LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A baker specializing in gluten-free cakes, cookies, kiffles and other treats has found a recipe for success in Northampton County.
Nichole Malone, who has been baking for family and friends for many years, in late 2021 took her passion for pastry arts to the next level by establishing her own home-based business, Stonefield Farm Bakery.
Since her husband was diagnosed with Celiac disease more than a decade ago, Malone has become well-versed in baking an array of gluten-free desserts, including pies, cheesecakes and cupcakes, and she decided to make that the focus of her new business.
Stonefield Farm Bakery, at 2093 Leithsville Road in Lower Saucon Township, also offers traditional baked goods, but Malone has noticed the demand for gluten-free items skyrocket over the past year to the point that she's been making about 80% gluten-free baked goods and 20% traditional.
To accommodate the gluten-free items' popularity, Malone decided to outfit a second work space - a dedicated gluten-free bakery - in the third bay of her garage. Contractors enclosed the space, adding new walls, plumbing, electrical outlets and kitchen equipment.
In late May, following a state inspection and attainment of a license for the new kitchen, Malone began baking out of the new space.
"I'm really excited to have this new space because my home kitchen was getting just a little bit too crowded," Malone said. "Now, I have a bigger space and can concentrate on doing the gluten-free items without having to worry about cross-contamination. I was always very careful, but this takes it to the next level and gives the customers even more peace of mind."
Prior to constructing the gluten-free kitchen, Malone was going to great lengths to prevent gluten-free items from coming into contact with gluten-containing ingredients in her home's kitchen.
She used two ovens - one for baking gluten-free foods and the other for gluten-containing foods, and she also stored ingredients in separate pantries and used separate mixers, pans, utensils and other equipment.
"I'd bake all of the gluten-free items in the morning, and then in the afternoon, I'd do all of the traditional items," Malone said. "Then, I wouldn't bake for 24 hours, scrubbing everything down in the meantime, before I'd begin baking gluten-free items again. It got to the point where I was baking nonstop, and it got hard to juggle. So, that's when I knew that I needed a separate kitchen for the gluten-free items."
While Malone has been baking for much of her life, she grew to love it even more in 2017, when she started working for a catering company on weekends and learned tricks of the trade from a trained pastry chef.
When COVID hit in early 2020, Malone realized how much she truly enjoyed it "when events and everything else came to a standstill," she said.
"All of a sudden, I became bored and thought, 'Now what do I do?'" Malone said. "When I was talking to my husband about it, he said, 'Why don't you look into going into baking on your own?' So, that's what I did."
Stonefield accepts pre-orders of a variety of custom-made treats, including decadent cheesecakes, cupcakes, and pies, many featuring locally sourced ingredients such as fruit from Stonefield's neighbor, Bechdolt's Orchards, and eggs from chickens that Malone raises on her property.
The business' top-seller - in both the gluten-free and traditional categories - is a chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups on the top and side and a chocolate ganache drizzle.
"My second most requested cake is a strawberries and cream cake, which is a vanilla cake with fresh strawberries in between the layers and fresh strawberry puree that I make and whipped cream on the sides and top," Malone said.
Around the holidays, Stonefield's kiffles are also very popular, Malone said. Traditional varieties include apricot, lekvar, walnut and raspberry, and Malone donates a portion of proceeds to a local cat shelter as part of a "Kiffles for Kittens" fundraiser.
For the latest Stonefield Farm Bakery news, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram. To place an order, call 610-704-1391 or e-mail stonefieldfarmco@gmail.com. Info: stonefieldfarmbakery.com.
More foodie finds
'We're very excited': Vallos Bakery, a nearly century-old business, opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An iconic bakery - known for its fresh breads, cakes, doughnuts and pastries - has expanded its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Vallos Bakery, a nearly century-old business at 800 Broadway in Salisbury Township, opened a second location on Thursday, June 1, at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
The stand operates on the lower level of the market, near Foods of the Mediterranean and S. Clyde Weaver. Full story here.
Bed Head, a vegan brunch restaurant, opening soon in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new destination for vegan eggs, waffles, sandwiches and other brunch favorites is coming soon to Bethlehem.
Bed Head Vegan Brunch House, offering vegan breakfast and lunch specialties, is expected to open by the end of June at 310 E. Goepp St., co-owner and chef Chadwick Aufderhar said.
For about 13 years, the building housed Hometown Heroes, a former neighborhood pub that transitioned into a cafe in its final year of business in 2017. Read more here.
Popular Lehigh Valley ice cream shop opening 2nd location in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular ice cream shop is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Just Chill Creamery, which opened in 2021 at 1325 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, is planning to open a second location at noon Tuesday at 5503 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.
The space, in the Eagle Point Plaza, was the former home of King Kone - a 32-year-old ice cream shop that moved directly across MacArthur Road to 4128 Springmill Road in January. Read more.
'Can't wait to be back': After 3-year hiatus, beloved Easton deli sets reopening date
EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year pause, a beloved Easton eatery is set to return this weekend, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday in its completely renovated digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said.
"Everybody's been waiting," Koury said. "Whoever I see, they say, 'I can't wait until you open.' I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again." Full story here.
Mall updates
2 new vacancies, 2 tenants coming soon, several stores moving at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - As spring fades to summer, changes are heating up at the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Two businesses are coming soon, two storefronts have recently become vacant, and several businesses are relocating at the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 in Whitehall Township. Read more here.
Amid redevelopment, Westgate Mall welcomes new tenant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new tenant is joining the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem.
Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers focused on adults on Medicare - especially underserved seniors and communities of color, is opening its 12th Pennsylvania center on Tuesday, June 6, at 1336 Catasauqua Road.
The 10,000-square-foot center, at the south end of the shopping complex, fills a renovated space that previously housed Rite Aid. Read more.
Earning national recognition
Easton Public Market in running for best in US: Here's how to vote
If you enjoy shopping at the Easton Public Market, you can now help it take the number one spot.
Easton Public Market is in the running and could be named America's best in a USA Today poll. Full story here.
Restaurant in Emmaus gets nationwide recognition
EMMAUS, Pa. - You can find one of the top burgers in America right in Emmaus, according to Yelp.
The Burgery Company came in at 94 on its top 100 burger list for 2023.
Nick Billera and his family started the Burgery Company in 2009 and merged it with their other business, House and Barn, across the street during the pandemic. Read more here.
Closing notes
104-year-old restaurant chain vacates Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A more than century-old restaurant chain - known for its made-on-site root beer and "all American food" - no longer has a presence in the Lehigh Valley.
A&W, the Lexington, Kentucky-based chain serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and more, closed about a month ago at 2184 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
The eatery was the quick-service brand's only Lehigh Valley location. Read more.
'COVID closures hit us very hard': Allentown restaurant, entertainment facility permanently closing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A business combining fresh food and drinks with indoor golf and games is ending operations in Lehigh County.
The Sweet Spot Bar & Grill, a full-service restaurant and bar featuring Topgolf Swing Suite golf simulator bays, will hold its last day of business on June 30 at 2805 Lehigh St. in Allentown, according to a message posted Monday on the business' Facebook page.
The Sweet Spot opened in November 2019 in a building that was previously home to other dining establishments, including Bob Evans and Brazilian steakhouse Rodizio Grill. Full story here.
Northampton County restaurant closes, restructuring to food truck
A restaurant dishing out Turkish specialties is transitioning to a new business model in the Lehigh Valley.
Mersin on Main, serving Mediterranean favorites such as falafel, tabouli and lamb and beef gyros, on Sunday ended restaurant services at 200 Main St. in Tatamy, Northampton County, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
The business has a new name, Gyro on Wheels, and will focus on mobile operations. Read more here.
'Thank you for all of the love': Popular Italian restaurant temporarily closes in Lehigh County
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A destination for pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites is temporarily closed in Lehigh County.
Vivo Italian Kitchen, a full-service restaurant specializing in authentic Italian cuisine, temporarily closed on Tuesday at 4558 Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
"We’ve enjoyed the years serving our guests classic, authentic Italian, and thank you for all of the love, patronage and support," the message continues. "Updates will be presented as they become available. In the meantime, continue to support your local restaurants. As we’ve seen, people coming together to enjoy good food and warm hospitality, lead to unprecedented memories." Read more.
Odds and ends
New Lehigh County store offering cash on the spot for gently used kids' clothes, toys, accessories
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new Lehigh County store needs the community's help in filling up its racks and shelves with gently used children's items.
Once Upon a Child, a retail chain that buys and sells gently used kids' clothing, toys, baby gear and more, opened for buying only on Monday, June 5, at 1932 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
The store, occupying an end-unit space that previously housed Mattress Firm in the Valley Plaza, needs to fill 8,000 square feet of space with merchandise before it can begin selling products. Full story here.
'Make more memories': Build-A-Bear Workshop brings more fun to Poconos resort
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A family-friendly resort - featuring signature restaurants, retail shops and an indoor waterpark - has added another way to make memories in the Poconos.
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, at 250 Kalahari Blvd. in the Pocono Manor area, in late May welcomed Build-A-Bear Workshop, according to a news release.
The companies' partnership brings Build-A-Bear to all four Kalahari Resort locations, including others in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; Sandusky, Ohio; and Round Rock, Texas. Read more here.
Conditional use hearing for proposed Pocono resort drawing to an end
CRESCO, Pa. - A conditional use hearing for the proposed Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort will be coming to a close, most likely by August.
The hearings, which have been ongoing since Jan. 25, have included the testimony of witnesses for the applicant JSPA Realty LLC, which has proposed a master development plan for a resort and an 87,000-square-foot commercial shopping center.
The resort has been proposed to consist of mixed uses including a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools, and a spa. Read more.