ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The beach trips of summer may be giving way to the pumpkin patch visits of fall, but fresh seafood creations can be enjoyed any time of the year at a new Allentown business.
Scotty’s Shore Shack, specializing in seafood dishes made with fresh fish, crab meat and other items from neighboring Heckenberger’s Seafood, opened Sept. 7 at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, 1825 W. Chew St.
The stand, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, occupies an upper-level space that previously housed Lu Lu’s Kitchen, a business offering made-from-scratch Hungarian and American cuisine, which closed Aug. 19 after two years at the market.
Scotty’s Shore Shack, with counter seating available for about a dozen customers, is owned and operated by Scotty Adams, who also runs the nearby Heckenberger’s Seafood stand.
“For years, we were getting requests for cooked, ready-to-eat seafood items like fried fish and lobster rolls,” Adams said. “So, we’re giving the customers what they want!”
Scotty’s Shore Shack serves made-to-order seafood specialties such as salmon burgers, breaded shrimp baskets, and crab cake sandwiches and dinners.
Appetizers include breaded crab balls, crab dip, crabby fries, shrimp rolls, middleneck clams, and nachos with Old Bay and lump crab.
“So far, our lobster rolls, chicken cheesesteaks, crab cake sandwiches and fish and chips have been the top sellers,” Adams said. “Our lobster mac and cheese has also been very popular.”
For those who aren’t fans of seafood, the stand also offers “from the land” options such as burgers, hot dogs and pulled beef sandwiches.
Customers also can create their own salad by choosing a protein (chicken, shrimp, salmon or cheesesteak), dressing and four toppings.
Other menu highlights include desserts such as funnel cakes, fried Oreos and root beer floats; and breakfast selections such as pancakes, egg platters with toast and hashbrowns and build-your-own breakfast bowls and burritos (featuring optional bacon, sausage, pork roll, crab, salmon or cheesesteak).
Most “from the sea” items are $14-$15, while most “from the land” items are $12-$14. All options come with fries, with a $2 “no fries discount” also being available. Appetizers start at $4.
“We wanted to cater to all tastes,” Adams said. “So, while we specialize in seafood, we also have items like cheesesteaks, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches.”
Adams, 24, is no stranger to the market. For 15 years, he previously worked at Adams’ Salads, a nearby stand that his grandmother, Joanne Adams, started in 1992.
Adams’ Salads, now operated by Scotty’s uncle, Michael Adams, sells a wide variety of made-from-scratch salads and other items, including halupki casserole, pierogi casserole, Amish pepper cabbage, macaroni salad and lima beans.
Popular items include chicken salad, potato salad, mac and cheese, tuna macaroni, turkey barbecue, hamburger barbecue and chicken pot pie.
Scotty took over Heckenberger’s three years ago from another uncle. That stand opened in the early 1980s under original owner Paul Heckenberger.
Customers can shop a wide array of fresh fish, including cod, catfish, grouper, tilapia, monkfish and Arctic char, along with other options such as steamed blue crabs, smoked eel, and cocktail oysters.
Scotty remodeled the stand a couple of years ago and also expanded the selection to include more high-quality offerings and homemade options such as crab-stuffed portobello mushrooms, stuffed salmon, stuffed clams, seafood salad and seafood mac and cheese.
“Our seafood is all fresh, mostly from the North Atlantic,” Scotty said. “In the summertime, we occasionally get some West Coast fish. But once summer ends, our cases are mostly filled with East Coast fish. Popular items include our bay scallops, crab cakes, salmon and wild-caught Gulf shrimp.”
The Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, an indoor market featuring more than 60 local businesses, in July hosted its 70th anniversary celebration featuring a market-wide gift certificate promotion and various contests and prizes presented by participating merchants.
The market, operated by husband and wife Dan and Laurie Wuchter, was established in 1953 and some vendors - including Gannon's Gourmet Foods, Charlie K's Pizza and Dan's BBQ Chicken - have been in operation since its early years.
Other longtime favorites include Baringer Bros. Meats, Bedway's Fresh Fruits and Mary Ann Donut Kitchen.
New market additions include Vallos Bakery, Cuz'n Vinny's Homemade Pasta and Soul Soup, specializing in scratch-made soups and sandwiches.
“We’re so excited and happy to have Scotty’s here at the market,” Laurie Wuchter said. “I’m already a huge fan. The lobster rolls are out of this world.”
Scotty’s Shore Shack is open during regular market hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Advanced orders for takeout can be placed by calling 835-215-0037.
For the latest Scotty’s Shore Shack happenings, including weekly specials, follow the business’ Facebook page.
