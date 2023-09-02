A mobile business catering to java junkies is coming soon to a venue near you.
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, a coffee truck that brings you the “caffeination inspiration you need,” is expected to roll into the Lehigh Valley in mid to late September, according to local owner Matt Russell.
Travelin’ Tom’s, which launched about three years ago, is a national brand and the sister company to Kentucky-based Kona Ice, a chain of shaved ice trucks that allows individuals to choose the flavors of their choice via an interactive “Flavorwave” dispensing system.
About 10 years ago, Russell launched his franchise, Kona Ice of Allentown, serving various parts of the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region.
He saw an opportunity to further serve the community with Travelin’ Tom’s.
“We’ll have hot and cold drinks, including cappuccinos, lattes and frappes,” Russell said. “We’ll also have lemonades and a variety of nitro products. It’s a pretty comprehensive truck, and it can go anywhere the Kona truck goes. We’ll be at festivals and other community events, and we’ll also be available for corporate functions and other private events.”
Travelin’ Tom’s offers about a dozen hot specialty drinks, including Americano, mocha, cappuccino, hot chocolate and spiced apple chai-der, along with around nine iced and frozen drinks, including frappes, iced tea, iced macchiato, lemonade and nitro cold brew.
Any beverage can be customized with flavors like salted caramel or hazelnut, and any tea or lemonade can be elevated with a touch of raspberry or peach.
Customers also can enjoy TILT Nitro Energy drinks, “with base notes of citrus fruits and pineapple packed with nitrogen for a smooth, creamy boost.”
“Of course, we’ll also be doing all of the seasonal offerings,” Russell said. “So, for fall coming up, we’ll have pumpkin lattes and all of that other good stuff.”
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, which aims to serve “delicious, customizable beverages made fresh on the truck,” helps keep you fueled for any occasion.
The business dubs itself a “coffee shop on wheels” and can visit weddings, sports games, school events, corporate celebrations and more.
“We serve events of every size,” a message on the business’ website reads. “Have a big concert? What about a neighborhood block party? High school football game? No matter — the Tom’s Truck loves to travel for any occasion.”
Customizable package pricing is available, and individuals interested in booking the Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Lehigh County truck – serving the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region – can contact Russell at mrussell@travelintomscoffee.com. Info: travelintomscoffee.com.
Allentown news
New Allentown eatery to feature made-from-scratch Mexican specialties, late-night service
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new destination for freshly prepared tacos, burritos and other Mexican favorites is set to join Allentown’s restaurant roster next month.
Amigos Mexican Grill, a fast-casual eatery offering customizable burritos, quesadillas and more, will open Sept. 18 at 932 Hamilton St., on the ground floor of the newly constructed Gallery apartment building, Amigos co-owner Angel Ramirez said.
Ramirez will operate the downtown Allentown restaurant with his friends, Kevin Rodriguez and Antonio Santiago. Santiago will serve as head chef. Full story here.
'Neuweiler Lofts' plan for 283 apartments, commercial space advances in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority, or ANIZDA, forwarded an application for the redevelopment of the former Neuweiler & Son Brewery building during a project review committee meeting Wednesday afternoon at the America on Wheels Museum.
The plan, offered by Manhattan Building Co., would redevelop the building located on the Lehigh River's west shore at 401 N. Front St. The applicant proposes a mixed-use, seven-story building called "Neuweiler Lofts," featuring 283 apartments with 40,000 square feet of commercial space. Read more here.
Palestinian restaurant's 1st Pennsylvania location opening soon in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A dining spot that once served up pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites will soon dish out kebabs, kibbeh and other Middle Eastern specialties in Allentown.
Ayat, a popular Palestinian restaurant with locations in New York City, is expected to open its first Pennsylvania location in about two weeks at 1243 W. Tilghman St., according to co-owner Abdul Elenani.
The renovated Allentown building previously housed Bellissimo Ristorante, which closed in 2021. Read more.
New policy in place for beverage sales at Great Allentown Fair. Some vendors aren't happy about it
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair kicked off Wednesday, and this year there's a new policy in place for beverage sales.
If you want soda, bottled water, or alcohol you can only buy it at a beverage tent run by the fair, and some vendors aren't happy about it. We talked with Chris Cocca, who owns Vince's Cheesesteaks, which has been coming to the fair for more than 40 years.
"If it's been on these grounds, we haven't missed it since 1977," said Cocca. Full story here.
‘Everyone loved her’: Allentown’s new soul food restaurant honors family’s late matriarch
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The late Mildred Hyman’s tasty soul food lives on at a new restaurant in Lehigh County.
Mildred’s Soul Food, offering made-from-scratch candied yams, collard greens, fried chicken and other Southern staples, held a grand opening Aug. 17 at 309 N. Second St. in Allentown.
Owner Kieara Yasin Williams opened the restaurant in honor of Hyman, his late grandmother, who was well-known in the community. Read more here.
Allentown distillery gets $175K loan to expand business
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A minority-owned small business in Lehigh County is getting a boost from the state to expand operations.
This Life Forever, a distillery at 841 N. Gilmore Street in Allentown, was approved for a $175,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority (PMBDA), announced the governor's office on Monday.
The loan will help the company buy machinery and equipment for the distillery and hire two more full-time employees. Read more.
Shopping center updates
Entertainment venue no longer opening, another coming soon at The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One entertainment venue is no longer in the works, and another is nearing completion at The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem.
Trap Door Immersive Experiences, which operates multiple escape rooms in the Poconos and New Jersey, is no longer planning to open a pirate-themed escape room at the south Bethlehem outlet mall.
The good news for entertainment enthusiasts: Twisted Tees, an indoor sports and entertainment destination featuring golf simulators, yard games, elevated pub fare and a full bar, is expected to open this fall across the hallway. Full story here.
Popular brewery, restaurant expanding with new Lehigh Valley Mall location
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — More business development is brewing at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, with locations in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location next year at the mall's outdoor lifestyle center.
According to a mall spokesperson, the new location is expected to open in the spring in an end unit that previously housed Bravo! Cucina Italiana, which closed last fall. Read more here.
Fashion retailer signs long-term lease, 4 more pop-up tenants coming soon at Promenade Shops
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s new Promenade Pop-Up Shop is experiencing great momentum in helping local entrepreneurs and established online brands build a market in the brick-and-mortar world.
Sweet Diehl Boutique, a women’s fashion boutique founded by local entrepreneur Andrea Diehl and the center’s first Promenade Pop-Up Shop tenant, had such success that it has signed a year-long lease and will soon move into its own more permanent location at the center, according to a news release.
Following close on its footsteps, four additional pop-up tenants – Spoon + Salt, Ivy & Ink, Threads by Gram and Blake Jewelers – have reserved spaces in the Promenade Pop-Up Shop from early October through the end of the year. Read more.
Northampton County news
'Good times for everyone': Cocktail lounge with a roof deck coming to downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new spot for classic and signature cocktails, creative small plates and catching up with friends is under development in downtown Bethlehem.
EMBR Cocktail Lounge, offering creative cocktails and made-from-scratch food, is expected to open in about a year at 24 W. Broad St., co-owner Drew Moyer said.
The lounge will occupy a roughly 4,000-square-foot, lower-level space, next to the under-construction Boyd Project, a six-story mixed-use development featuring 205 apartments and ground-floor commercial tenants. Full story here.
Siblings-in-law to serve up bagels, brownies and more at new Northampton County bakery
NAZARETH, Pa. - A new destination for freshly baked cookies, cupcakes and other sweet treats is coming soon to Northampton County.
A Pinch of Sugar, a family-owned and -operated bakery, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 14 S. Main St. in Nazareth.
The bakery, near Nazareth Moravian Church in the Nazareth Circle, will be run by Kelly Hunsicker and her brother-in-law, Michael Royer. Read more here.
‘Luxury pet hotel,’ offering dog boarding and daycare, to open in Bethlehem Township
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Individuals seeking top-notch care for their canine companions will soon have a new facility to frequent in Northampton County.
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel of Bethlehem, a luxury dog boarding and daycare center, will hold a grand opening celebration 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3986 Township Line Road in Bethlehem Township.
The new facility is part of a New Jersey-based chain that has more than 130 locations open or in development nationwide. Read more.
Bethlehem Twp. zoners to make decision on Freemansburg Avenue convenience store
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held a special exception hearing on a proposed convenience store Wednesday night at the municipal building.
The developer, KGN Tobacco Corp., is proposing the store for 3530 Freemansburg Ave., at the location of the former Heights Community Federal Credit Union. The location covers two zoning districts: Neighborhood Commercial and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay.
KGN officials testified the store would operate in a manner similar to their Hellertown facility — selling drinks, daily and emergency supplies, cigarettes, cigars and sandwiches. The store would have one employee with roughly two to three customers in the facility at a given time. Full story here.
Odds and ends
Popular Lehigh County restaurant takes tasty eats on the road with new food truck
UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A popular Lehigh County restaurant is bringing its hamburgers, jagerschnitzel and other homestyle comfort foods to a venue near you.
Chino’s Place, which opened in 2021 at 7567 Chestnut St. Suite 3 in the Zionsville section of Upper Milford Township, in late June debuted its new food truck, Chino’s Place on Wheels.
The food truck is available for private parties, including birthday and graduation celebrations, and also appears at local festivals and other events. Read more here.
Wawa helping teachers get back to school with free coffee for the month of September
MEDIA, Pa. - Wawa is helping teachers return to class with some extra school spirit by providing free coffee starting Friday.
The convenience-store chain is giving free hot coffee to teachers and school administrators every day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. Every day, not just school days.
Wawa's "Cheers to Classrooms" recognizes "teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children," according to a company statement. Eligible teachers and administrators can pick up their hot coffee, any size, and when they get to the register, share with the staff that they are eligible. Read more.
ATI Physical Therapy adds 2 locations in Bucks County
ATI Physical Therapy is opening two outpatient therapy locations in Bucks County for a total of 52 clinics in Pennsylvania.
ATI Levittown at 169 Levittown Parkway will hold a grand opening on Thursday, Sept 7 at 9:30 a.m.
ATI Yardley, 680 Stony Hill Road, will holds its opening at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Full story here.
Closing notes
Easton-area Rite Aid store set to close Sept. 7
PALMER TWP., Pa. - An Easton area drugstore will end operations next month.
Rite Aid, at 601 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, is set to close on Sept. 7, a company spokesperson confirmed.
“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business,” a company statement read. “A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible.” Read more here.
Wells Fargo closes Lansdale branch as customers move toward digital banking
LANSDALE, Pa. - Wells Fargo has closed a branch in Lansdale, Montgomery County, as digital banking marches on.
The 210 Main St. branch closed Aug. 16. The bank said customers can use its West Point branch about two miles away at 786 Sumneytown Pike.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause," the bank said in a statement. Read more.