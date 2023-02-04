Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket.
Olive to Be Social, specializing in custom cups of charcuterie, fresh fruit, chocolates and more, has exploded in popularity in recent months.
Owner Tiffany Seifert uses a commercial kitchen in Bethlehem to make a variety of signature and custom creations, which she delivers to customers' homes and sells at local breweries, wineries and other establishments.
There are traditional charcuterie selections, as well as fruit and vegetable options and "sweet cups," featuring chocolate-dipped marshmallows, cookies, wafers and other sweet treats.
For charcuterie cups, customers can choose three artisan cheeses, two meats, two base varieties such as almonds, pretzels or chocolate-covered pretzels and sweets such as dark chocolate, white chocolate or sea salt milk chocolate.
Around a dozen gourmet meats include popular picks like Genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto and soppressata, and Seifert uses all-natural cheeses such as asiago, black truffle goat, cinnamon apple cheddar and horseradish havarti from Bethlehem's Township's Keystone Farms Cheese, which sources the hand-crafted cheese from southern Wisconsin.
"The 2-year cheddar is pretty popular, along with the Buffalo wing Jack and blueberry- and cranberry-infused cheddars," Seifert said. "We feature around two dozen cheeses, and people choose whatever they want based on their tastes. With so many options, there's really something for everyone."
Standard accompaniments vary from cup to cup and may include, but are not limited to, artisan crackers/breadsticks, honey sticks, dried apricots, blackberries, raspberries, grapes, strawberries, pears, figs, blueberries, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crinkle-cut carrots, pickles and specialty olives.
Customers can detail any food allergies that they may have along with other dietary restrictions.
"If someone doesn't like meat, for example, I'll just eliminate that and add extra cheese or fruits and veggies," Seifert said.
Seifert got the idea for personal charcuterie cups a couple of years ago, creating them for family and friends before launching the business last year.
Some people have asked her if she also does charcuterie boards, but she is adamant about sticking to just cups, noting that the Lehigh Valley already has plenty of great businesses doing boards.
"I like that the cups are both fun and functional," Seifert said. "You can carry them along the way as you mingle, and you can also set them down. So, you're not just standing by the cheese table if you're hungry. The cups also were good during COVID because they're individual cups that only you are touching."
Eight-ounce charcuterie cups start at $12.25 for a single cup, and $123 for a dozen.
For Valentine's Day, Seifert also is offering an "Olive YOU Cup," featuring sweet and savory items, for $12.25 (20% off with discount code OliveYOU).
Cups, which can be purchased online until Feb. 12, include: XOXO-shaped pretzels, crackers, cranberry-infused cheddar, Merlot BellaVitano, white cheddar cheese, black pepper dry coppa, wine and garlic Italian salami, cherry tomatoes, green olives, strawberry jam, chocolate-covered raisins, chocolate-covered strawberry and dark chocolate-covered cherries.
For more information, visit olivetobesocial.com.
Easton area news
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination.
Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said. Read full story.
Construction underway on 2 restaurants, bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area.
Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township. Read more here.
One fashion retailer opens, another closing at Palmer Park Mall
PALMER TWP., Pa. — One fashion retailer has opened, while another is readying to close at the Palmer Park Mall.
Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened Wednesday near the center of the mall, Nazareth Road and Park Avenue, Palmer Township. Read more.
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area.
Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. Read full story.
Bethlehem news
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem.
LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at 559 Main St., co-owner Elisa Batista said. Read more here.
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million.
The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up. Read more.
Promenade Shops update
Restaurant chain, serving breakfast, lunch and brunch, to open at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A popular restaurant chain is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location later this year at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center, according to a news release. Read full story.
'We're so excited!': Family-owned business opening 3rd location at The Promenade Shops
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A family-owned business is continuing to expand its footprint in the region.
Handmade Mystic - Healing Crystals & Jewelry, selling healing crystals and hand-crafted jewelry, is planning to open its third location in about a month at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Read more here.
Odds and ends
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model.
Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page. Read full story.
Gift shop selling locally made items finds new home in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. – A business selling locally made baked goods, home decor and other items has found a new home in Schuylkill County.
Queen Bee Boutique, in partnership with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce, on Friday held a grand opening of its new location at 500 N. Centre St., Suite 101A, in Pottsville.
The gift shop, which previously operated on West Main Street in Schuylkill Haven, sells a wide array of merchandise - including soaps, candles, porch signs and fashion accessories - from dozens of local vendors.
Closing notes
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown.
Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. Read more here.
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County.
A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. Read more.
Two Phillipsburg ice cream shops close within days of each other
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — A longstanding business dishing out banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats has ended operations in Phillipsburg.
The Ice Cream Junction, at 39 S. Main St., has permanently closed and will not be opening for its 17th season. Read full story.