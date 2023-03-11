UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The newest tenant of a Lehigh County shopping center is striking a chord with aspiring and seasoned musicians.
Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of pianos, held a soft opening Feb. 1 at 7001 Route 309 in Fairmont Village, just south of Coopersburg.
The store, next to D&J Sports, will hold its grand opening 2-4 p.m. March 18, with a piano concert featuring Kat Souponetsky to follow at 6 p.m.
Owner Jason Andino said he is looking to "fill a void" in the local retail market that was created following the closures of other local piano stores - including those of John J. Zeiner & Sons in Allentown and Jacobs Music in Whitehall Township - in recent years.
"There are a lot of musicians and a lot of people who own pianos in this area, but there are very few places that cater to them," Andino said. "A lot of these people are coming in and telling us that they're glad we're here and that they didn't know where to go to previously. Some were even driving as far as Philadelphia for services."
Andino, 50, is a second-generation piano restorer with more than 30 years of experience in the piano restoration industry.
For 14 years, he worked at Steinway & Sons in New York City, where he installed soundboards and pinblocks in new and restored Steinway grand pianos, among other responsibilities.
Most recently, the Pennsburg resident worked for 14 years at Cunningham Piano Co.'s piano restoration factory in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.
As director of factory operations at Cunningham, he helped his team of technicians become known in the piano rebuilding industry as an authority on the restoration of mid- to late-19th century grand pianos.
"As far as piano technicians go, it's a very small market of people who do this type of work," Andino said. "There's not a lot of schools that teach it, and most people who do get into the trade are either trained musicians or have a parent who was in the business."
Andino followed in the footsteps of his father, Angelo Andino, who he credits for his successful career.
Angelo enrolled Jason in piano classes with a graduate of The Julliard School at a young age, and he also showed him how to service pianos, including tuning and repairs.
"For 20 years, my father also worked for Steinway & Sons, and he'd take me on service calls," Jason recalled. "We used to do calls up and down Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue in Manhattan."
At Like New Pianos, Jason features an assortment of new and pre-owned pianos, including models from popular brands such as Baldwin, Henry F. Miller and Wm. Knabe & Co.
Customers can shop pianos from United States manufacturers such as Steinway & Sons as well as international companies such as Kawai (Japan) and Seiler (Germany).
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment on Sundays. Info: 610-773-6533; likenewpianos.com.
Bethlehem buzz
'Confusing time': 2 businesses vacate, 4 others preparing next moves at Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's either closing time or moving time for several businesses at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem.
Amid the shopping center's redevelopment, two businesses - Holiday Hair and Fashion Nails - have already vacated the Schoenersville Road property, and four others - Amateur Athlete, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs - are nearing their final weeks at the 50-year-old shopping center. Full story here.
Downtown Bethlehem taqueria, debuting this weekend, to stay open until 2 a.m. on select nights
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole will soon debut its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem.
LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation last May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery Saturday at 559 Main St., Suite 003. Read more here.
Woman opens downtown Bethlehem notary office in memory of late daughter
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new notary office is helping customers with a variety of services in downtown Bethlehem.
D'lynns Notary and Tags, offering notarization of various official documents, opened Feb. 11 at 81 W. Broad St., Second Floor, Suite 3.
D'lynns assists customers with vehicle title transfers, duplicate titles, registration renewals, duplicate registrations, and insurance. Read more.
Bethlehem planners consider pedestrian safety at proposed Sheetz
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission heard an application requesting a deferral of the sidewalk along Emery Street for the proposed Sheetz development at 1780 E. Fourth St.
The 6,139-square-foot convenience store/gas station will be in the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII Saucon tract, on the southern side of East Fourth Street (Route 412). Full story here.
Northampton County news
Poke eatery opens, furniture store in works at Bethlehem Twp. shopping center
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A restaurant serving poke bowls and bubble tea has opened, and another business is in the works at a Bethlehem Township shopping center.
Poke Bar 25, a fast-casual eatery specializing in custom and signature poke bowls, bubble tea and smoothies, opened Sunday at 2910 Easton Ave., Suite 14, owner Matt Li said.
The 22-seat restaurant occupies a renovated space that previously housed a pizzeria in The Shops at Bethlehem, formerly known as Easton Commons. Read more here.
Indian restaurant in Easton readying to reopen after water damage
EASTON, Pa. - An Indian restaurant in Easton is getting set to reopen months after a water line break caused flooding and damage.
Tandoor Grill has not yet announced a grand reopening date itself, but the Easton Business Association says a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for March 25. Full story here.
Cherished restaurant and mini-golf course, reopening soon, listed for sale in Northampton County
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A beloved destination for ice cream, putting and family fun is for sale in Northampton County.
Mountain View Drive-In, a restaurant and miniature golf course at 602 Jacobsburg Road in Bushkill Township, is available for purchase with a price tag of $1,350,000, according to a recent Coldwell Banker Heritage Real Estate listing.
Husband and wife owners John and Lanie Yaswinksi have decided to sell the property due to changing family circumstances over the past few months, Lanie said. Read more.
Developer delays hearing for proposed Bethlehem Twp. Wawa complex
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – An appeal hearing before the Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board for a proposed commercial and residential complex was continued Thursday night at the municipal building.
The delay was requested by the applicant, Wagner Enterprises, who is seeking to build a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. Read more here.
Bucks happenings
As Frederick's Downtown Market nears opening in Quakertown, fate of family's nearby butcher shop remains unclear
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fans of a popular butcher shop at the Quakertown Farmers Market will soon find the same products less than a mile north in downtown Quakertown.
Frederick's Downtown Market, offering fresh meats, cheeses and more, is expected to open later this month at 122 E. Broad St., a few doors down from the Trolley Barn Public Market.
The new business will be owned and operated by Tom Frederick, son of Frederick's Meats owner Marvin Frederick. Read more.
Canalside toastery - serving organic drinks, plant-based foods - heating up Bucks County dining scene
DURHAM TWP., Pa. - A restaurant serving up local and organic foods, roasted-on-site coffee and picturesque views of the Delaware Canal is now the toast of upper Bucks County's dining scene.
TOAST, an artisanal cafe and toastery specializing in organic coffees, teas, elixirs and plant-based foods, opened Feb. 15 at 1400 Easton Road in Durham Township, just south of Riegelsville.
The space previously housed other eateries, including Someday Cafe and, most recently, The Hungry Locktender. Full story here.
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County opening third ReStore in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit organization known for bringing individuals, families and communities together to build affordable homes with those in need is expanding its footprint in upper Bucks County.
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, whose mission is to create, promote and preserve home affordability in Bucks County, is planning to open a third ReStore location in Quakertown.
Existing locations can be found at 539 Jacksonville Road in Warminster Township; and 1337 E. Lincoln Highway in the Levittown section of Middletown Township. Read more here.
Bucks County tavern that predates Revolution hits market for $1.25M
HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. — The Raven's Nest, an upper Bucks County tavern where drinks were poured and secrets spilled before America was born, is available for $1.25 million.
"It's one of the longest-running taverns in existence," said Carle Robbins, of Addison Wolfe Real Estate, New Hope, on Wednesday. "The building has been run as a tavern since 1750." Read more.
Berks, Monroe counties
BBQ restaurant in Berks closes; owners continue to cater events
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A destination for smoked brisket, pulled pork and other barbecue dishes in Berks County has closed.
Mad J's BBQ, a fast-casual eatery offering "kick ash" barbecue platters, sandwiches, mac-and-cheese bowls and more, has closed after about a year and a half of business at 850 Golden Drive, Suite 6, in the Blandon section of Maidencreek Township.
The business' closure in the Maidencreek Towne Center comes about four months after the original Mad J's BBQ eatery on East Lawn Road in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County, closed after three years of business. Full story here.
Take a sneak peek at new retail store coming to Cumru Township
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa - Get your shopping cart ready.
"An area such as Shillington, this was such a vibrant place, so many years ago, they thought this was a great location,” said Tim Braunsberg, store manager at Ocean State Job Lot.
A vacancy is being filled at the Shillington Plaza Shopping Centre in Cumru Township with Rhode Island-based Ocean State Job Lot buying more than 140,000 square feet and moving in. Read more here.
New owners to take over Klinger's on Carsonia
LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A beloved Berks County watering hole will soon have new owners.
In a statement posted on social media Thursday, Klinger's on Carsonia owner Mark Klinger announced that after 13 years at the helm of the Lower Alsace bar and grill, he's selling the business.
"For 13 years, I've worked more days every year and more hours those days than I'd care to count. I have had some great times over those years, but my constant focus was always on my businesses and the people that counted on them," said Klinger. "This summer, I made the difficult realization that I need a better balance in my life in order to be truly happy." Read more.
Proposed Poconos resort: How its sewage could impact watershed, private wells
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors held the third night of an ongoing conditional-use hearing for a proposed resort in the Pocono Mountain region in Monroe County.
On Thursday night, supervisors continued a hearing to review a conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Also incorporated into the plan is an 87,000-square-foot, two-story commercial shopping center which will include retail, office and restaurant uses. Full story here.