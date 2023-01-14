QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun.
Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
The space previously housed Crossfit Q, which continues to operate at 238-240 S. West End Blvd., Unit 5, in Quakertown.
The 10,000-square-foot facility features a wide array of apparatus designed to improve individuals' athleticism - including their ability to climb, jump and swing - in order to complete obstacle courses as quickly as possible.
Equipment includes suspended ropes, rings, swings, nets, warped walls, balance beams and "devil steps," which are similar to monkey bars except the bars are flat planks that ascend and descend. Mats and other cushioned materials line the floor for safety.
Classes and open-gym memberships are open to children, teens and adults, ages 4 and older, program director Brittany Eves said.
Celebrating the victories of all members and maintaining high integrity and good sportsmanship are the program's primary focuses.
"We also have a competitive ninja team that competes in obstacle course competitions - similar to what you'd see on the American Ninja Warrior television show - throughout the region," Eves said. "The sport is growing really fast, and many groups are trying to get it included in the Olympics, but it needs to be practiced in more countries for that to happen."
Eves is running Power Parkour Ninja with her husband, Bryan Eves, who also is a program director.
The operation originated out of the family's other business, Power & Grace, a Richland Township gymnastics and dance facility that Brittany's mother, Cindi Gendall, took over nearly 15 years ago.
Power Parkour Ninja's new facility has experienced rapid success, growing from approximately 90 students during its soft opening in late November to around 180 students in early January, Brittany said.
"It's a really fun way to stay in shape," Brittany added. "We're part of the World Ninja League, and we train kids and adults on various techniques, including swinging and grip strength. The fun part about ninja is that you could go to a competition and find that half of the obstacles are ones that you've never even seen before. It keeps things exciting."
Class pricing is $85 per month for one class a week; $145 per month for two classes a week; and $185 a month for competitive team membership. Family discounts are available.
Additionally, individuals (ages 16 and older), who pass a safety course, can participate in open gym sessions. Monthly memberships start at $50, and drop-in sessions are $25.
"We also have a back room with weight training and traditional gym equipment that parents can use while their kids are in classes," Brittany said. "Use of that space is only $15 a month."
Power Parkour Ninja, which also hosts birthday parties and team-building events, will hold an in-house ninja competition on Jan. 21, with prizes being awarded to the top three finishers in five different age groups (ages 6 and older). Info: powerparkourninja.com.
