FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just in time for the spring warm-up, a popular retail chain known for its "homemade gourmet" Italian ices and ice cream is nearing completion of its first Pennsylvania location in the Lehigh Valley.
Uncle Louie G, a New York-based company that's been making and selling its chilled treats for decades, is planning to open later this spring at 1700 Sullivan Trail, Suite 11, in Forks Township.
The walk-up shop, occupying a renovated space that previously housed a mattress store in the Sullivan Trail Shopping Center, will offer more than 30 flavors of ice cream and nearly 50 flavors of Italian ice, franchisee Anthony Freeman said.
Popular ice cream flavors include Brooklyn cheesecake, cappucino chunk, dulce de leche and apple pie, while top-selling Italian ice flavors include chocolate jelly ring, mango, rainbow and spumoni.
"Compared to other chains, Uncle Louie G has a much wider selection of flavors, and the products' quality and taste are on a whole different level," Freeman said. "Also, the variations of ice flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough and vanilla Oreo, are really unique. These are flavors that are usually reserved just for ice cream, but [Uncle Louie G] makes them into ice."
Freeman, 43, grew up in Brooklyn and spent another 20 years in Staten Island before moving to Forks in 2019.
He's been a fan of Uncle Louie G's frozen confections since childhood, and he's grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of "high-quality Italian ice options" in the Lehigh Valley over the past few years.
He decided to open the state's first franchise location to "share the deliciousness and show the Lehigh Valley what it's been missing."
"As a kid growing up in Brooklyn and then as an adult living in Staten Island, [Uncle Louie G] is just what I knew," Freeman said. "They're all over New York, and for good reason. People absolutely love the product. Other Italian ice chains just don't compare, truly."
Uncle Louie G, which makes its ice cream and Italian ice in Staten Island, has roughly 50 locations in several states, including about two dozen in New York.
In Forks, customers will place orders at a walk-up window and pick them up at another.
Italian ice and ice cream will be served in four different sizes - kids, small, medium and large, with optional sprinkles, hot fudge and other toppings also being available. Other menu highlights will include milkshakes and slushies.
"For sundaes, I'm thinking that we will probably introduce them gradually as the weeks go on," Freeman said. "I want the neighborhood to become familiar with our core offerings first. Then we could introduce some sundaes later on to keep the menu fresh."
The shop's tentative grand opening date is April 29, and customers should follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages for updated announcements, Freeman said.
Hours are still being finalized, but Freeman anticipates the shop opening at noon daily, with closing times varying - probably 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 or 11 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.
"The closing times will definitely be loose," Freeman said. "If we have a line of customers, we won't be closing for obvious reasons."
Freeman is not yet sure if the Forks location will operate year-round or temporarily close during the winter months.
Because Uncle Louie G makes ice cream and Italian ice year-round, particularly for locations in Florida and Texas where it's continuously warm, all shops have access to the products year-round, Freeman said.
"We're still playing around with the idea," Freeman said.
For more information on Uncle Louie G, visit unclelouiegee.com.
More in Easton area
'Crafted plates of deliciousness': Edge, Surv owners open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv have expanded their delicious empire to include a third dining destination.
Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "scratch-made new American cuisine with a twist," is holding a soft opening this week at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township.
The full-service restaurant, with seating for around 70 customers in the dining room and another 60 customers on a covered patio, fills the space previously occupied by Alfie's Kitchen, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that closed in the summer after five years of business. Full story here.
Domaci owners to open multi-merchant shopping, entertainment venue in downtown Easton
EASTON, Pa. – A few months after closing their store and design studio in downtown Bethlehem, the owners of home furnishings retailer Domaci are planning a new business venture in downtown Easton.
Warren and Derrick Clark, who founded Domaci as an e-commerce company in 2015, on Thursday announced plans to open Belleville Market - a multi-merchant shopping and entertainment space - later this year at 20 S. Third St. in downtown Easton.
Inspired by the Paris neighborhood of the same name, Belleville Market will be "a shopping experience modeled after a European street market and home to a juried collection of independently-owned, creative-based, small businesses," according to a news release. Read more here.
Officials break ground on outdoor adventure destination in Lehigh Valley
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest outdoor adventure destination is starting to take shape.
Officials broke ground on "HangDog" Wednesday morning.
It's being built on Cedarville Road near Interstate 78 in Williams Township. Read more.
Bethlehem buzz
'Not your mamma's mac': Tally Ho owner opening 1st franchise location of popular mac-and-cheese concept
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious concept - known for its classic American comfort food "with the volume turned up" - is making its way to the Lehigh Valley.
Mac Mart, which has been offering loaded signature and custom mac-and-cheese bowls in Philadelphia for a decade, earlier this year began a nationwide expansion, with its first franchise location set to open later this spring at Tally Ho Tavern, 205 W. Fourth St., Bethlehem.
Harjaap Chatha, who has been operating Tally Ho since 2011 and purchased the property in 2015, has been a fan of Mac Mart since it originated as a food truck on Drexel University's campus in 2013. Full story here.
Amid Westgate Mall redevelopment, longstanding jewelry store finds new home in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for rings, necklaces and other fine jewelry at the Westgate Mall has found a new space to shine amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment.
Westgate Jewelers, a fixture at the Schoenersville Road shopping center for decades, will hold a soft reopening on Tuesday at its new location at 53 E. Lehigh St. in Bethlehem, owner Laurel DiFelice said.
The store's new location will be on the upper level of the United Steelworkers of America building, between Bethlehem City Hall and Nisky Hill Cemetery. Read more here.
Regional bank opens new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots has expanded its footprint in the region.
First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, on March 30 opened a new full-service branch at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem.
The renovated building previously housed a Bank of America branch. Read more.
JPMorgan may open branch in downtown Bethlehem, OCC says
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank, may be coming to downtown Bethlehem.
The bank has already opened a branch at The Hive, a City Center Investment Corp. building at 107 N. Seventh St. in Allentown.
Now it is looking at the Farr Building at Broad and New streets in Bethlehem, according to a federal regulator. Full story here.
Expanding businesses
Green Acres Outdoor Living takes root in larger Lehigh County location
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just in time for spring gatherings, a business selling outdoor furniture, gazebos, grills and more is blossoming with a new, larger location in Lehigh County.
Green Acres Outdoor Living, a family-owned and -operated outdoor furniture company that also sells playsets, pavilions, pergolas and other items, a few weeks ago moved from its home of around 30 years on Mickley Road in Whitehall Township to a new retail location at 219 Schantz Road in Lower Macungie Township.
No changes were made to the business' Northampton County location, which continues to operate on Newburg Road in Lower Nazareth Township. Read more here.
Former Leiser's Rental, Chris's Restaurant demolished to make way for new Wawas
Two long-time local businesses have been cleared to make way for Wawas.
The sites of the former Leiser's Rentals in Bethlehem Township and Chris's Restaurant in Bethlehem, near Hellertown, are making way for the convenience-store chain. Read more.
Rutter's opens 1st store in Schuylkill County
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A convenience store that's gained a following in Berks County is expanding into Schuylkill County.
Rutter's opened its 85th store off Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, just outside Orwigsburg. Full story here.
Berks, Montgomery counties
2 West Reading businesses to hold grand openings on Friday
WEST READING, Pa. - Three weeks after a deadly explosion shook the West Reading community, the borough is celebrating some much welcome good news in its local business scene.
On Friday, April 14, the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation will host grand opening events for two new businesses - Winnie Tea Bar, at 725 Penn Ave., at 5 p.m.; and Tinsel & Twig, at 12A S. Fifth Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Read more here.
Pizza shop and candy store destroyed in Reading fire
READING, Pa. - The manager of a candy store in Reading said a fire Saturday morning completely destroyed his business right before Easter.
The Sugar Shack and Frank's Trattoria store had only been open for three weeks. Just after 7:00 a.m., fire started to spread out of control. The manager did not want to be identified, but he said he was alerted by a neighbor. Read more.
Couple closing popular Italian restaurant as son plans 2 other eateries in Souderton
SOUDERTON, Pa. - After 20 years of business, a popular Italian restaurant is preparing to serve its last wood-fired pizza in Montgomery County.
Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria, at 424 N. Main St. in Souderton, will permanently close at the end of April as owners Gaetano and Rita Chiaro enter retirement.
However, the couple's son, Joseph Chiaro, who also helps run Caruso, is planning to open two other borough eateries - a cheesesteak shop called "Peppe Steaks" and a second location of his "Burger Shop" in the coming months. Full story here.
Closing notes
Food vendor forced to close at Downtown Allentown Market, owner says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Downtown Allentown Market has lost a food vendor.
The Loaded Plantain, specializing in loaded fried plantains, has vacated the 27 N. Seventh St. market after less than a year of business.
The food vendor opened in September in the space that was previously occupied by Little Miss Korea. Read more here.
FYE to close Palmer Park Mall store, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A destination for movies, music and more is nearing its final curtain call in Palmer Township.
FYE, a specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, will close its location at the Palmer Park Mall this weekend. Read more.
Italian eatery, market closing due to pandemic effects, cost of goods and staffing in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A destination for pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties is set to close this weekend in Northampton County.
The Local Eatery, offering freshly prepared Italian dishes alongside unique, Italian-imported groceries, will permanently close Saturday, April 15, at Easton's Simon Silk Mill, 669 N. 13th St., Suite A-102, according to a post on the business' Facebook page. Full story here.
Entertainment facility set to close as other tenants ready to open at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two months after closing its original location at the Palmer Park Mall, an entertainment facility offering virtual reality gaming options is planning to shutter at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.
VR Cafe, which describes itself as a "modern-aged arcade" utilizing top-of-the-line virtual reality technology, will close on the Lehigh Valley Mall's upper level later this spring.
From an "economic standpoint," the business could not continue, co-owner Erika Pados said. Its tentative last day is April 30. Read more here.
Odds and ends
Flower shop in Carbon County celebrating milestone as owner looks for someone to keep tradition alive
LANSFORD, Pa. - Megan Andersen's love of flowers started as a child in Lansford.
"Especially my one grandmother who lived here in Lansford. She just loved flowers, and she was really the one who got me into flowers," Andersen said. Read more.
Bowling alley in Phillipsburg will stay open
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The sound of crashing bowling pins will continue in Phillipsburg.
Warren Lanes, a bowling alley along Memorial Parkway, will stay open.
There had been plans to turn the building into a gas station and convenience store. Full story here.
Boscov's CEO talks sales, strategy, retail with 69 News
While retail has entered a slump nationwide, Berks County-based Boscov's is expanding.
"We don't have to worry about what the stock market thinks. There are companies that go ahead and do silly things just to look good to the market," said Vice Chairman and CEO, Jim Boscov. He's the third generation to run the privately-owned billion-dollar business.
Boscov says its size is an advantage, with a focus on lower prices but more volume. Read more here.