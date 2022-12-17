BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end.
Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
Ramirez, with help from her three sons, runs the day-to-day operations at Pete's, an 85-year-old business that her parents, John and Stacy Mamounas, have owned since 1988.
"It's bittersweet," Ramirez said. "People are sad, and so am I. I've been here for 20 years, and I've raised my children here. Over the years, though, we've seen the business become less prosperous. So, we want to close on our own terms."
The corner property, at 400 Broadway on the city's South Side, has been on the market for a little over a month, and the Mamounases have received multiple offers in that time frame, Ramirez said.
However, until the couple accepts an offer and a closing date is set, it'll be "business as usual" at Pete's, Ramirez added.
Longtime customers looking to enjoy an old favorite and new customers looking for a first taste of a Bethlehem staple are encouraged to visit the shop in the coming weeks as Ramirez can't say when the business' last day will be.
"It's an iconic place, and so there's a lot of interest," Ramirez said. "Nothing's been decided yet, but there are a couple of offers that we're seriously considering. Once we have a closing date, I'd announce when our last day would be."
The Mamounases purchased Pete's from Teddy Kourpas, whose uncle Pete Kourpas founded the business in 1937.
The business is known for its stewed burgers and "Greekers," which are Hatfield hot dogs with chili, mustard and onions.
The chili, made from a secret recipe, is thick and hearty and doesn't seep into the hot dog's bun.
Other menu highlights include cheesesteaks, gyros, chili cheese fries and breakfast items such as omelettes, pancakes and French toast.
"The Greeker is our signature item, and we've always had a 'buy four, get one free' special," Ramirez said. "Our stewed burgers are also really popular. They're stewed all day with onions, and we serve them with our chili sauce and ketchup. The old-timers really like them as we're one of the last restaurants that continue to offer them."
Pete's, which dubs itself the "hot dog king," has changed very little over the decades.
Food is still cooked in an open kitchen near the entrance, and customers can still enjoy their dogs and other eats at orange booths and an eating counter with gray and chrome stools.
"This used to be a big Bethlehem Steel spot, and ever since the Steel closed, it's kind of slowed down a bit," Ramirez said. "We're also very much a neighborhood eatery, and the neighborhood has also changed. Our main customer base was always an older crowd, but during COVID, some people passed and others changed their dining habits and never came back."
The south Bethlehem property is listed for $376,000. In addition to the restaurant space, an adjacent three-story building consists of a kitchen, full bath and two rooms on the first floor and a kitchen, full bath and five rooms on the second and third floors.
More information on the property can be attained by contacting realtor Jacqueline Vasko, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Benjamin Real Estate, at 610-799-9100 or jvasko@ptd.net.
Pete's, which offers takeout and delivery through third-party services like Grubhub, Door Dash and Uber Eats, is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: 610-866-6622; peteshotdogshop.com.
More Bethlehem area news
Popular Wilson pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Northampton County pub is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, which opened 10 years ago at 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, is planning to open a second location in early spring at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, co-owner John Kehm said. Read full story.
Popular Northampton County restaurant to reopen nearly a year after Valentine's Day eve fire
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The new year will bring new life to a popular Italian restaurant in Northampton County.
Fiamma Italian Grill, which has been temporarily closed since a Feb. 13 fire damaged its kitchen and dining room, is expected to reopen in mid to late January at 2118 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, owner Joseph Jurkivo said. Read more here.
Former New York City Ballet dancer opens Bethlehem studio, offering Pilates, ballet and self-designed fashions
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new Bethlehem studio is helping people attain their fitness goals and dancing dreams.
SteelCore Studio, a Pilates, ballet and movement studio providing individualized private and small group sessions, opened earlier this month at 434 W. Broad St. Read more.
Fast-casual chicken eatery closes in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for baked, fried and jerk chicken has permanently closed in Bethlehem.
The Kartel Chicken Spot, serving chicken wings, chicken salad, chicken tenders and more, shuttered in recent weeks at 432 W. Broad St. Read full story.
Easton area news
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton.
Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. Read more here.
New Easton area restaurant to specialize in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen and bubble tea
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new restaurant serving a variety of Asian specialties is nearing completion in the Palmer Town Center.
Hoolala K-Chicken & Ramen House, offering Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen and bubble tea, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 759 S. 25th St., next to Jill's Hallmark, an operator said. Read more.
Walmart to celebrate renovated Easton area store with giveaways, charitable grants and more
LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A newly renovated Walmart Supercenter will be celebrated in Northampton County this week.
Customers are invited to join Walmart associates at a ribbon-cutting event, 8:30 a.m. Friday, at the store in the Northampton Crossings, 3722 Easton Nazareth Highway, Lower Nazareth Township. Read full story.
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month.
Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page. Read more here.
Lehigh County news
Lower Macungie moves forward development with Topgolf, apartments, retail
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Lower Macungie planners reviewed a proposal Tuesday for "Lehigh Valley Town Center," which would be built between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway and Interstate 78.
Jaindl Land Co. proposes 350 apartment units; a Topgolf entertainment venue; 164,500 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store and a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with 12 pump gas units; and a 10,000-square-foot, 40-room hotel. Read more.
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County.
Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. Read full story.
Berks County news
Back in business: Ranch House reopens with Lilli in name
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A long-time Spring Township restaurant that closed after nearly five decades in business is back up and running.
The Ranch House, located on Penn Avenue, remained open for 49 years until its previous owners announced it was time to downsize and focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township. Read more here.
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers.
Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner of North Sixth and Penn avenues and right across from many small businesses. People out for 2nd Friday festivities told 69 News they're shocked that, after such a long run, the restaurant will be closing so soon. Read more.
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County.
Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page. Read full story.
Pet shop and animal rescue leaving Berkshire Mall, reopening in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Coming next year to Exeter Township: Perfect Match Pet Shop and Cuddles Cafe.
After nearly five decades at the Berkshire Mall, the pet shop and now animal rescue will have its very own storefront off Perkiomen Avenue. Read more here.