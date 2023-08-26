BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new destination for premium eats, drinks and sports viewing has joined downtown Bethlehem’s restaurant roster.
515 Main, a sports bar and restaurant serving up a bevy of beers, burgers, baseball games and more, opened Aug. 4 at 515 Main St., owner Chris Tiscio said.
The renovated space previously housed Corked 2.0, a dining and nightlife venue.
“We’re bringing a premier sports bar to downtown Bethlehem,” Tiscio said. “We want people to come, hang out and just have a really good time with friends and family while enjoying great food, drinks and sports. We have a little something for everyone, and we also have a bunch of apps that are great for sharing. Everything is homemade.”
515 Main, with seating for around 140 customers, features around 20 big-screen TVs displaying a wide array of sports.
It has the MLB.TV package, and it also plans to subscribe to other sports packages such as NFL Sunday Ticket.
“We’re going to have baseball games, football games, basketball games, UFC fights, everything,” Tiscio said. “We’ll be showing professional teams and college teams.”
“For so long, downtown Bethlehem was lacking a really great sports bar, and we wanted to fill that massive void,” manager Sean Sadowsky added. “So, we’re offering a fun, high-energy atmosphere where you can watch your favorite teams – whether it’s the Phillies, Eagles, Penn State or another team – while enjoying really great food.”
Tiscio and a few partners took control of Corked in March 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group was drawn to the Main Street spot due to its location in the heart of the city's historic downtown, surrounded by a dynamic mix of retail stores, restaurants and tourist attractions.
With 515 Main, they're looking to add even more vibrancy to the area with affordable and high-quality food and drinks, plenty of sports viewing opportunities and nightlife entertainment on weekends.
Tiscio and his team are catering to sports fans, but they want 515 Main to be a welcoming spot for everyone.
“We’re a family-friendly restaurant, where even if you’re not into sports, the food and vibes alone are fantastic,” Sadowsky said. “Also, we’re going to have some watch parties with DJs. So, for example, if a guy and his buddy wanted to come to watch a game with their girlfriends, who don’t care that much for sports, the ladies could still have fun with some music and mimosas.”
The new establishment brings a fresh look, menu and staff to the Main Street space.
A partition wall in the center was removed to create a more versatile, open-concept dining area with newly constructed, U-shaped booths, each accommodating up to eight guests.
At around 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, workers move nearby high-top tables to create a dance floor for night life.
“Moving the dance floor from the back of the space to the center helps with the overall flow,” Sadowsky said. “The DJ can read the room and get a feel for what the crowd wants to hear, and the dining booths then transition to VIP booths for bottle service.”
Other aesthetic changes include new lighting, interior and exterior paint and photo op walls with neon signage. The team also added a digital jukebox and upgraded the audio system.
The menu of 515 Main features starters such as arancini balls, drunken clams and pierogies; shareables such as bruschetta, house-made mac and cheese and a prosciutto flatbread; and handhelds such as a cheesesteak, pulled pork sandwich and homemade pesto mozzarella ciabatta.
There are also entrees such as honey garlic chicken, cedar plank salmon and ribeye steaks.
A late-night menu, served until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, features chicken tenders, chicken wings and more.
“We’ve had some really positive feedback in terms of our food, especially our wings and burgers,” Tiscio said. “We have great wing flavors like peanut butter and jelly, as well as burger varieties like truffle and barbecue bacon.”
“Everything, including our egg rolls and spinach dip, is made from fresh ingredients, not out of a freezer like at most chains,” Sadowsky added.
515 Main features a "$6 before 6" happy hour, offered 4-6 p.m. weekdays, featuring $6 appetizers such as coconut shrimp, loaded nachos, potato skins and spinach dip, along with $6 drinks such as mules, margaritas, mojitos and sangria.
There also is a rotating selection of draft beers - around 20 - and shareable options such as beer towers, beer bottle buckets and 96-ounce Moscow mule.
A dozen signature cocktails include a Hershey’s Old Fashioned (Jim Beam, chocolate bitters, agave, topped with Hershey’s chocolate) and Practice What You Peach (muddled lemon, peach puree, Crown Royal Peach, topped with unsweetened iced tea).
Starting in September, trivia will be held on Tuesday nights and $.75 wings will be offered during NFL games throughout the week.
“We won’t have one wing night, but rather several,” Sadowsky said. “So, whenever an NFL game is being aired – could be Sunday, Monday or Thursday, you can enjoy $.75 wings.”
515 Main is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, but starting in September, it will introduce Monday and Tuesday hours to be open every day of the week, Tiscio said.
Additionally, a brunch menu featuring breakfast tacos and other dishes is offered noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
“We’re offering great food and great vibes, and everyone’s welcome to join us,” Tiscio said. Info: 610-936-9599; 515main.net.
More in Bethlehem area
Aldi closing one store Monday, opening new one Thursday as it moves across Bethlehem Township
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Aldi shoppers will see a location change in the Lehigh Valley this week.
Aldi's Bethlehem Township store closes Monday, as the discount grocery chain prepares to open Thursday at the Bethlehem Plaza shopping center, just off the intersection of Route 22 and Route 191.
The grand opening of that store will be Thursday, Aug. 24, but store advertising promises a "sneak peek" starting Wednesday. Full story here.
Popular Italian market changes name, announces 2nd location in Bethlehem
A popular Italian market in upper Bucks County has a new name, and soon it will have a second location in the Lehigh Valley.
Giacomo’s Italian Market, which opened in late 2020 at 220 N. West End Blvd in Richland Township, is now known as Mercatino Italiano.
The market, in the Trainer’s Corner shopping center, also is planning to open a second location on Third Street in south Bethlehem in 2024, owner Kristin Randazzo said. Read more here.
'Warm and welcoming': New family-run restaurant serving up Peruvian favorites in Northampton County
FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A new restaurant is bringing the vibrant flavors of Lima to a Northampton County borough.
La Casera, serving ceviche, lomo saltado and other Peruvian dishes, opened Aug. 15 at 954 Pembroke Road in Freemansburg.
During its soft-opening phase, the restaurant is offering takeout only, owner and chef Fernando Moreno said. It will begin offering dine-in service on Sept. 5. Read more.
'Crank it up!’: Photographer opens new Bethlehem studio, offering inspired youth sports portraits
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A seasoned Lehigh Valley photographer is offering new services, including professional youth sports portraits, at a new studio in Northampton County.
Timothy Gangi, known for his wedding and engagement photography, in early August opened New Street Studios at 823 New St. in downtown Bethlehem.
The studio is an expansion of Gangi’s existing business, Gangi Photography, which has specialized in wedding photography since 2013. Full story here.
Easton area news
Checkout-free technology to be used at Simon's Market at Lafayette College
EASTON, Pa. - One market on the Lafayette College campus is telling customers to just walk out. It's part of a newly opened technology-based dining experience.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Simon’s Market in Lafayette’s Kamine Hall, 776A Sullivan Road, Easton.
"Whatever you walk out with, pictures are taken and sensors are monitoring what is there," said Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Audra Kahr as she described the new technology. Read more here.
2 restaurants, bank nearing completion in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - A new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area is set to welcome its first tenants next month.
New locations of submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to open in September in newly constructed buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
The property was previously the site of a Rita's Italian Ice stand, a single-family home, and a commercial structure housing Aqua Pool & Spa Supply Inc. and Big Boys Grill. Read more.
Centre Square hotel, affordable housing project among Easton properties to get tax break
EASTON, Pa. – A public hearing on potential additions to the properties participating in the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, in Easton was held Wednesday.
John Kingsley, the city's director of community and economic development, presented an overview of the program that allows for reduced tax on blighted city properties with the aim of allowing for the renovation and revitalization of the properties.
LERTA gives a property tax break on new construction that declines gradually and disappears after 10 years. The tax on the land remains the same. Full story here.
Lehigh County news
Sportswear and sneaker chain to open 1st Lehigh Valley location at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A leading retailer of fashionable sportswear and sneakers is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location in Whitehall Township.
JD Sports, combining new global brands like Supply & Demand, Pink Soda Sport and SuperDry with closet classics such as Nike, adidas and Jordan, is coming soon to a second-level space of the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.
A company spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking a tentative opening date. Read more here.
Renovated Tilghman Square space to feature 2 quick-service chains
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two quick-service food and beverage chains will soon operate alongside each other in South Whitehall Township.
Auntie Anne’s, known for its hand-baked soft pretzels and refreshing lemonade, and Jamba, offering made-to-order smoothies and bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and more, are expected to open within the next few months in a renovated space in the Tilghman Square, 4606 Broadway.
Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. is the parent company of Auntie Anne’s and Jamba, along with other well-known brands such as Carvel, Cinnabon and Moe’s Southwest Grill, the latter of which has a neighboring location in the same shopping center. Read more.
Reopening of remodeled Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lehigh County delayed
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The reopening of a popular quick-service restaurant in Lehigh County was pushed back this week.
The newly remodeled Chick-fil-A, at 6379 Hamilton Blvd. in the Trexlertown section of Lower Macungie Township, reopened Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to a recent post on the business’ Facebook page.
The restaurant originally planned to open its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 22, but those plans changed. Full story here.
Northampton County news
‘Super excited’: Couple revitalizes 150-year-old inn, restaurant in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A couple has breathed new life into a longstanding landmark in the Slate Belt.
Husband and wife Eddie and Donna Curry, with help from contractors, spent the past few years renovating a mid-19th century inn and restaurant at 415 Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County.
The 2.5-story building, about three miles northeast of Bangor, originated as a stagecoach stop roughly 150 years ago. Read more here.
Lehigh Valley's new pick-your-own sunflower farm serves up first-rate views, photo ops
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A new business is blooming in Northampton County.
Fox Summit Farm, a pick-your-own sunflower farm spanning more than 12 acres, held a soft opening Saturday at 1245 Keller Road in Bushkill Township.
Owner Brandon Krock, who lives next to the property, planted seven sunflower varieties – each featuring unique color combinations - beginning in early June. Read more.
Plan for new Wawa in Allen Twp. advances after long traffic discussions
ALLEN TWP., Pa. – By a unanimous vote Monday night, the Allen Township Planning Commission advanced the preliminary final plan for a Wawa at the intersection of Route 329 (Nor Bath Boulevard) and Savage Road.
The development — which is proposed by Allen Development Partners LLC — calls for the construction of a Wawa gas station and a 6,000-square-foot convenience store at the intersection's southwest corner. It is related to the expanded Stone Ridge subdivision plan, which proposes changes to the area's traffic patterns to better accommodate traffic generated by the Wawa.
Representing Allen Development Partners, engineer Lindsey Breylinger said the previously proposed rain garden had been altered to allow the installation of a new drainage basin west of the planned Wawa site. Full story here.
Berks County buzz
Online liquidators open storefront in Kutztown
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Close friends, neighbors and moms, Sara Rarick and Ally Fenstermacher, say MistFits Liquidations has really grown since it began.
"We just saw a friend of ours doing liquidation, buying pallets, selling, and we're like 'Ohh, that seems fun. Easy-peasy,'" said Rarick.
Plans to expand Chick-fil-A in Exeter move forward
EXETER TWP. — At a meeting Monday night, the Exeter Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to forward to the township supervisors for approval a preliminary plan recommendation for the Chick-fil-A restaurant located in Exeter Commons. At a meeting in July, the supervisors approved granting the restaurant a variance to reduce the width of the drive-thru lanes from 18 feet to 16 feet.
A representative from the engineering firm working for Chick-fil-A, Justin Thornton, told the planning commission that the site had been reconfigured to expand the kitchen area on the west side of the building to allow more food to be prepared more quickly. Also, two drive-thru lanes for ordering and meal delivery will now run around the site so that increased traffic can move more expeditiously. Read more.
Berks restaurant set to appear on 'America's Best Restaurants'
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Family-owned Juliana's restaurant in Spring Township now has bragging rights as one of "America's Best Restaurants."
A production crew was on hand Monday, as the restaurant's owner, Frank Lapuma, took part in the recording of an episode for the online show.
"[It] makes us feel good that someone called 'America's Best Restaurants.' They reached out to us," said Lapuma. Full story here.
Business, community events
Lehigh County restaurant celebrating 8th anniversary with 50% off takeout orders
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant in Lehigh County is celebrating its eighth birthday with a delicious promotion.
Fiorentina Grill, which opened in August 2016 at 1106 Trexlertown Road in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township, will offer 50% off all takeout orders (excluding steak and seafood items) noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in honor of its eighth anniversary.
"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their continued support of our small business,” owner Giueseppe Di Fiore said. “It is our pleasure and privilege to serve the Lehigh Valley, and we hope our service and food continues to exceed the expectations of our customers!" Read more here.
Back-to-School Bash in Allentown to feature free backpacks, supplies, haircuts, and food
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group of Lehigh Valley business owners and nonprofit leaders are teaming up to help kids get in tip-top shape for the upcoming school year.
Properly Laced, a sneaker boutique at 107 N. Seventh St. Suite 110 in downtown Allentown, is partnering with three other small businesses and a local nonprofit organization to host a Back-to-School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the sneaker boutique.
Properly Laced co-owners Willie Burns and Aaron Millan purchased roughly 300 new backpacks that they will offer to children at no charge (while supplies last) during the event. Read more.
Funky Ferments Fest – featuring kombucha contest, make-your-own kraut and more – returning to Easton
EASTON, Pa. – Practiced for more than 10,000 years as a method to preserve foods, improve health and develop distinct flavors, the process of fermentation will take center stage this weekend in downtown Easton.
The second annual Funky Ferments Fest, celebrating fermented foods and drinks through contests, presentations and more, returns to the Easton Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Scott Park, according to a news release.
Fermented foods that will be celebrated include locally brewed beer, kombucha, pickles, stinky cheese, tangy farm-fresh yogurt, sourdough bread, sauerkraut and kimchi. Full story here.