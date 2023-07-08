BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A multi-merchant market, featuring clothing, collectibles, household items and more, is set to open just in time for Musikfest in downtown Bethlehem.
The Market, featuring a rotating lineup of 15-20 Lehigh Valley area vendors, will open July 11 and continue through Aug. 20 on the upper level of the Main Street Commons, 559 Main St., Suite 110.
"It's going to be a lot of fun," organizer Kyle Edwards said. "We'll be operating right through Musikfest, which is very appealing to vendors. They'll be operating in a very prominent downtown Bethlehem space, just steps from all of the outdoor action, during those very busy weeks."
Edwards, a well-known Lehigh Valley artist, is the founder and CEO of a true l.o.v.e story., llc, a business offering art, fashion and entertainment services.
His company offers custom murals, inspired apparel, public and private event hosting, and more.
He got the idea for The Market after hosting a similar event, the Holiday Pop-Up Market, in November and December at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township.
"We saw much success at The Promenade Shops and wanted to bring that same energy that vendors and shoppers enjoyed during the holidays into the summer months," Edwards said. "The community definitely wants to support local small businesses, and my focus is just giving those businesses more opportunity and a platform to present their items."
Some artisans and vendors will rotate, but there will be at least 15 businesses set up at any given time, Edwards said.
Vendors will participate in various capacities, "with some taking up 10 or 12 feet, and others just needing a small table," Edwards said.
Vendors that will be kicking off The Market's run include TR Historical, offering clothing, hats, socks, drinkware, plush items and more paying homage to historical events, figures and movements; Pizango Collections, offering memorabilia and collectibles such as Funko Pop! figures, Pokemon cards, statues and plush items; My 2 Scents, offering handcrafted soy candles, infused with captivating blends of fine fragrance and essential oils; Mad Catter, offering artisinal coffee; Rosetta Soaps, offering vegan skin care; and Dragonfly Hill Farm & Kitchen, promoting health and well being with small-batch nutritious foods using the business' own naturally grown vegetables.
Also participating at the market will be Lashes by Gab, a lash and brow studio offering eyelash extensions, lash lifts, brow services, apparel and lash artist supplies, which is operated by Edwards' wife, Gabriella Edwards; and a true l.o.v.e story, Kyle Edwards' own business offering apparel and art.
The Market will operate noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Interested vendors can find out more information online at atruelovestoryllc.com.
"I'm really excited to work with new and familiar small businesses in the Lehigh Valley," Edwards said. "We're also planning to be back at The Promenade Shops in the fall, probably starting the weekend of the Christmas tree lighting. Then I'm hoping to host a market in Easton at some point, maybe at some point next year."
For the latest updates on The Market, follow its Facebook and Instagram pages.
More in Bethlehem area
'Heartbreaking decision': Popular Lehigh Valley cheesesteak spot up for sale
The owners of a beloved Bethlehem-based eatery are looking for a new operator to take the reins.
Carl’s Corner, a popular cheesesteak spot that has operated for more than 25 years at 2 W. Elizabeth Ave., is up for sale.
The "hometown favorite," which opened a second location in 2021 at 848 Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township, has a listing price of $499,900. That price tag includes the business, inventory and equipment at both locations. Full story here.
Doughnut shop known for unique creations sets opening date for 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is getting ready for a sweet expansion in the Lehigh Valley.
Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, has announced that it will hold a grand opening of its second regional location on July 21 at Fourth and New streets in south Bethlehem.
Husband and wife co-owners Andrew Underwood and Annabel Figueroa have noticed a large segment of Lehigh Valley customers frequenting their Carbon County store and wanted to offer a more convenient option for them. Read more here.
Couple serving up traditional Mexican favorites at new Bethlehem restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa - A new Mexican restaurant is spicing up Bethlehem's dining scene.
Sabor Poblano Taqueria, offering authentic Mexican dishes such as flautas, tacos and tostadas, opened Saturday at 835 N. New St., co-owner Alex Ramirez said.
The space previously housed other eateries, including Johnnie Lustig's Frankfurters and, most recently, Wright's Pizza. Read more.
Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investors; Zippy's sold for $1 million
Bethlehem Township's William Penn Highway continues to draw investment, with yet another big deal.
The Zippy's Car Wash site was sold for $1 million on June 26, according to Northampton County property records. The property is just over 1 acre and includes the 5,000-square-foot car wash.
It also has a location on a busy road and near highways.
Zippy's is open for business and as of Wednesday morning, no plans had been filed for the site with Bethlehem Township. Full story here.
Lehigh County news
National retail chain to open 1st Lehigh Valley location at former Sears site in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A national retail chain assisting homeowners and construction professionals with a wide array of flooring needs will open its first Lehigh Valley location in Whitehall Township.
Floor & Decor, a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, is coming soon to the site of a former Sears department store, which is being demolished at the western end of the Whitehall Mall, at Grape Street and MacArthur Road, according to fence signage.
A Floor & Decor spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking a tentative opening date or general frame for when the Whitehall store is expected to open. Read more here.
The Promenade Shops to welcome more local retailers
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Shoppers at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will soon be able to support more local businesses.
A new Promenade Pop Up Shop, a dedicated 1,500-square-foot space that will give local entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their retail brands, is expected to open by early August at the open-air shopping center, 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Upper Saucon Township.
The Promenade Pop Up Shop, next to Carter's and Oshkosh B'Gosh, will help fledgling retailers expand their reach into a temporary brick-and-mortar space while also introducing the community to a growing roster of new businesses. Read more.
Popular Thai concept expands again with fast-casual location in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A taste of Bangkok has come to the Downtown Allentown Market.
La Kang Thai Eatery, offering traditional and modern Thai specialties, opened Friday at the Downtown Allentown Market, 27 N. Seventh St.
La Kang also operates two full-service locations - the three-year-old La Kang Thai-French Cuisine on Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township and the year-old La Kang Thai Noodles Bar on Main Street in Hellertown. Full story here.
Store selling health, beauty and fashion items expanding with larger space in Lehigh County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A popular retailer is making moves in Lehigh County.
Kulcha Kernel, offering Afrocentric fashions, organic body care, nutritional products and more, will host its grand opening weekend July 7-9 at its new location, 1884 Catasauqua Road, Hanover Township.
The business will occupy the former OneMain Financial space, between Subway and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, in the Valley Plaza. Read more here.
Recreational venues
Children's indoor playground opens at South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new venue for children to let loose has joined a Lehigh County shopping center.
Ohana WonderTown Playground, a multi-level children's recreational facility, opened Monday at the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township.
The playground, with padded, blue- and yellow-checkered flooring, features climbing apparatus, sliding boards (twisty and regular), bridges, tunnels, hanging obstacles, a four-seat animal merry-go-round and more. Read more.
Lehigh Valley's new 'eatertainment destination' nearing completion, looking to fill 40 positions
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure venue is nearing completion and looking to fill dozens of open positions.
HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course in Williams Township, has made its first hire - naming Chad Stoelzl as general manager - and is looking to fill 40 more positions in advance of an early August opening.
The adventure destination, at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78, is hiring for customer service representatives, ropes attendants, cooks and bartenders, according to a news release. Prospective employees can visit hangdoglv.com to apply for available positions. Full story here.
Closing notes
Beloved Allentown jewelry and gift shop ending brick-and-mortar operations after 68 years
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding Lehigh Valley retailer is bidding farewell to its physical store and transitioning to a solely online enterprise.
C. Leslie Smith, a silversmith shop known for its handcrafted jewelry and gifts, is planning to close its store at 311 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Allentown by Monday, owner Charles Leslie Smith III said.
The business, founded in 1955 by Smith's late father, Charles Leslie Smith Jr., will continue selling items on its website, which is getting revamped in the coming months. Read more here.
As 1 ice cream shop closes, another coming soon in Northampton County
BANGOR, Pa. – An ice cream shop has closed, but another is taking its place in the Slate Belt.
Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor, offering homemade ice cream, burgers and more, closed Sunday after more than a decade of business at 103 Broadway in Bangor, husband and wife owners Norman and Jill Matthews announced on the business' Facebook page.
The Bangor couple will continue operating their three-year-old Dinky's location at 312 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem. Read more.