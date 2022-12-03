NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition.
And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
Korny's Tavern, which had been closed for more than two years due to the pandemic, held a grand reopening Nov. 4 at 2228 Old Post Road in North Whitehall Township.
The tavern opened in 2016 in a rear addition to Kornfeind's Market, which itself dates back 100 years.
Brothers and co-owners Joe and Frank Kornfeind's grandparents originally operated the market on Main Street in Northampton beginning in 1922. Their parents moved the business to its current location in 1968, and the brothers took over in 1986.
"We're so excited to bring this tavern back to life," Joe said. "Prior to the pandemic, we were doing beer tastings every weekend with well-known breweries from across the country. We'd have around 75 people in here enjoying themselves. So, it's really great to see the community coming back to gather and support us."
Prior to reopening, the brothers and their partner, Jodi Bilous, refurbished the tavern's bar and added other cosmetic touches like new furniture.
Returning customers will still recognize many hallmarks, including a porch-like overhang and countryside wall mural painted by local artist Emily Strong.
"This tavern was built with the intention of making it feel like it's your own back porch," Joe said. "So, it's a very casual, neighborhood vibe. In fact, local customers have even brought us items like lanterns and license plates to display, which we're happy to do so."
Korny's, featuring an L-shaped bar, low- and high-top tables and games such as darts and shuffleboard, offers a wide array of wines, beers (including 10 drafts) and specialty cocktails such as an Orange Crush, North Pole Nog and Scarlett O'Hara. There are also custom drinks, dubbed "Kornshines," made with craft spirits from Emmaus' Triple Sun Spirits.
The tavern is once again doing tastings with national breweries, having already welcomed prominent brewing companies such as Great Lakes, New Belgium and Victory since early November.
"It's different than a tap takeover as it's more interactive," Joe said. "Customers can to talk to the brewery reps, sample the beers and then decide what they want to order. It seems like so many people nowadays will order a beer at a restaurant or brewery, and if they don't like it, they write off the brewery's entire line. In reality, that brewery very likely has a beer that you'd like."
Like it did before the pandemic, Korny's is operating on Fridays and Saturdays, with Friday's hours typically being 5-10 p.m. and Saturday's hours typically being 3-10 p.m. These hours may fluctuate, Joe cautioned. So, it is best to check the tavern's Facebook page before heading out.
The tavern also is available for private parties and occasionally operates on other select days, like Thanksgiving Eve.
"Because the market does a lot of catering, we also put out a lot of food samples," Joe said. "The menu changes from week to week, but we'll often put out items like hot pasta dishes and sandwiches such as Italian-style roast beef. We also have hoagies and other items available for purchase."
Kornfeind's, less than 2 miles west of Route 145, has continued to grow over the years, including adding a craft beer section in 2015.
Locals flock to the shop for high-quality meats such as Delmonico steaks and Memphis barbecue spare ribs, prepared meals such as beef stroganoff and stuffed cabbage, baked goods such as cookies and cupcakes and locally produced items such as hand-made kolach (Slovak rolls with various fillings) from Pastry Ridge Farm in Tamaqua, pierogies from St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in Northampton and pickled products from Green Kamikozees in Blandon. Info: 610-262-7980; kornfeinds.com.
More comebacks
From one comeback story to another, Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to reopen in early spring in its "completely renovated" digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said.
The updated Josie's will feature "new everything," Koury said, including new flooring, plumbing, electrical wiring, drywall, windows, doors, kitchen equipment and an HVAC unit.
While the deli's space is getting overhauled, its menu is staying the same, with the exception of a few additions.
Staple sandwiches such as piled-high pastrami and made-from-scratch chicken salad will return alongside other longtime favorite dishes such as beef barley and chicken and rice soups, macaroni and potato salads and rice pudding. New features will include wraps such as chicken, kofta and falafel.
Koury opened Josie’s with her late husband, Michael J. Koury, in 1983. Info: facebook.com/JosiesNewYorkDeli. Read full story.
***
Another restaurant rebirth can be found in the Christmas City.
The Mint Gastropub, at 1223 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem, reopened Nov. 17 following a roughly six-month closure.
Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district. In the summer they took over operations of The Mint and spent the next few months updating its look and menu.
The Lower Saucon Township couple kept many of the restaurant's most popular dishes, including the Bank Burger, cheese stix and chicken tacos, as they wanted to maintain the business' integrity as an American-style gastropub known for high-quality comfort food, Cara said.
Some new features include chicken and biscuits, crispy pierogies with caramelized onions, nachos (ground beef or vegan), an Asian chicken wrap and a West Broad cheesesteak.
The Paredeses also gave the restaurant a facelift by painting the facade black and green and upgrading the interior to include new wall paint, reupholstered furniture and lighting such as old-fashioned bankers' lamps and a glass chandelier handmade by artists at the Banana Factory. Info: 610-419-3810. Read more here.
Cactus Blue on the move
From American comfort food to authentic Mexican cuisine, Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
The restaurant, known for its dishes native to Puebla, will hold its last day in Bethlehem on Dec. 31.
Gangewere and his wife, Elizabeth Ortiz, opened Cactus Blue in 2004 in a strip mall, just off Route 22.
The couple decided to move the restaurant 14 miles southwest for a multitude of reasons, with one of the main ones being family.
The new location is closer to the family's home in Allentown, and the couple is looking to savor more time with their three daughters, Eva, Elyse and Emma.
The new space, with seating for around 40 customers, also proved to be a better fit for Cactus Blue's forthcoming fast-casual business model.
Info: cactusblue.biz. Read more.
Expanding chains
A few retail and restaurant chains are expanding their footprints in the region:
First, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, is expected to open in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to franchisee Dipesh Bhatt.
The cafe will operate 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in the space between MOD Pizza and Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union in an outparcel building in the Trainer's Corner shopping center, just outside Quakertown.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe was founded in 1997 and opened its first franchise location in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1998, according to the company's online franchising page. It has more than 1,150 locations across the United States, including more than two dozen locations in Pennsylvania.
The menu features around two dozen signature smoothies, including "Super Veggie" options like Detox Island Green (spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, banana and ginger); and "Fruit Blends" such as Red Sangria (spiced apple and pear blend, blueberries, kiwi, pomegranate, white grape juice, orange juice and non-fat yogurt).
For food, customers can enjoy sandwiches such as chicken caprese and turkey bacon ranch; wraps such as Caribbean jerk chicken and hummus veggie; flatbreads such as chipotle chicken and Hawaiian BBQ Island; and quesadillas such as three-cheese chicken and Santa Fe. Read full story.
***
Second, Dunkin', the Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain with more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, is planning to open a new location on the ground floor of the Cityplace apartment complex at Ninth and Hamilton streets in downtown Allentown.
It will supplement other Center City Dunkin' outposts, including those in the American Plaza, at Hamilton and North Second streets, and the Allentown Transportation Center, at Sixth and Linden streets.
"We are currently finalizing the building plans," Dunkin' operator Diptesh Patel said. "Once complete, we will submit for city approvals. We are estimating to open by July or August of 2023." Read more here.
***
Third, EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
The business, occupying the former Pet Valu space at the Madison Farms complex, is expected to open in January, according to a job posting on the business' Facebook page.
EarthWise, with more than 150 locations nationwide, opened its first affiliate family-owned stores in the 1970s in California.
The Bethlehem Township outpost will be the company's first regional location, supplementing nearby venues being in Exton, Chester County and Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.
It will be owned and operated by a Riegelsville family, which has loved many pets - including dogs, cats, bunnies, horses, pigs, chickens, rats, ferrets, reptiles and fish - as their own family members over the years, according to a message on the business' website. Read full story.
Holiday happenings
Individuals looking for Christmas presents can shop unique clothing, craft beer, curated house plants and more while supporting local businesses at the inaugural Holiday Pop-Up Market at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
The market, featuring 10-plus Lehigh Valley vendors, opened Nov. 17 and continues through Dec. 24 in Suite 103, between L.L. Bean and Sweet & Sassy.
The operation is organized by Kyle Edwards, a prominent Lehigh Valley artist and the founder and CEO of A True Love Story LLC, a business offering art, fashion and entertainment services.
"There are so many great products being made right here in the Lehigh Valley," Edwards said. "So, we are very locally focused and love partnering with other area businesses whenever we can."
Vendors committed to the duration of the market include Lost Tavern Brewing, a brewery with taproom locations in Hellertown and Bethlehem; LU Taqueria, a Mexican food truck that's opening its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem; Lashes by Gab, offering eyelash extensions, brow services, apparel and more; The Wicked Botanist, offering a wide array of potted house plants; Prince + Broome, offering a curated collection of contemporary, well-made and sustainable women's fashions; TR Historical, offering clothing, hats, socks, drinkware, plush items and more paying homage to historical events, figures and movements; Blondie's Cupcakes, offering various flavors of gourmet cupcakes; Rebecca Rose, offering reiki infused crystal therapy and handmade jewelry; Steph's Sugar Cookies, offering decorated sugar cookies and sugar cookie decorating kits; and 22 Peppers, offering an array of hot sauces.
***
If you're looking to kick back after a hectic day of shopping, wrapping, baking, decorating or all of the above, two prominent Lehigh Valley businesses have joined forces to offer a tasty new product this holiday season.
Brü Daddy's Brewing Co., at 732 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown, on Friday announced its collaboration with The Kiffle Kitchen Bakery, at 589 Moorestown Drive in Moore Township, for a festive and unique beer release.
The local companies have teamed up to create two kiffle-inspired double sour ales, Apricot Kiffle and Raspberry Kiffle, which are available on draft and in 4-packs to-go at Brü Daddy’s.
The Brü Daddy’s team worked directly with Nick Kociolek, co-owner of The Kiffle Kitchen, to develop the beers, both of which are made with fresh kiffles straight from the Bath area bakery. The double sour ales have an 8% ABV and are also made with vanilla and apricot and raspberry, respectively. Read full story.
Odds and ends
Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem.
Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
"It'll likely be toward the end of the first quarter, around March," Purzycki said.
Trap Door's forthcoming location, dubbed "Cursed Pirate Tales," will take you on immersive adventures from Tortuga Island, across the ocean, on a pirate’s ship and to the Beast Caves, "where the ultimate treasure awaits!", according to the business' website.
Trap Door Escape, which also has locations in Bartonsville, Monroe County and Red Bank and Morristown in New Jersey, will occupy more than 11,000 square feet on The Outlet's lower level.
***
Lastly, Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. in Allentown's West End.
The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and Instagram pages indicate it's "permanently closed."
Brother and sister co-owners Antonio and Salvina Pitruzzella opened Greenhouse in February 2019 in a renovated building that previously housed Roth's Flowers, which closed in 2015 after almost 80 years of business.
When reached for comment on the Greenhouse's status, Salvina said she was working on a statement, and the business' social media page would be updated "when we can legally make a public announcement."