will include spaghetti, rigatoni, linguini and capellini.
"We'll also have the Italian staples - like Marsala, picatta, parmigiana and Francese with a choice of protein - because people just know them and love them," Grisafi said.
Other customizable dishes will include salads such as Caesar and roasted beet and burrata and risottos such as pesto and truffle mushroom that will be available with chicken, shrimp, salmon, lump crabmeat, chicken cutlet or seared scallops.
Most classic pasta dishes will be priced under $20, while "chef's specials" such as jumbo lump crab cakes, pan-seared citrus salmon over coconut risotto and veal Frangelico (thin fresh veal with cranberries, walnuts, Frangelico cream sauce, roasted potatoes and house vegetable) will be priced between $24 and $36.
"I'm excited to serve the Hellertown community," Grisafi said. "I live just a few miles away, and while there are a lot of pizzerias around here, there aren't a lot of other Italian food options."
Grisafi overhauled the Hellertown restaurant with new tile flooring, white wall paint, modern metallic light fixtures and kitchen equipment.
Aeshetic touches include original paintings, real and articifical plants, and personal touches such as framed family photos.
Seating will be available at booths and low-top tables with chairs, and Grisafi also plans to maintain al fresco dining on a rear patio while placing additional outdoor dining tables on a front sidewalk.
The restaurant will be on OpenTable for customers looking to make reservations.
For the lastest Taste of Italy news, including an official opening announcement, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram.
More in Northampton County
Cherished restaurant, mini-golf course reopening with new owners, menu, and name in Northampton County
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A beloved destination for ice cream, putting and family fun is reopening with some changes in Northampton County.
Mountain View Drive-In, a restaurant and miniature golf course at 602 Jacobsburg Road in Bushkill Township, will hold a grand reopening on April 29 with a new ownership team, food menu and name - "Mountain View Family Drive-In."
The business will remain a family-run establishment, with husband and wife Patrick and Shea Missmer of Danielsville joining forces with Shea's cousin, Nicole Caulfield, and her husband, Jeff Caulfield, of Nazareth. Full story here.
'We are so excited': New escape room to join Lehigh Valley's entertainment scene
EASTON, Pa. - A new spot for immersive adventure games and fun is coming soon to the Lehigh Valley.
Off Center Escape Rooms, an escape room facility where groups complete puzzles and other tasks in order to "escape," is set to open this summer at 323 Pine St., Suite B002, in downtown Easton, according to the business' social media pages. Read more here.
'Crafted with love': Family-run Mexican restaurant joins Nazareth-area dining scene
UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A new Nazareth-area restaurant invites you to "experience the vibrant flavors of Mexico."
Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, serving chile relleno, tamales, tacos and other Mexican specialties, is holding its grand opening on Wednesday, April 19, at 52 E. Lawn Road in Upper Nazareth Township.
The space, next to Rita's Italian Ice, previously housed other eateries, including JAK-E Potato and, most recently, Mad J's BBQ. Read more.
New Easton eatery serves up Asian specialties, including banh mi, boba tea, mochi doughnuts
PALMER TWP., Pa. – A business offering sweet and savory Asian treats has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster.
VL Sandwiches, Boba Tea & Mochi Donut, offering Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwiches, Japanese-style mochi doughnuts and more, opened Thursday at 3140 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township.
The renovated space, in the Rosemont Village shopping center, previously housed sandwich shop chain Jimmy John's, which closed in 2021. Full story here.
Lehigh County news
Following 3 store openings, Promenade Shops set to welcome another retail tenant
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Following a string of new store openings, another retailer is readying to bloom later this spring at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery that debuted in December 2019, is expected to open in early June between OshKosh B'gosh and Lens Crafters at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center, according to a post on the business' social media pages.
"This location will make us a lot more accessible to our current customer base, and give us so much room to grow!" FD Market founder Jacquelyn Bassett wrote. Read more here.
New French bistro, popping up weekly in Allentown, features croissants, quiches, macarons and more
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Enjoy a taste of Paris without the expensive airfare at a new French bistro, popping up weekly in Allentown's West End.
Sophistiqué - French Bistro, a unique pop-up collaboration between French pastry chef Sophie Vandecasteele and neighborhood eatery Jay's Local, is serving made-from-scratch French favorites such as croissants, quiches, macarons and madeleines 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Jay's Local, 2301 W. Liberty St. Read more.
'It's a homecoming': Tasty new tenant set to join Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A delicious addition to the Downtown Allentown Market will begin serving customers later this spring.
Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, is expected to open in mid-May at the 27 N. Seventh St. market., co-owner Michael Collado said.
The business will be operated by Collado and his wife, Mayra Collado, who also operate Latin American restaurant Casa del Mofongo on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and six-month-old sandwich shop Casa del San-Gwich a few blocks away on Broad Street in downtown Bethlehem. Full story here.
Business dedicated to employing, housing those with developmental disabilities now has space of its own in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Duke's Delites now officially has a home in Whitehall Township.
The dog treat company, started five years ago by Bill Wright, employs young adults with developmental disabilities.
"My son has autism and that's why I dedicate my life to doing this, my wife and I," Wright said. Read more here.
Five Guys sets opening date for new Whitehall location
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley.
Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open its newest regional restaurant at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at 2409 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, according to Nirav H. Shah, a principal of Tenant Managers, the property's owner.
The eatery will occupy an end unit of the newly renovated Whitehall Plaza, at MacArthur Road and Schadt Avenue. Read more.
'Authentic and delicious': Peruvian specialties to take center stage at new Bethlehem restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A taste of Lima is coming soon to Bethlehem's Broad Street.
Kinoa Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, a full-service restaurant serving ceviche, lomo saltado, rotisserie chicken and other Peruvian specialties, is expected to open in mid-May at 518 W. Broad St., co-owner Miguel Ocharan Smith said.
The BYOB eatery, between Action Wheels Bike Shop and Broad St. Pizzeria, will be operated by Ocharan Smith and his wife, Aida Ocharan. Full story here.
Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties
New Aldi store taking shape in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. – A new Aldi grocery store is taking shape in Wyomissing.
The store is in the shopping center on Woodland Drive with Old Navy and Jo-Ann Fabrics.
The store is expected to open with a grand opening ceremony this summer, but job postings for the store are already listed on Aldi's website. Read more here.
New café holds ribbon-cutting in Reading
READING, Pa. – A new café is open for business in Reading.
Mayor Eddie Moran joined in to cut the ribbon at the "Salt and Light Café" at 134 N. Fifth St.
The business aims to sell coffee and crepes — and be a place where people can have meaningful conversations. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies to open alongside other new retail tenant in Quakertown area shopping center
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Two businesses are breathing new life into a prominent shopping center in upper Bucks County.
Crumbl Cookies, a popular cookie shop chain featuring a rotating menu of more than 200 flavors inspired by cakes, candies, pies and other sweet treats, is "coming soon" to the Trainer's Station at 42 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to storefront signage.
The center, straddling Quakertown and Richland Township at Routes 309 and 663, also recently welcomed a Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore, selling new and gently used furniture, appliances, home improvement products, building materials and other items at a fraction of their retail prices. Full story here.
3 businesses, including book café, celebrate new space in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for three TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce businesses were held at a new office space in Pottstown on Tuesday.
The chamber celebrated the grand opening of Espresso Yourself Book Café and the offices for Be ReZilient: Healing Through the Arts and the STRIVE Initiative at the building on 249 E. High St.
The entrepreneurship class of The Hill School, a member of TCACC, created this experiential venture led by Twila Fisher, teacher of the class and executive director of Hobart's Run neighborhood initiative. Read more here.
Poconos news
Great Wolf Lodge in Poconos nearly doubling size of resort with expansion, much of it will be open ahead of schedule
Just about everywhere you look, there's construction happening at Great Wolf Lodge, as the resort moves ahead with its $125 million expansion project.
"One of the things that's been extremely impactful is we're still operating a hotel that's 95 percent occupied while we're basically building a hotel," said General Manager Bill Colavito. He says every corner of the 95-acre property has been touched.
There's a new mountain tower adding 202 suites, as well as 30 new 3-bedroom villas with patios designed by celebrity designer Nate Berkus. Read more.
Popular hair salon leveling up with larger location in downtown Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The operators of a popular hair salon are making moves in Monroe County.
Phylicia Crowe and Amber Rodriguez, owners of Indulgence Hair Studio on Monroe Street in Stroudsburg, have purchased a two-story building a few blocks away at 501 Sarah St. and plan to move their salon to the new location when renovations are complete in early summer, according to a news release.
The salon will occupy the building's first floor, and an apartment on the second floor will remain. Full story here.
Closing notes
'Time for a new chapter': Popular Lehigh County pizza shop closes after more than 30 years
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular and longstanding pizza shop has served its last slice in Lehigh County.
Joe's Pizza, offering pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties, permanently closed on Sunday, April 16, after more than 30 years of business at 6900 Hamilton Blvd. in the Trexlertown section of Upper Macungie Township.
Owners Giueseppe (Joe) and Angelica Amato made the announcement on the business' Facebook page. Read more here.
"An amazing adventure': Popular eatery, known for loaded hot dogs, closing in Lehigh County
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A popular restaurant serving "traditional food in a very nontraditional way" is ending operations in Lehigh County.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, specializing in unique, loaded hot dogs, is set to close later this month at 17 N. Poplar St. in Macungie, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
The eatery is known for its roughly two dozen movie-themed hot dogs, including the "Shrek" (bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed, deep-fried dog with sliced avocado and chopped jalapenos), "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (grilled dog with sliced cucumber and tomato, chopped lettuce and homemade yogurt sauce), "King Kong" (two grilled dogs on one roll, topped with hickory-smoked bacon, crinkle-cut fries, homemade chili sauce and cheese wiz) and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (grilled dog with American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, scrambled egg and smashed tater tots). Read more.
'Very hard decision': Popular distillery permanently closes in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A popular spot for artisan spirits, signature cocktails, and socializing with friends and family has closed in Carbon County.
Insurrection Distillery, producing grain-to-glass spirits such as rum, vodka, and whiskey, ended operations this week after 3.5 years at 201 N. Main Lane in Lehighton.
Rod Walck and the late Anthony Serafino opened Insurrection Distillery in the fall of 2019. Full story here.