WILSON, Pa. - Summer's sweltering temperatures are right around the corner, and a new ice cream shop in Northampton County wants to help you beat the heat with a cool treat.
The Ice Cream Corner, offering hard and soft ice cream and other chilled favorites such as milkshakes, sundaes and ice cream sandwiches, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 2300 Butler St. in Wilson, owner Larry Steinhouse said.
The renovated building, across from Wilson Area High School at 23rd and Butler streets, previously housed other food establishments, including a pizzeria and, most recently, a Jamaican food eatery.
The ice cream shop is almost ready for its debut, with a few remaining tasks including the completion of staff training and final inspections, Steinhouse said.
"We're hoping to open Memorial Day weekend, but the latest we'd open is June 17," Steinhouse said. "In other words, if we don't open Memorial Day weekend, we'll open by June 17 no matter what."
Steinhouse, who lives in Bucks County, is an author, radio talk show host, real estate investor, stock options trader, and financial coach.
He is the CEO and founder of Investor Schooling, which teaches individuals how to make money and build wealth, and linked up with a student, Goran Zdravkovic, to open The Ice Cream Corner.
"I've owned that building for about 12 years," Steinhouse said. "When it went empty, I said to the property manager, 'If you don't rent this place soon, I'm going to have to open an ice cream store.' He laughed, and I laughed, but then three months later, I said, 'Come on, Jason, I don't want to have to open an ice cream store.' Then, come December, I said, 'Alright, fine. I'm going to open an ice cream store.'"
Steinhouse spent the past few months renovating the 263-square-foot building, adding new equipment, blue and yellow exterior paint (a nod to the Wilson Warriors' colors) and other improvements.
Zdravkovic will run the shop's day-to-day operations, with plans to eventually gain 50% ownership of the business, Steinhouse said.
"[Zdravkovic] is going to be there on a regular basis," Steinhouse said. "I'm going to pop in every once in a while because I love ice cream."
The Ice Cream Corner will offer 12 rotating flavors of hard ice cream, sourced from a Lehigh Valley creamery, along with vanilla, chocolate and twist soft-serve varieties and other treats such as milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and banana splits.
Rotating hard ice cream flavors will include classic picks such as strawberry and mint chocolate chip and more unique options such as coffee toffee and lavender honey.
Customers will be able to download an Ice Cream Corner app, allowing them to learn about the latest flavors and promotions and also earn points with every purchase to be redeemed for free ice cream, discounts and other rewards.
"We're also going to offer an ice cream subscription, $37 a month, which gets you a medium ice cream cone every day," Steinhouse said.
The Ice Cream Corner, tentatively set to operate noon to 9 p.m. daily year-round, will be to-go only as there is no indoor or outdoor space for seating, Steinhouse said.
It will offer free ice cream on opening day if the business' Facebook page reaches 2,000 likes (as of Friday, the business was about 100 likes shy of this goal).
"We turned this property into something beautiful, and we're really hoping that it brings some value to the neighborhood," Steinhouse said.
For the latest Ice Cream Corner news, including an official opening announcement, follow the business' Facebook page.
Delicious expansions
'Legends joining together': Vallos Bakery opening 2nd location at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
An iconic bakery - known for its fresh breads, cakes, doughnuts and pastries - is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Vallos Bakery, a nearly century-old bakery at 800 Broadway in Salisbury Township, is tentatively set to open a second location on May 26 at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, co-owner Tina Hanuschak said. Full story here.
Fast-casual chicken chain to open first 2 Berks County locations
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A global restaurant chain, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings, is expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania.
Wingstop, a fast-casual chain specializing in chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches, is planning to open its first two Berks County locations later this year.
The new eateries are expected to open in the fall at 3240 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, just north of Reading, and 532 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township, just outside Shillington, according to Mike Axiotis, president and CEO of Talon Restaurants LLC, a locally owned and operated Wingstop franchisee. Read more here.
Popular bakery, cafe and flower shop makes sweet strides with new Easton location
EASTON, Pa. - A business known for its unique mix of baked goods, flowers and coffee has found a new home in downtown Easton.
Cake & Corolla, an artisan bakery, cafe and flower shop, on Thursday relocated from its four-year-old storefront at 125 N. Third St. to a larger space a few blocks southeast at 118 Northampton St. Read more.
New dining destinations
New Middle Eastern restaurant joins Phillipsburg's dining scene
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A restaurant serving falafel, shish kebabs and other Middle Eastern favorites is now open in Warren County.
Amasi Restaurant, a full-service establishment specializing in Jordanian cuisine, opened Monday at 596 Elder Ave. in Phillipsburg.
The renovated building previously housed Makoto Japanese Steak House. Full story here.
'Chic version of brunch': New Easton restaurant to offer pancake flights, other unique options
EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant serving a mix of traditional and unique French toast, grilled cheese, eggs Benedict and other popular dishes is coming soon to Easton's Simon Silk Mill.
The Raven, a full-service restaurant specializing in classic and creative breakfast and lunch fare, is expected to open by early July at 669 N. 13th St., Suite A102, owner Raven Gabriele said.
The space previously housed The Local Eatery, an Italian restaurant and grocery store that closed in April. Read more here.
Bethlehem Township news
Bed Bath & Beyond nears closing, restaurant and retailer coming soon at Bethlehem Twp. shopping center
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - As one tenant prepares to leave, two more are set to open at the Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township.
Vacating the shopping center is Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods retailer offering bedding, bathroom items, home décor, furniture, beauty products and more, which is holding a store closing sale with items discounted 10% to 40% storewide.
After 52 years in business, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. Read more here.
Bethlehem Township to review store proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township will consider a plan for a convenience store on Freemansburg Avenue at the site of the old Heights Community Federal Credit Union.
This time, it's not a Wawa, but an independent store.
KGN Gourmet Foods has proposed a store that will sell milk, bread and more at 3530 Freemansburg Ave., a property across from Geakers Tacos. No major changes to the one-story building are proposed. Read more.
Gaming destinations
Popular retailer leveling up with larger space at Palmer Park Mall
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A destination for all things gaming and pop culture is making moves at the Palmer Park Mall.
Cloud City, which buys, sells and trades games, comics, toys and collectibles, is set to move on July 1 from its two-year-old location at the western end of the Palmer Township mall (near Decor Home Furniture & Mattresses) to a larger location at the eastern end of the mall (near Boscov's).
The business' new space - a recently closed FYE store - is roughly 1,000 square feet larger than its current spot - a former Christopher & Banks store. Full story here.
Popular gaming destination 'coming to an end,' but new store in the works in Berks County
WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - A popular destination for Warhammer 40,000 and other tabletop games is nearing its end, but a new store is in the works in Berks County.
From the Ashes Gaming, offering sales of tabletop and trading card games along with space for game nights, hobby nights and other events, is "coming to an end" in mid-June at 600 E. Penn Ave. in Wernersville, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Owner Joe Potteiger opened the store in summer 2020 at the West Gate Shoppes strip mall. Read more here.
Food festivals
Annual Easton Taco Fest is back
The annual Easton Taco Fest is back this weekend!
The Easton Area Chamber says this year's event is better than ever, with more than 25 vendors and something for everyone to enjoy. Read more.
Savor gyros, moussaka, other Greek specialties at popular Bethlehem church festival
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Opa! A popular festival serving up gyros, souvlaki and other Greek favorites is returning to Bethlehem.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, at 1607 W. Union Blvd., will host its bi-annual Greek Food Festival Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21.
The event features several handmade Greek specialties for sale, including pastitsio (alternate layers of penne pasta and Greek-style chopped beef, topped with bechamel sauce), moussaka (layers of Greek-style chopped beef, thinly sliced potatoes and eggplant topped with a rich cream sauce and baked) and Athenian chicken (boneless and skinless chicken, filled with spinach, feta and other Greek cheeses, baked and topped with light gravy). Full story here.
Closing notes
'Thank you to our loyal customers': Nearly 70-year-old market to close in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A decades-old, family-run market is bidding farewell in Lehigh County.
Kotsch's Market, established by the late Ernest Kotsch Sr. in 1954, is set to close in the coming months at 2223 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, ownership announced on the business' Facebook page.
The market, known for its fresh meats, originated at Third and Union Streets in Whitehall before moving a few doors down to 1223 Third St. in 1968. Read more here.
2 Chick-fil-A locations temporarily closing in Lehigh, Bucks counties
Two regional outposts of a popular quick-service restaurant chain are temporarily shuttering for building improvements.
Chick-fil-A locations at 6379 Hamilton Blvd. in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County and 602 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, Bucks County are closing for remodeling and are expected to reopen in the summer.
The Richland eatery, just north of Quakertown, closed on May 10 and is set to reopen at an unspecified time this summer, while the Lower Macungie eatery will close on Thursday, May 18, and reopen in early to mid-August, according to announcements on the business' Facebook pages. Read more.
Diner in Bucks closing after 75 years in business
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - They say all good things eventually come to an end. After 75 years, R&S Keystone Diner in Hilltown Township, Bucks County is closing its doors for good.
"For the most part I'm keeping it together but, you know, it's very bittersweet. It's a long time anticipated," said owner JoAnn Kerr. She's had the business for sale for three years but had been waiting for a buyer.
Her mother and father started the business in 1948 and she's been working there since she was 15. Full story here.