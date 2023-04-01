SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The owners of two neighboring South Whitehall Township restaurants - one specializing in sushi and another in ramen - have brought their culinary chops to a third Japanese eatery about two miles west.
Mizu Sushi & Hibachi Steak House, offering sushi, sashimi, hibachi platters and more, opened March 8 at 4624-A Broadway in South Whitehall.
The renovated Tilghman Square space previously housed other Asian restaurants, including Wild Rice and, most recently, Oishi Japan.
Husband-and-wife operators Calvin Lin and Jessica Chen are adding Mizu to their growing business portfolio, which also includes their five-year-old Sumo Japanese Fusion and seven-month-old Ninja Ramen restaurants, both in the Village West shopping center at Tilghman Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard.
At Mizu, the couple is partnering with longtime hibachi chef David Yang.
"David has over 10 years experience in hibachi, and he's really great at making guests have a fun and enjoyable experience," Chen said. "We're also doing hibachi catering. So, that means we bring the hibachi equipment and live cooking experience to your home or event."
Mizu serves appetizers such as boneless roasted duck, beef negimaki and pork gyoza; sushi bar appetizers such as tuna tartare, yuzu salmon and yellowtail jalapeno; and more than 30 varieties of sushi rolls ($4.95-$12.95), including raw selections such as salmon masago, tuna avocado and yellowtail scallion and cooked varieties such as California, shrimp tempura and king crab avocado.
An additional 13 special rolls ($12-$18.95) include a "Tropical" roll (spicy crunchy salmon, jalapeno and avocado inside soybean nori and topped with pepper tuna and wasabi sauce); "Naruto" (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat and avocado wrapped in thin sliced cucumber) and "Rock N Roll" (rock shrimp tempura topped with kani and mango sauce).
Customers can choose from more than a dozen hibachi dinners, including chicken, filet mignon, Chilean sea bass, scallop, swordfish and twin lobster tail. Various combination platters are also available.
Dinners, starting at $15, include a two-shrimp appetizer, vegetable, fried rice, soup and salad.
Other menu highlights include soups and salads such as lobster miso soup and black pepper tuna salad; kitchen entrees such as basil filet mignon and Scottish salmon; and various fried rice, yaki udon, tempura and teriyaki dishes (available with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp and more).
Also, several lunch specials, including two rolls with soup and salad for $10.95, are available until 3 p.m.
Mizu, which is BYOB, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Takeout and delivery ($20 minimum order) are available.
Individuals looking to book a hibachi catering event should contact the restaurant to discuss details, including the requested date and menu items. Info: 610-395-7888; mizuallentown.com.
More in Lehigh County
New Lehigh County pub serving up savory dishes, signature drinks and scenic views
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for brisket burgers, chicken paprikosh, and other savory dishes is satisfying appetites in Lehigh County.
Wild Turkey Grill, a full-service pub offering modern American cuisine, held a soft opening March 20 at The Club at Twin Lakes, 3625 Shankweiler Road, North Whitehall Township. Full story here.
'Thrifty boutique' opening second Lehigh Valley location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Individuals looking to spruce up their spring wardrobe on a budget will soon have a new store to check out in the Lehigh Valley.
Neomi D’s Thrifty Boutique, offering new and gently used clothing, toys, household items and more, is expanding with a second location at 1901 Hamilton St. in Allentown. Read more here.
Easton area updates
'Plants + Coffee' shop set to bloom in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Just like spring flowers, a new business - part coffee shop, part plant store - is sprouting in Northampton County.
Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made baked goods and more, will hold a grand opening April 8 at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Read more.
Easton's new Commodore building secures first retail tenant
EASTON, Pa. - The first retailer to secure a space in downtown Easton's new Commodore mixed-use development has been announced.
Bella Bridesmaids Allentown, which opened four years ago at 645 W. Hamilton St. Suite 105, is planning to move this summer to the ground floor of The Commodore, 100 Northampton St., Easton. Full story here.
Physician turned baker to satisfy sweet cravings at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - For individuals with a sweet tooth, a business coming soon to downtown Easton is just what the doctor ordered.
Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
Newman, 37, established a home-based bakery, Mia & Maddie's, in 2019, and swapped her stethoscope for a spatula to become a full-time baker in 2021. Read more here.
Hair stylist and cosmetic tattoo artist brings services under one roof with new Easton salon
EASTON, Pa. - A multifaceted business continues to blossom with a sister venture in downtown Easton.
Jupiter Crush, offering cosmetic tattooing and traditional makeup and hairstyling services for film, photo and events such as weddings and proms, is now operating alongside Elysian Salon - a full-service hair salon for men and women of all ages - at 230 Ferry St., Suite 205. Read more.
Easton staple Giacomo's Italian Market & Grille opening second Lehigh Valley location
Easton staple Giacomo's Italian Market & Grille has exciting news for its loyal customers and Italian cuisine enthusiasts. The popular shop is opening a second location.
The new location will be at 4041 William Penn. Highway in Palmer Township, the location of the former Miller's Paint & Wallpaper store. The new location is expected to open in July. Full story here.
Bethlehem area news
'Considering a reset': After 3 years of delays, future of Bethlehem's Riverport Public Market remains unclear
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem public market more than three years in the making is delayed indefinitely as the development team reexamines the project's logistics and viability.
Riverport Public Market - a two-story, 24,000-square-foot marketplace featuring more than 20 food and beverage vendors and "one-of-a-kind retail experiences" - is still in the works for 17 W. Second St. on the city's South Side, but how it would look and when it would debut remains unclear, according to its developer, Bethlehem-based Ashley Development Corp. Read more here.
As music store at Westgate Mall prepares to close, owners look back on decades in business
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - My Love by Paul McCartney and Wings was the number 1 song when the Hawk Music Center opened on June 1, 1973.
Siblings Phil Hawk and Pat Paulus read love letters to the store their father founded inside the Westgate Mall. Read more.
Bethlehem Township commissioners to review hotel, spa proposal at April 17 meeting
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners will take its first official look at a proposed hotel, restaurant and spa on April 17.
The developer's plan is to use the old 17,000-square-foot Mack Mansion on William Penn Highway as the core of a new multi-building facility with more than 200 parking spaces.
The complex, called "Amaya" on plans submitted to the township, would be on 9.7 acres at 4401 William Penn Highway. That address is just east of the Northampton Country Club at the Bethman Road intersection. Full story here.
Berks, Bucks buzz
Local business owner has fundraiser to help support relief fund after factory explosion
WEST READING, Pa. - A fundraiser to help the families of the victims of the R.M. Palmer factory explosion in West Reading is well underway.
Thousands of dollars have been pouring into a relief fund set up by the Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way. Businesses in the surrounding area are now trying to keep it going strong, like Brewer's Bar and Grill, where General Manager Stacy Seidel was at work when the factory exploded, and she ran outside to see what it was. Read more here.
'Feed everyone and pray' : Local West Reading restaurant owner to help community gathering to remember explosion victims
WEST READING, Pa. - What's something you love to do?
“I love cooking, it's my thing,” said Ela Perez, owner of Mecca Caribbean & Soul Food Restaurant. “You know some people play basketball. I cook."
Imagine if something happened that made you so afraid you couldn't do what you loved.
"To even see fire there, I haven't cooked since, I haven't cooked since Friday,” said Perez. “Nothing. I mean absolutely nothing." Read more.
Berks set to welcome another Popeyes restaurant
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP, Pa. — Fans of Cajun fries, shrimp tackle boxes, and spicy chicken sandwiches will soon have a new spot to frequent in Berks County.
The preliminary/final plan for a Popeyes restaurant to be constructed on Route 422 in South Heidelberg Township was approved by the township's supervisors during Tuesday's general business meeting. Full story here.
New businesses popping up on Broad Street in Quakertown have 1 thing in common: They're women-owned
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Only around 42% of businesses in the U.S are owned by women, but on Third and Broad streets in Quakertown, it's a whole different story.
The block is dominated by women-owned businesses of all different kinds. Read more here.
Women's fashion boutique coming soon to downtown Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A store selling women's blouses, jeans, dresses and other fashions is making moves in Bucks County.
The Rustic Camo Boutique, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, is planning to move from its year-old location at 8794 Easton Road in Ottsville to a new storefront in the 100 block of West Broad Street in downtown Quakertown later this spring. Read more.
Closing notes
'Thank you all': Takeout eatery announces upcoming closure in Northampton County
TATAMY, Pa. - An eatery focusing on takeout is ending operations after a little more than a year in Northampton County.
Tatamy Takeout, a to-go business offering made-to-order food and beverages for breakfast, lunch and dinner, is closing later this week at 70 S. Eighth St. in Tatamy. Full story here.
Capitol Auto Parts of East Bangor closes after 43 years of serving the Slate Belt
EAST BANGOR, Pa. - Capitol Auto Parts, a business built on an old quarry site in the Slate Belt, has closed after 43 years.
The 1 Capitol Blvd., East Bangor, business stopped selling parts Jan. 31 and closed its service and repair department at the end of February, according to Capitol Auto's website. Read more here.