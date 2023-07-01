FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A new family-run restaurant will bring the vibrant flavors of Lima to a Northampton County borough.
La Casera, a full-service eatery serving ceviche, lomo saltado, rotisserie chicken and other Peruvian dishes, is expected to open in early August at 954 Pembroke Road in Freemansburg, owner and chef Fernando Moreno said.
The building has been vacant for about two years, but it previously housed a Portuguese eatery, Europa Restaurant and Barbecue, for more than two decades.
Moreno purchased the property and is renovating it alongside a team of contractors. Improvements will include new electrical work, plumbing, kitchen equipment, wall paint, furniture and security cameras.
"We're overhauling the entire structure," Moreno said. "We're getting new fryers, a new stove, a new hood and so on. We want this to be a warm and welcoming place where friends and families in the Lehigh Valley can gather to enjoy authentic Peruvian food."
Moreno previously worked as a chef for around 20 years at various Darden-owned restaurants, including Olive Garden and Seasons 52.
In recent years, he's also learned how to prepare traditional Peruvian dishes under the guidance of his mother, Delia Villasante, who will work alongside him at La Casera.
"I'm drawing on my experience and bringing everything that I have learned over my long career to this restaurant," Moreno said. "My mother, especially, is playing a big part. She is an amazing cook, and ever since COVID, I have been learning her recipes and techniques. So, that's what I'll be doing here - trying to imitate her flavors while incorporating what I've learned elsewhere in terms of cooking procedures and execution."
The 40-seat La Casera, which means "homemade" in Spanish, will offer a variety of Peruvian specialties, including freshly prepared ceviche - a marinated seafood dish - and rotisserie chicken cooked over a charcoal grill, Moreno said.
Another menu highlight will be lomo saltado, stir-fried slices of steak with onions, tomatoes, rice and French fries.
"Lomo saltado is sort of an Asian fusion dish," Moreno said. "Actually, several Peruvian dishes have Asian influences - ginger, soy sauce and so on - as there is a large Chinese community in Peru."
Moreno is still finalizing La Casera's hours, but he anticipates it will offer lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
On weekends, he also wants to serve Peruvian breakfast items such as tamales and sandwiches such as pork with sweet potatoes and marinated onions and Peruvian sausage with eggs.
La Casera's opening will follow the recent debut of another area Portuguese restaurant, Kinoa Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, which is located about 2.5 miles west on West Broad Street in Bethlehem.
Other Lehigh Valley Peruvian restaurants include Las Brasa's on West Emmaus Avenue in Allentown, Pesca Peru on Northampton Street in Easton and Machu Picchu Peruvian Restaurant on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem.
More delicious news
'Super excited': Popular 'neighborhood pub' nearing completion of 2nd Lehigh Valley location
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Northampton County pub is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, which opened 10 years ago at 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, is nearing completion of its second area location, expected to open in August at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, co-owner John Kehm said.
The Christmas City spot is the former home of 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, which closed in November after about three years of business. Full story here.
Allentown restaurant, entertainment facility to reopen under new management
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A business combining fresh food and drinks with indoor golf and games will continue to welcome guests in Lehigh County.
The Sweet Spot Bar & Grill, a full-service restaurant and bar featuring Topgolf Swing Suite golf simulator bays, will reopen under new management on Wednesday, July 5, at 2805 Lehigh St. in Allentown, according to an e-mail announcement sent to customers. Read more here.
'Faith is bigger than my fear': Berks woman opens health cafe during healing journey
READING, Pa. — A new café is now serving healthful eats and drinks with a side of inspiration in Berks County.
Divine Nutrition, a provider of healthy and delicious meal replacement shakes, energizing teas, and wellness coaching, held its grand opening on Friday at 8 N. Fourth St. in downtown Reading. Mayor Eddie Morán attended the business' ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new health café, which also offers protein waffles and protein doughnuts, will serve as a hub for the community "to gather, refuel, and prioritize their health and wellness goals," according to a news release. Read more.
Popular lobster concept to celebrate region's newest food truck franchise at Kutztown-area winery
A popular food truck concept is looking to reel in more lobster lovers in Pennsylvania.
Cousins Maine Lobster, providing Maine lobster rolls to seafood fans across the country, has announced that its new food truck franchise will serve an area ranging from Harrisburg to Reading and Bloomsburg beginning this weekend.
Franchise owners Peter and Cindy Sztankovits will celebrate the grand opening of their market expansion and new food truck 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Setter Ridge Vineyards in Berks County, according to a post on the business' Facebook page. Full story here.
LVIA retains new concessionaire; terminal connector on target for August
Lehigh Valley International Airport is bringing in a new concession operator that will sell national and local food, beverages, and gifts.
Tailwind Hospitality will start operating concessions at LVIA on Sept. 1. Its offerings will include food from Zekraft, which has three Lehigh Valley restaurants, and local craft beers. The gift shop will include regional favorites. National brands will include Which Wich, a sandwich chain.
Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the airport Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA), said the airport's 10-year deal with First Class Concessions expires as of Aug. 31. That gave LVIA an opportunity to try something new. Read more here.
Whitehall updates
National retail chain temporarily closing, 2 others coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular retail chain will temporarily close its Whitehall Township store as it plans months-long renovations.
Barnes & Noble, the largest retail bookseller in the United States with roughly 600 stores across the country, will temporarily close its Lehigh Valley Mall store in late July before a temporary store opens in the fall.
The bookseller expects to then reopen in its original, lower-level space near the mall's main entrance next year. Read more.
'Golden Mile' not so golden anymore: Locals stop and reminisce at demolition site where Sears at Whitehall Mall will be replaced
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The once-very popular Sears at Whitehall Mall is being torn down. Locals have been stopping by the demolition site to see it and reminisce.
To many, the Sears at the Whitehall Mall store off of MacArthur Road is more than just a store: it's a place where memories were made.
"I came here and bought my first engagement ring to my wife," Jeff Guinther, who lives in Allentown, told 69 News. Full story here.
Popular lifestyle brand celebrating 1st Lehigh Valley store with local nonprofit fundraisers
WHITEHALL TWP. Pa. – A national retail chain is celebrating the opening of its first Lehigh Valley location with fundraising events for Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Sassy Massey Smiles Foundation and other local nonprofit organizations.
Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, is set to open 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Lehigh Valley Mall's outdoor lifestyle center in Whitehall Township.
The 1,448-square-foot location will feature Kendra Scott's new store design concept, the third of its kind in the Northeast, showcasing the brand’s unique Color Bar and an on-site engraving machine. Read more here.
Help for the home
New furniture, home decor store opens in Northampton County
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new destination for sofas, curtains and other home decor is helping shoppers furnish their living spaces in Northampton County.
Dave's Home Furnishing, a family-owned business offering furniture and home goods such as lamps, mirrors and wall art, opened Saturday, June 24, at 2920 Easton Ave., Suite 9/10, in Bethlehem Township.
The new store occupies a renovated spot next to Petco in The Shops at Bethlehem, formerly known as Easton Commons. Read more.
Home Depot sets opening date for newest Lehigh Valley location
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest home improvement store is almost ready to help customers with do-it-yourself projects.
The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, is set to open at 6 p.m. July 26 at 5877 Hamilton Blvd. in Lower Macungie Township, a company spokesperson said.
Promotions and other festivities will include a Spin Wheel offering customers a chance to win prizes, free kids' workshops from 6 to 9 p.m., refreshments, prizes and giveaways. Full story here.
Easton, Wilson, Phillipsburg-area news
New raclette shop heating up Easton's dining scene with unique, cheese-filled creations
EASTON, Pa. - A new eatery is serving up unique, cheese-filled specialties in downtown Easton.
Queso at Casa, a fast-casual eatery specializing in raclette, opened Friday inside the newly opened Casa 401 retail store at 14 N. Third St.
Raclette, a popular Swiss dish that's also popular in other parts of Europe, is a savory item made by heating cheese and scraping off the melted part to be served with potatoes or bread. Read more here.
Palmer woman acquires Wilson property to expand multiservice business
WILSON, Pa. - A business offering international wire transfers, notary services, cell phone sales and more is expanding operations at a new location in Wilson, Northampton County.
Cell Express LLC, providing international wire transfers and other financial services, is planning to move in about a month from 1555 Northampton St. to a new location across the street at 1600 Northampton St., according to a news release.
Owner Paula Rodriguez-Restrepo of Palmer Township had been renting the space at 1555 Northampton St. for the past couple of years and recently acquired the 2,100-plus-square-foot commercial building at 1600 Northampton St. to house her business. Read more.
Heavy rain damages ceiling of Easton hot dog shop, forces temporary closure
EASTON, Pa. - A popular Easton hot dog shop is temporarily closed due to damage caused by Monday's severe storms.
Downtown Dawgs, at 77 N. Fourth St., suffered ceiling damage as a result of the storms, which also brought hail, strong winds, flash flooding and a tornado to the region, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
On Tuesday, box fans were set up inside the shop and a plastic covering was draped across the counter. Full story here.
Toby's Cup, a Phillipsburg-area landmark, for sale as part of $850K offering
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - A small Phillipsburg-area landmark is available, according to a real estate listing.
Toby's Cup, a 595-square-foot hot dog shack that started as a cart in Phillipsburg about 80 years ago, is part of $859,000 in property offered on Route 22. Toby's address is 857 Memorial Parkway, Lopatcong Township.
Toby's served hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and more to generations of Phillipsburg-area residents and was a popular stop for Lafayette College students. Read more here.
Carbon, Monroe counties
Carbon County creperie celebrating 1-year anniversary with treats, tunes and talks of expansion
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A popular Carbon County creperie invites the community to celebrate its one-year anniversary with live music, complimentary food and drinks, and a chance to be a part of the decision-making process for its expansion.
Ma's Crepes & Cakes, offering sweet and savory crepes, baked goods, bubble tea and more, will host a free celebratory event in honor of its first year of operation, noon to 4 p.m. July 1 and 2 at 46 W. Broadway in Jim Thorpe.
The family-run business has become one of the most popular foodie destinations in Carbon County, and the anniversary celebration aims to thank the community for its overwhelming support. Read more.
Fire levels Poconos shopping center
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Part of a shopping center in the Poconos was reduced to rubble after an intense fire on Sunday.
The middle section of the Promenade at Fountain Court in Monroe County is now just twisted metal, charred wood and debris. Multiple businesses were lost.
Neighbors from around the Tannersville area gathered to see what was left. Full story here.