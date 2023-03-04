UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Spring cleaning is right around the corner, and this applies to our vehicles as well.
For individuals looking to give their car, SUV or other automobile a proper refresh, a new business in Lehigh County may be just the ticket.
Addicted to Detail, offering an array of high-quality car care products, opened Feb. 16 at 5432 Saint Peters Road, Unit D, in Upper Milford Township.
The business, selling polishes, wheel cleaner and more, is operated by husband and wife Sean and Stacy Sabol, of Zionsville.
Sean, a Navy veteran, also operates a three-year-old car detailing facility, Dent & Detail Shop, around the corner at 5421 Chestnut St.
The retail store was "a natural progression" for the detailing shop, which specializes in paintless dent removal and ceramic coating, Sean said.
"After a customer's car gets detailed, we almost always get the question, 'What do we now?'" Sean explained. "In other words, we've just made their car look really beautiful, and now they want to know how to maintain it. So, that's the goal of this store. We're offering everything you need to maintain your car with professional detailers on hand to guide you in purchasing the right products."
Addicted to Detail carries a wide variety of products for all parts of your vehicle - inside and out. Customers can shop body wash and wax, ceramic sealants, citrus degreaser, foaming rug and upholstery cleaner, leather conditioner, polishing foam pads, rust remover, tire and trim gel, towels and more.
Products are separated by categories, including interior, wash, sealant and paint correction. There's also a section devoted to ceramic coatings, which Sean labels as "a definite top seller."
Popular brands include Gtechniq, CARPRO, Koch-Chemie and Chemical Guys
"We're a one-stop shop for any and all premium car care products," Sean said. "All of these items - including the ceramic coatings, sealants, waxes, polishes and interior cleaning products - are items that we use in our own car detailing shop."
Dent & Detail Shop, which employs eight detailing professionals, has steadily grown its clientele over the past three years. Today, the shop's schedule is "jam-packed," Sean said.
"We do full detailing, including ceramic coating and paintless dent repair, which could be necessary due to door dings, hail damage and other mishaps," Sean said. "We also have 18 car dealerships that we work with, going around to each of them to take dents out of used cars."
Addicted to Detail, which also sells state-of-the-art LED lights for the garage, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The business also has an online store, addicted2detail.com. Info: 484-519-0990.
Shopping center updates
Fashion retailer joins 3 other coming-soon tenants at The Promenade Shops
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Individuals looking to update their spring wardrobe will have a new retailer to check out at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Love Obsessed, a trendy boutique offering women's clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gift items, is expected to open in April near Altar'd State, the shopping center announced Thursday. Full story here.
One retailer closes, another opening 4th location at Lower Macungie's West Valley Marketplace
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fashion boutique has closed, while another retailer is coming soon at a Lehigh County shopping center.
Clothes Mentor, a women's resale brand offering a wide variety of gently used clothing, has shuttered after nearly a decade of business at West Valley Marketplace, Hamilton Boulevard and Mill Creek Road, Lower Macungie Township. Read more here.
Entertainment facility closes Palmer Park Mall location, continuing operations at Lehigh Valley Mall
PALMER TWP., Pa. - An entertainment facility offering virtual reality gaming options has left one Lehigh Valley shopping destination but is continuing to operate at another.
VR Cafe, which describes itself as a "modern-aged arcade" utilizing top-of-the-line virtual reality technology, has closed its six-year-old location at the Palmer Park Mall in Palmer Township. Read more.
Hellertown area news
'Excited to serve': Longtime chef opening BYOB Italian restaurant in Hellertown
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties are returning to a familiar spot in Hellertown.
A yet-to-be-named Italian restaurant is coming soon to the space that previously housed other Italian dining destinations - Bella's Ristorante and Ella's Ristorante & Pizzeria - at 639 Main St.
Owner Joe Grisafi, of Center Valley, is still nailing down a name for the restaurant, but he said the menu will feature a mix of classic and modern Italian dishes. Full story here.
After nearly year-long closure, Hellertown eatery to reopen with new name, business model
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - After a nearly year-long hiatus, a Hellertown eatery is set to welcome customers back with a new name and business model.
CHEFstreet Kitchen, a take-out shop offering “next level comfort street food” at 56 W. Water St., will reopen March 2 as The Shop!, owner and chef Joe Stout said.
Stout temporarily closed the eatery in April 2022 as he was dealing with financial struggles and staffing challenges stemming from the pandemic. Read more here.
'Committed to the community': Fitness facility expanding in Northampton County
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A business offering fitness and nutritional services is expanding in Northampton County.
Unrivaled Nutrition + Fitness, offering nutritional counseling, personal training, small-group fitness classes and more at 1854 Leithsville Road in Lower Saucon Township, is planning to open an additional facility in the same Creekside Marketplace shopping center.
The new venue, Unrivaled Fitness + Wellness, is expected to open in mid-April at the south end of the shopping center, owner John Rainis said. Read more.
Allentown area news
4 retail shops opening soon in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Three weeks before spring, a bevy of businesses are blossoming in downtown Allentown.
Two retailers - Properly Laced and The Dollhouse & Co. - are expanding with permanent locations, while two others - OG Boutique and High Vibration Wellness - are set to open pop-up shops in the coming weeks. Full story here.
New Allentown consignment boutique helping people 'look and feel good'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new fashion boutique is helping customers look and feel their best in downtown Allentown.
Zady Closet, a consignment store offering new and gently used men's and women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened Feb. 16 at 509 N. Seventh St. Read more here.
South Whitehall grants extension for former King George Inn plans
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners extended conditional final approval to a major subdivision Wednesday night at the township building.
The six-month extension involves final plan approval for the Hotel Hamilton project, which has been in limbo for almost eight years. The original plan calls for a 100-room extended-stay hotel; a 4,084 square-foot bank; a 14,562-square-foot pharmacy; and 192 parking spaces. Read more.
Northampton County eats
Owner of Billy's Downtown Diner, cousins nearing completion of new Bethlehem tavern
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The man behind a Lehigh Valley boutique diner concept has joined forces with family members and fellow restaurateurs to open a tasty venture in Bethlehem.
Billy Kounoupis, who owns and operates Billy's Downtown Diner in Bethlehem and Easton, has partnered with two of his cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, to open Flying Pig Tavern & Tap at 1313 Center St. Read more.
Local chef buys Plainfield Township building to expand catering business
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A local chef is expanding his catering business with a new commercial kitchen in Northampton County.
Chef Angelo Napoli, 34, has purchased a long-vacant, three-story building at 5664 Sullivan Trail in Plainfield Township and plans to convert it into a commercial kitchen for his catering business, Modern Fusion Catering, according to a news release. Full story here.
Dig into deals at Assante, Gin Mill and more during Greater Northampton Area Restaurant Week
Savor tasty food and drink specials while supporting local businesses during the third annual Greater Northampton Area Restaurant Week.
The event, which kicks off Sunday and continues through March 11, is presented by the Greater Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce and features fixed-price menus and other deals at 12 Northampton and Bath area participants, including BeanBath Cafe and Town & Country Restaurant. Read more here.
Popeyes, Take 5 could be coming to Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – New spots offering famous fried chicken and 10-minute oil changes could be coming to Lower Nazareth Township.
The township planning commission on Monday night approved a waiver for a preliminary/final land development and a subdivision plan for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fast-food restaurant and a Take 5 Oil Change. The establishments would be located at 3897 East Gate Blvd. and Easton-Nazareth Highway (Route 248). Read more.
Berks, Schuylkill and Montgomery counties
Berks commissioners OK grant for Reading supermarket
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the execution of a grant funding agreement up to $750,000 between the county and Supernatural and Fresh Produce, Reading, for the expenses related to the development of a supermarket at 229 North Fourth St.
About two months ago, the commissioners agreed to allocate the grant with funds coming from the county's portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
City businessman Leopoldo Sanchez needed $1.5 million to complete financing for the $9.5 million project. Full story here.
PrimoHoagies to celebrate new Perkiomenville location with free hoagies for first 100 guests
PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. – PrimoHoagies, a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses and a unique blend of spices, has announced the grand opening of its newest regional location in Perkiomenville, Montgomery County.
The new store, owned by local residents Brian and Kristin Penna, is set to open 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 1461 N. Gravel Pike. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. Read more here.
Wells Fargo to shut down its McAdoo, Schuylkill County, branch effective May 17
McADOO, Pa. - Coal Country will lose another bank branch in May when Wells Fargo closes its McAdoo location, as mobile banking continues to draw customers.
"Wells Fargo made the difficult decision to close our McAdoo branch on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.," according to a statement from the bank. Read more.