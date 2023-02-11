EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is.
Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
Newman, 37, established a home-based bakery, Mia & Maddie, in 2019, and swapped her stethoscope for a spatula to become a full-time baker in 2021.
Over the past few years, she's steadily grown the business by becoming a regular vendor at the Easton Farmers Market last summer and, most recently, deciding to open her first brick-and-mortar bake shop in downtown Easton.
Pending city inspections and equipment delivery, Mia & Maddie - named after Newman's eldest daughters - is expected to open in March or April at 34 N. Second St.
"I'm so excited," Newman said. "I started at the Easton Farmers Market last year, and the community's really embraced me, supported me and encouraged me to open a brick-and-mortar location."
Newman, who finished medical school at age 23, has no regrets about the career change.
She notes that as an African American woman, she often was not valued as much as her peers, making the hospital setting a "challenging environment."
"It didn't feel joy-filled, and it wasn't what I signed up for as a doctor," Newman explained. "I wanted to help people and bring smiles to their faces. I wanted to connect with them and use my expertise to really make a difference. Once that was sort of being overshadowed by outside things, I just decided, 'Hey, let's pivot, take a beat and really pursue my second passion, which is baking.' I could still bring joy through sweets."
Newman, who grew up in the Bronx and moved to the Lehigh Valley in 2012, traces her love for baking to her childhood.
She credits her aunt and cousin, who she'd assist in baking fruit cakes, hot cross buns and other treats for holiday gatherings. She found the activity to be fun and relaxing.
"I then carried that over to all of my stressful situations in life, like studying for a test with a study group," Newman said. "I'd bring a cake, which would bring a little bit of joy before we had to dive into intense stuff. So, I always use baking as a way to kind of decompress and slow down a bit."
Mia & Maddie's new bake shop will offer a variety of staple and rotating baked-goods, incuding cake pops, cinnamon rolls, cookies, cupcakes, French macarons and scones.
Newman also is planning to offer custom cakes and breads such as challah, French baguettes and sweet breads, including cinnamon raisin and morning buns with apricot slices, a crumble and an apricot glaze.
"We're definitely going to have our pineapple coconut banana bread," Newman said. "I have not stopped making it since I started because people want it every week and it sells out every week."
Other popular selections include strawberry rhubarb pies, cupcakes such as Oreo red velvet and funfetti and scones such as lemon lavender blueberry and bacon cheddar chive.
"Our blueberry buckle also is a favorite," Newman said. "It's a mix between a coffee cake and a tea cake, and the recipe is Pennsylvania Dutch. So, that was actually the first item that I put on the menu that I wanted to represent Pennsylvania."
Newman uses high-quality ingredients, sourcing fruits and other items locally whenever possible, and also accommodates dietary requests from individuals with food allergies or those seeking gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan items.
She and her husband enjoy traveling, and she often picks up recipes and cooking techniques from other countries.
"I use techniques from Europe, Asia, Africa, all over the world," Newman said. "So, instead of a regular powdered sugar buttercream, I could use an Italian meringue, a Swiss meringue or a French buttercream, and it's something completely different."
"I also make my own coulis, my own raspberry jam, and then I fill the cupcakes with them. So, I really pay attention to the pairings and the flavorings of the cupcakes to provide customers with an experience that they wouldn't otherwise get unless they were in a different country."
The North Second Street space, which previously housed Belle Âme Eco-Boutique, is being overhauled with new flooring, wall paint and more by local contractor Bryan Miller of Executive Carpentry Solutions.
"He's been absolutely phenomenal," Newman said. "I can't say enough how great of a job he's done."
Following the bakery's opening, Newman plans to continue being a vendor at the Easton Farmers Market.
To follow the bake shop's progress, follow the business' Facebook page. For more information, visit mia-maddie.com.
