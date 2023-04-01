NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central and southern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. Highest gusts are expected in Delmarva as well as at higher elevations along the Lehigh Valley and in the Southern Poconos. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger wind gusts may be possible in heavy showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&