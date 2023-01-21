BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley.
Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to open its second regional location in the spring at Fourth and New streets in south Bethlehem.
The new venue, tentatively set to open in mid-April, will occupy a renovated space next to a Subway eatery.
"We're super pumped," co-owner Andrew Underwood said. "We have a pretty big following from Allentown and Bethlehem, with a lot of these people coming to our Jim Thorpe shop on a regular basis. That was a big reason why we decided to open a location in Bethlehem."
Underwood and his wife, Annabel Figueroa, originally started selling their doughnuts in 2015 out of a refurbished 1981 Volkswagen bus in Santiago, Chile.
Figueroa is a Santiago native, while Underwood is from New Jersey, and the pair met and fell in love while Underwood was traveling in the South American country.
The couple's doughnuts exploded in popularity, leading them to open their first brick-and-mortar location in Chile in October 2019. Currently, two Donerds franchises operate in the country.
"There was an opening in the market as nobody was really doing doughnuts in Chile at the time," Underwood said. "So, we decided to start making doughnuts, and it just grew really quickly from there."
Soon after their Chilean expansion, Figueroa and Underwood moved to Jim Thorpe, where they opened their first regional store in early 2021.
Customers can enjoy classics like glazed, Boston cream and raspberry jelly, along with more unique varieties such as blueberry French toast, Oreo cheesecake and peanut butter cup (covered with half chocolate and half peanut butter with a peanut butter cup in the center). Most doughnuts are priced between $2 and $4.
There are also seasonal specials such as hot cocoa in the winter, strawberry rose in the spring, Key lime pie in the summer and apple cider pecan and pumpkin brulee in the fall.
The couple and their pastry chefs dub themselves "mad scientists" as they love creating new and exciting flavors.
"The cannoli doughnut is very popular as well as the blueberry cheesecake," Underwood said. "We've also got a Zombie Brain doughnut that we do for Halloween. That's a big hit."
The south Bethlehem store, with seating for around 15 customers, will serve about 18 doughnut varieties daily, in line with the Jim Thorpe location, Underwood said.
Donerds also offers made-on-site macarons, breakfast burritos and specialty coffee drinks, including nitro cold brew coffee available in flavors such as caramel French toast, Snickers and s'mores.
The business uses coffee from a variety of prominent roasters, including Intelligentsia Coffee in Chicago, La Colombe in Philadelphia and Stumptown in Portland. Donerds also recently debuted its own blend, a medium roast featuring fresh, naturally processed coffees from Ethiopia and Brazil.
For all of its drinks, the business offers Pocono Organics CBD infusions, which help people relax when drinking tea and stay focused when drinking coffee.
"In Bethlehem, we'll have our full menu plus a few additions," Underwood said. "We'll have a wider variety of drinks, including lattes and cappucino."
Figueroa and Underwood are still finalizing hours for the Bethlehem location, but Underwood anticipates it being open at least six days a week.
To stay up-to-date on Donerds Doughnuts happenings, including an opening announcement for the Bethlehem location, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: donerdsdonuts.com.
Downtown Bethlehem news
Gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, sets opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem.
Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, will open to the public on Jan. 26 at 44 W. Walnut St., the restaurant announced. This will follow a soft opening from Jan. 23 to 25. Read full story.
General store, selling local coffee, bulk food, artisan wares and more, coming soon to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for locally sourced coffee, bulk food, personal care products and more is coming soon to downtown Bethlehem.
Homeland General Store, a coffeehouse and market specializing in goods for the home, body and soul, is expected to open in early March at 552 N. New St., owner Jessica Watson said. Read more here.
BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A bistro opening soon in downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history.
Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January or early February at 22 W. Broad St., co-owner Alex Vasquez said. Read more.
Whitehall restaurant news
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley.
Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. Read full story.
Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall.
The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. Read more here.
Fountain Hill changes
Beloved Vineyard restaurant rebrands with new name in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A landmark Italian restaurant has taken on a new identity in Fountain Hill.
The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 Fiot St., is now known as The Vineyard Di Norma. Read more.
Iconic Fountain Hill auto shop and gas station to close after 87 years
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. — After nearly 90 years of tune-ups and tire changes, an automotive shop in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, is nearing its end as the owner puts the brakes on a decades-long career.
Friedman's Service Center, offering auto repair and maintenance services as well as fuel sales at 1002 Broadway, will stop mechanic work on Jan. 31 as owner Bruce Friedman retires from the family business. Fuel sales will conclude a few weeks later, on Feb. 25. Read full story.
Northampton County news
Italian restaurant in Lehigh Valley reopens its doors after fire
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It took nearly a year, but Fiamma Italian Grill in Hanover Township is back open for business after a fire closed its doors last February.
"It's something big, it really is," said owner Joe Jurkivo. "Fiamma has always been since we opened a real strong staple in the community, especially in Hanover Township, Bethlehem." Read more here.
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt.
Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township. Read more.
Nonprofit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, to hold grand opening of 2nd Lehigh Valley cafe
EASTON, Pa. - A nonprofit coffee company - known for serving up more than a prime cup of joe - will celebrate its second Lehigh Valley location this weekend.
Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton. Read full story.
Berks, Schuylkill and Warren counties
Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County.
Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville. Read more here.
Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County.
The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Read more.
Restaurant week underway in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals.
Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that founded the event. Read full story.
Reports: Movie theater in Pohatcong to close
POHATCONG TWP., Pa. - Another Regal Cinema in our area is set to close.
The Regal Pohatcong movie theater near Phillipsburg, New Jersey is among 39 U.S. theaters its parent company, Cineworld, plans to close this year. Read more here.
Hackettstown's Tiger Cafe prepares young adults to transition from high school into the real world
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A new program to help young adults transition from high school to the real world is expanding. Tiger Cafe in Hackettstown, New Jersey had its grand opening Tuesday morning. Read more.