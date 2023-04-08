MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A deep-rooted family farm is continuing to sow the seeds of success in upper Bucks County.
Windy Spring Farms, at 1845 Myers Road in Milford Township, is nearing completion of a larger, fully-enclosed farm stand about two miles south of the farm - at 1970 John Fries Highway (Route 663), next to Wawa, in Milford Township.
The new, wood-frame building - with a wrap-around covered porch - is replacing a longstanding shed that was supplemented by seasonal tents and trailers at the same site, co-owner Tom Mood said.
The stand previously sold fresh meat, produce and other items spring through fall, but it will now operate year-round.
"We're hoping to have the new stand open in May," Mood said. "Our family's had a farm stand at that site since 1965, but it was always seasonal because with the tents, we were basically out in the open. Now, we'll have a nice, big building with a concrete foundation and wood-frame construction. It will also have garage doors that open in the retail area to make it like an open-air market."
Mood's late father, C. Wilmer Mood, began farming at the Myers Road site in the 1960s.
Today, he and his brother, Matt Mood, lead operations at the property - 175 acres of preserved farmland - a few miles west of Quakertown.
"We've always been involved at the farm," Tom said. "As soon as we were able to walk, we were out there with dad. Now, our kids are involved. Matt's got five kids, and I've got three. Mine are a bit younger, and so they can't do a lot besides run around and have fun. But it's still very much a family-run operation."
The family raises hormone- and antibiotic-free Simmental beef cattle, which are fed all-natural grass and grains grown on-site.
After harvesting the grains, the Moods roast them before then grinding their own feed for optimal digestion and nutrition.
"We grow and wrap our own high moisture rye, oats, and hay as well as dry hay to support a balanced diet," a message on the business' website reads. "This creates a desirable marbelization, lean fat ratio, and unforgettable flavor."
Other farm offerings include horse-quality hay and straw, cage-free eggs, a variety of produce and farm-raised, all-natural chickens, which are raised each spring to sell as freshly frozen whole roaster chickens throughout the season (while supplies last).
Additionally, Windy Springs recently welcomed about a dozen piglets as it ventures into pig farming, Tom said. Heritage breed, all-natural pork is coming soon.
"We have a little bit of everything, and it's all farm-fresh," Tom said. "We grow most of the produce, and what we don't grow ourselves is sourced from other nearby farms."
At the new farm stand, totaling roughly 12,000 square feet, customers will be able to shop a wide array of seasonal fruits and vegetables, including apples, asparagus, bell peppers, blueberries, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cherries, cucumbers, eggplant, hot peppers, onions, peaches, plums, potatoes and strawberries. Seasonal flowers also will be available for purchase.
"Everything sells well, but we do a lot of sweet corn, tomatoes, cantaloupe, watermelons and string beans," Tom said. "We also have a lot of pumpkins in the fall, along with hayrides and our corn maze."
Hours for the new farm stand are still being finalized, but it will likely operate 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to start, Tom said.
Before the stand's interior is ready to open, Windy Springs is setting up shop in the building's parking lot on select days.
During Easter weekend, the Moods will be on site selling farm-fresh beef, brown eggs and Easter flowers. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
For updates on the new stand's progress, follow Windy Springs Farms' pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: windyspringsfarm.com.
Lehigh County news
Five Guys to open new Lehigh Valley restaurant next week
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is almost ready to serve customers at its newest Lehigh Valley location.
Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open its newest regional restaurant next week at 2409 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, manager Nicole Folk said. Full story here.
Whitehall strip mall scores new tasty tenant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An addition to MacArthur Road's growing retail and restaurant roster is pleasing taste buds in Whitehall Township.
Nini Tea, offering bubble tea, fruit tea, slushies and other specialty beverages, opened Saturday, April 1, at 2241 MacArthur Road, near Sherwin-Williams Paints. Read more here.
Lehigh Valley business owner designs 'D' shaped pretzels in memory of his son with autism
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's estimated that more than 5.4 million people in the U.S. have autism.
April is Autism Awareness Month, and a Lehigh Valley businessman is hoping others learn more about the disorder in hopes of gaining more acceptance, awareness, and to maybe even save a life. Read more.
'Little balls of heaven': Shop selling hand-crafted chocolate truffles coming soon to Lehigh County
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A sweet addition to the Allentown area's retail roster is set to open later this spring.
Truffle Bar, specializing in decadent, hand-crafted chocolate truffles in a variety of flavors, is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location at 5831 W. Tilghman St. in Upper Macungie Township around Mother's Day. Full story here.
Bethlehem area updates
Modern Italian steakhouse to heat up Bethlehem's dining scene in late spring
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies will soon say "ciao" to a new restaurant serving up Italian specialties in south Bethlehem.
The Orchid Steakhouse, a full-service, modern Italian steakhouse, is expected to open in late May or early June at 322 E. Third St., co-owner and head chef Genc Gashi said.
The corner space, at East Third and Polk streets, previously housed Molinari's, an Italian restaurant that closed in 2022 after 11 years of business. Read more here.
All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, hot pot restaurant coming to 2 Lehigh Valley shopping centers
Workers are putting the finishing touches on a highly anticipated restaurant in Bethlehem Township, as plans for another Lehigh Valley location of the business get underway.
88 K-Pot, offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot, will hold its grand opening on April 18 at 3926 Nazareth Pike, manager Eddie Zhang said.
The new restaurant, next to a Wine & Spirits store in Bethlehem Square, will fill the space previously occupied by Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood, which shut down late last year. Read more.
More in Northampton County
Popular Hellertown pizzeria temporarily closed as original owner resumes operations
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding Hellertown pizzeria is on a brief hiatus as the business' original owner resumes control.
Rocco's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, at 1120 Main St., temporarily closed on Saturday as original owner Paul Zullo resumes operations and renovates the space.
The popular BYOB eatery will reopen April 11, Zullo said. Full story here.
New art education studio set to bloom in Northampton County
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - A facility fostering creativity in budding and seasoned artists is coming soon to Northampton County.
Flowering Fox, an art education studio offering art and craft classes, paint-and-sip events and more, is set to open in early fall following renovations at 101 S. Robinson Ave. in Pen Argyl.
The space previously housed other businesses, including The Old Mill Family Restaurant. Read more here.
In warehouse fire aftermath, West Easton pub honoring first responders with complimentary burgers
WEST EASTON, Pa. - Following a massive warehouse fire in West Easton earlier this week, a popular borough pub is showing its gratitude to the valiant individuals who battled the blaze.
Dubs on 5th, at 402 Fifth St., is offering a complimentary burger to the local firefighters and first responders this weekend, according to a post on the business' Facebook page. Read more.
Berks County buzz
Long-awaited reopening of former Freymoyer's offers new look, menu
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — In its first week, the seats are filling up inside Craft 2700 at Freymoyer's in Muhlenberg Township. The restaurant was once known as Freymoyer's to many, dating back to the 1800s. It was even once a hotel. Now, it has new ownership and a new look.
"It's great to finally be open," said Andrew Sottosanti, director of communications at Craft 2700 at Freymoyer's. "It was a long process." Full story here.
New restaurant, Spenny's, promises a taste and vibe of Philadelphia
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - From the ribeye cheesesteaks and Italian hoagies being prepared, to the shakes and wooder being chilled, Spenny's is serving up a taste of Philadelphia at 2931 Centre Avenue.
"Wiz and wizout," said Jim Corson, a partner. "No one does the liquid cheese sauce up here, and I wanted to be the first."
"We all love Philly. Go Birds!" said McCalee "MC" Corson, a partner and Jim's daughter. Read more here.
Mobile bank looking to address ‘bank desert’ in Bernville area
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Maybe you do all your banking online, but that's not the case for everyone
"I used to walk to the bank, and now they're closing and I have to drive to Wyomissing or Myerstown, and so it's very convenient," said Mary Bashore.
"We were without a community bank, and we are very grateful that the Bank of Bird-in-Hand is going to be here for the community for the people," said Peter Reifsnyder. Read more.
Closing notes
'Final fix': Iconic hot dog shop announces closing date for Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown.
Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. on April 22, the business' owners announced on Monday.
The restaurant will continue to operate its location at 446 N. 15th St. in Allentown. Full story here.
PNC Bank to close Pen Argyl branch as digital banking moves ahead
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - PNC will close its Pen Argyl branch on June 23 as the bank re-evaluates its network of bricks-and-mortar offices.
"After a careful review of our business model, PNC's strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close this location," according to a PNC spokesperson's email statement. The bank routinely reviews its branch network, according to the statement. Read more here.