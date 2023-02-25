BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A rapidly growing restaurant chain is set to open its first Pennsylvania location in the Lehigh Valley, which happens to be the founder's old stomping grounds.
Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar concept with more than two dozen locations open or under development nationwide, is tentatively set to open on March 11 at 21 E. Third St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, founder Brianna Keefe said.
Keefe, a South Whitehall Township native, debuted the healthful dining concept in 2018 in Washington D.C., her home since 2016.
The fast-casual eatery was an immediate hit, and Keefe decided to broaden the brand with a few more corporate-owned outposts in the D.C. metropolitan area as well as some franchise locations across the country.
Today, there are 15 Toastique restaurants in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia and Washington, D.C., with at least 10 more slated to open in California, Tennessee, Texas and other states by the end of the year.
Around 20 other leases have been signed, and Keefe anticipates Toastique having around 50 locations by the end of 2024.
Keefe, who earned a spot on Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30" list in the food and drink category in 2022, credits the brand's takeoff to the freshly prepared options that "both taste good and are good for you."
"The Toastique menu is truly just how I like eating," Keefe said. "I enjoy fresh, healthy items that are beautiful and colorful."
Keefe, a 2012 graduate of Parkland High School, has been passionate about food, nutrition and fitness since childhood.
In high school, she realized that a healthful diet - focusing on fruit-and vegetable-loaded juices and smoothies - was a key component in her success as a cheerleader and diver.
Keefe's love for clean living followed her to James Madison University in Virginia, where she started making avocado toast as well as toast with fresh produce, peanut butter, lean meats and other toppings to fuel her busy, jam-packed schedule that included classes, studying, cheerleading practices, weight training and cheering at various sports games.
"In college, I really got into toast," said Keefe, who majored in hospitality management and minored in business. "It was my go-to meal because I could eat it on-the-go - basically three times a day - and add grilled chicken, eggs, whatever I wanted to it. It was the perfect meal to keep me fueled throughout the day, and I didn't feel overstuffed. It gave me energy more than bringing me down."
Toastique's menu features over a half dozen toasts, crafted to order with seasonal and responsibly sourced ingredients, including Tuscan Tuna (sundried tomato tuna with Bibb lettuce, Kalamata olives, capers, tomato, herb lemon vinaigrette and balsamic glaze on Rustico toast), smoked salmon (smoked pastrami salmon with herb cream cheese spread, thinly sliced cucumbers and seasoning on sourdough bread), and the most popular selection and Keefe's personal favorite: Avocado Smash (avocado, marinated tomatoes, watermelon radish, microgreens, seasoning and chili oil on multigrain toast).
There's also a rotating "Toast of the Month," with February's option being roasted grapes and prosciutto (with honey-roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, granola, chia seeds, honey and mint on raisin walnut toast).
"My second favorite is our PB Crunch toast," Keefe said. "We make everything in house. So, our peanut butter is made in house, and then it's topped with fresh fruit, including bananas, strawberries and blueberries, and other items like granola."
The Bethlehem Toastique, with a variety of dining and lounge furniture, will be run by franchisee Jessica Morrissey, a Bethlehem native who graduated from Moravian Academy in 2012 and received her MBA from Lehigh University in 2021.
"This is my first business venture, and I'm super excited," Morrissey said. "I like to eat healthy myself, and that's a big reason why I was attracted to this brand. It's a healthful concept, with food that you can you feel good about and that also fills you up. Also, I love taking photos, and Toastique's food is vibrant and aesthetically pleasing."
Like Toastique's other locations, the Bethlehem outpost also will offer bowls such as "Blue Mystique" (blue algae, banana, pineapple, mango and almond milk, topped with granola, banana, pineapple and coconut), cold-pressed juices such as “Defender" (orange, carrot, apple, turmeric and lemon) and no-sugar-added smoothies such as "Green Machine" (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime and coconut water).
Morrissey plans to source several products locally, including granola from Bethlehem's Granola Factory, kombucha from Portch Tea in Upper Milford Township and seasonal produce from various Lehigh Valley area farms.
The restaurant also will serve La Colombe coffee drinks.
The Bethlehem eatery, Toastique's 16th location, will occupy a subdivided space that has been overhauled with new flooring, counters, kitchen equipment, pendant lighting and a living wall featuring a variety of greenery.
Morrissey's mother, Ann Morrissey, purchased the Third Street building last year and implemented extensive renovations, which also include facade upgrades and improvements to a neighboring retail space, which will house a gift shop in the spring.
The Bethlehem Toastique, featuring a back room that can be rented for private events such as baby showers and study sessions, will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with takeout and delivery services also being available, Morrissey said.
The first 50 customers on March 11 will receive a free weekly credit on their Toastique account for a year.
To stay up-to-date on Toastique Bethlehem's progress, follow the business' Facebook page. Info: toastique.com.
More Bethlehem eats
Couple opening modern Italian steakhouse at former Molinari's space in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A fresh selection of Italian specialties is coming soon to a familiar dining spot in south Bethlehem.
The Orchid Steakhouse, a full-service, modern Italian steakhouse, is expected to open in May at 322 E. Third St., co-owner Samantha Gangewere said.
The corner space, at East Third and Polk streets, previously housed Molinari's, an Italian restaurant that closed in 2022 after 11 years of business. Full story here.
Family-run, BYOB bistro joins downtown Bethlehem's dining scene
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A new downtown Bethlehem bistro is serving up fresh burgers, seafood, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history.
Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees with an international flair, opened Feb. 14 at 22 W. Broad St., co-owner Alex Vasquez said. Read more here.
Latin-fusion restaurant opens new location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A restaurant known for its Latin-fusion cuisine has started serving customers at its new location in downtown Bethlehem.
Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, began offering a limited menu for takeout and delivery only on Tuesday at 81 W. Broad St., co-owner Joel Almonte said.
The business, which previously operated at 343 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown for about two years, is expected to open for dine-in service in Bethlehem in early March. Read more.
Bethlehem Township buzz
Restaurant chain to continue rapid Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is quickly increasing its presence in the Lehigh Valley.
Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is planning to open its newest area location - its third within the past six months - next week at 3926 Linden St., Suite 28, in Bethlehem Township.
The new eatery, occupying a former Radio Shack space between Giant and Bath & Body Works in the Bethlehem Square shopping center, is set to open 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, according to Mike Axiotis, president and CEO of Talon Restaurants LLC, a locally owned and operated Wingstop franchisee. Full story here.
Couple to open 'luxury pet hotel,' offering dog boarding and daycare, in Bethlehem Township
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Individuals seeking top-notch care for their canine companions will soon have a new facility to frequent in Bethlehem Township.
Costas and Deb Hrousis have purchased a 2.2-acre property at 3986 Township Line Road in Bethlehem Township and plan to open a luxury dog boarding and daycare center on the site by mid-summer, according to a news release. Read more here.
Aldi's new store at former Kmart center to replace Easton Avenue site
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Aldi's new location in Bethlehem Township, due to open this summer, will replace the current Bethlehem Township store on Easton Avenue.
The new grocery store will be in Bethlehem Plaza on Nazareth Pike, site of a former Kmart at the southwest corner of the intersection of Routes 22 and 191. The 3050 Easton Ave. store will close once the new Aldi opens. Read more.
Third Wawa proposed for Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township may end up with a trio of Wawas.
The township will review a proposed third Wawa and 60 apartments at a meeting Feb. 27.
The township already has one Wawa on the way on Nazareth Pike and a developer is battling to put another on Freemansburg Avenue.
This convenience store would be at 4457 Easton Ave., between the Blue Grillhouse and Farmersville Road. The Wawa with gas pumps would cover 4.9 acres on the north side of Easton Avenue, just across from Dunkin' and the Bethlehem Skateaway. Full story here.
Raceway gas station taking place of former Pagats Auto Service in Bethlehem Township
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Raceway gas station is going up on the site of Pagats Auto Service, a Bethlehem Township business that closed last year.
Pete Pagats bought the shop in 1955 and passed it down to his son Jimmy. Last year, Jimmy said it was time to close the hood for good, citing health issues. Read more here.
Mall updates
Grocery store proposed, 3 other businesses coming soon at South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Three businesses are coming soon to the South Mall, and a grocery store may also be joining the Salisbury Township shopping center down the line.
SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open in March in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the mall, 3300 Lehigh St., owner Ed Frack said. Read more.
Another longtime retailer to vacate Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Following the recent departures of three chain stores, the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, is set to lose an independent retailer of more than a decade in the coming months.
Country Memories, a store selling a wide variety of country collectibles, gifts and home décor, is set to permanently close in late March or mid-April on the mall's upper level, next to the former Chrystols Shoetique, owner Pat Vandak said. Full story here.
Easton area news
Popular home decor store planning second Lehigh Valley location
EASTON, Pa. - A popular home decor store is expanding in Northampton County.
Abode Home Decor, which opened in 2021 at 27 E. Belvidere St. in downtown Nazareth, is planning to open a second store in June at 131 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, owner Krista Lichtenberger said. Read more here.
One Subway opens, another under development in Northampton County
FORKS TWP. AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans can eat fresh at a new Easton area location, while another outpost takes shape in Hellertown.
The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, this week opened its newest regional outpost at a Top Star Express convenience store and Exxon gas station at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township. Read more.
Lehigh County news
Consignment shop offering children's clothing, accessories to open at familiar Lehigh County spot
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A new destination for children's clothing and accessories is coming soon to a familiar venue in Lehigh County.
Over the Rainbow, a consignment shop carrying baby and children's clothing, toys and other items such as bibs, strollers, crib sheets and receiving blankets, will open 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6185 Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township.
The space previously housed Let's Play Tag, a consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items, which moved in December to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus. Full story here.
Urgent care center to open in former Dave Phillips Music & Sound store in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — There's new life for the former Dave Phillips Music & Sound store on Allentown's east side.
Almost a year after purchasing the 622 Union Blvd. property, Thomas Walker, CEO of Action Project Management, has secured a Small Business Administration loan to convert most of the building's first floor into an American Family Care (AFC) urgent care center. Read more here.
Allentown brewery partners with Banko Beverage to expand beer distribution
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular Allentown brewery's beer is coming to a store near you.
Brü Daddy's Brewing Co., at 732 Hamilton St. in Center City, has announced that it will partner with Banko Beverage of South Whitehall Township for the distribution of its beer to the Greater Lehigh Valley market. Read more.
Country club in Lehigh Valley getting $7.3M worth of upgrades
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley country club is getting a major facelift.
The manager at Brookside Country Club in Macungie say they're putting in $7.3 million worth of upgrades.
They're building two new tennis courts, four pickleball courts, and three new restaurants. Full story here.
Monroe, Schuylkill counties
Poconos shopping center announces new name, renovation plans
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A longtime shopping destination in the Poconos is getting a new look and a new name.
The Crossings Premium Outlets is no more. It's now called the Pocono Premium Outlets. Read more here.
Schuylkill County restaurant, offering tacos, tapas and tequilas, to hold grand opening Friday
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches has transitioned to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County.
TRES, a restaurant specializing in tacos, tapas and tequila, held a soft opening in early February and will hold a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
The space previously housed Wheel, a restaurant offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer. Read more.