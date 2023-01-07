BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side.
Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave.
The renovated building previously housed an Ahart's Market, which closed in April 2021 after 20 years of business.
Juan Diaz, who owns the C-Town Supermarket about a half mile east on East Third Street, acquired the former Ahart’s Market for $2.3 million in 2021.
Along with a team of contractors, he's spent more than a year completely overhauling the structure.
The redevelopment project includes facade and roofing repairs, total demolition of the interior space, new refrigeration units, heating and cooling systems, changes to the store’s layout, and new store colors and signage.
Franklin Rodriguez, general manager of the Bethlehem C-Town, has been helping Diaz at the new Ideal Food Basket.
"We're adding new everything - new flooring, coolers, lighting, checkout lines, everything," Rodriguez said. "The grocery assortment is going to be wider than what we have [at C-Town], with more tables of produce - probably around eight, a larger deli department and bigger beer section."
Ideal Food Basket stores are members of America's Food Basket LLC, a cooperative of independent food grocers in New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
At its inception in 2007, the cooperative had just three grocery stores. Today, it has 70 stores.
"We strive to be your ideal nearby supermarket, providing our customers and partners with a central point of service, fresh products, value and experience," reads a description on Ideal Food Basket's website. "We offer a wide selection of groceries, fresh produce and your favorite organic products! In efforts to serve our communities, many of our grocery stores offer free grocery delivery."
Ideal Food Basket will fill a neighborhood void that's existed for nearly two years and led many residents near the Five Points intersection of south Bethlehem to travel to C-Town for fresh food, dry goods and other necessities.
The USDA classifies Bethlehem's South Side as a low income and low access area (formerly referred to at the USDA's Economic Research Service as a "food desert").
Limited access to supermarkets, supercenters, grocery stores or other sources of healthy and affordable food may make it harder for some people to eat a healthy diet, the Economic Research Service states on its website.
"Expanding the availability of nutritious and affordable food by developing and equipping grocery stores, small retailers, corner markets and farmers’ markets in communities with limited access is an important part of the Healthy Food Financing Initiative," the agency continues.
"There's a lot of excitement," Rodriguez said about the under-development Ideal Food Basket. "We have many people coming to shop here [at C-Town] who live on the other side of town. So, having a grocery store on that side of town will be extremely convenient. In a lot of cases, the customers could walk there."
Construction at the new Ideal Food Basket continues, and an exact opening date has not yet been determined, Rodriguez said.
"We're hopeful for spring," Rodriguez added.
Other regional Ideal Food Baskets operate in Reading; Hazleton, Luzerne County; and Lebanon, Lebanon County. Info: idealfoodbaskets.com.
