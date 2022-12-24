PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County.
Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
The space, which features new wall paint, kitchen equipment and other updates, previously housed Marianna's Restaurant.
"We're offering something for everyone — much more than pizza," Morales said.
The BYOB restaurant, with seating for around 100 customers, features an expansive menu of subs, salads, dinners and more.
Guests can enjoy appetizers such as bruschetta, eggplant rollatini and mussels marinara; baked pasta dishes such as ziti, manicotti and tortellini alfredo; and from-the-grill items such as burgers, cheesesteaks and Italian hot dogs with potatoes, peppers and onions.
Dinners, most around $20, include chicken options like Francese and Marsala, veal picks like piccata and saltimbocca alla Romano and seafood selections such as calamari marinara and shrimp fra diavolo. Dinners are served with soup or salad, bread and choice of pasta (angel hair, penne, spaghetti or linguine).
More than a dozen specialty pizzas, available in medium and large sizes, include popular picks like chicken parm, meat lovers and Hawaiian. Grandma's pie and square Sicilian pizza also is available.
Other menu highlights include calzones, paninis, wraps and desserts such as cannoli, New York cheesecake and chocolate mousse cake.
Morales, of Phillipsburg, previously operated three other Annabel's restaurants — named after his 24-year-old daughter — in New York and other counties in New Jersey over the years. He sold those locations to other operators.
The Phillipsburg Annabel's, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, offers takeout, delivery (through third-party services) and 10% discounts to senior citizens, veterans, police officers and federal employees.
Catering is available, and the space also can be rented for baby showers, birthday parties, funeral luncheons and other private functions. Info: 908-827-2348.
Delicious expansions
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, opens 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas has doubled its footprint in Allentown.
La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, on Monday opened a second location at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side. Read full story.
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley.
Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township. Read more here.
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores
FORKS TWP. AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. – Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County.
The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown. Read more.
Easton news
'Plants + Coffee' shop to take root in Easton in the new year
EASTON, Pa. – A new plant and coffee shop is set to bloom in the new year in Northampton County.
Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made bagels and more, is expected to open within a few months at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, owner Jenny DeLorenzo said. Read full story.
New restaurant serving up Latin American specialties at renovated banquet hall in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – A restaurant specializing in cuisines from various Latin American countries has brought new life to a longstanding property on Easton's South Side.
Mi Casa Restaurante, offering authentic dishes from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia, held a grand opening Dec. 10 at 270 E. Kleinhans St. Read more here.
Health-focused café to expand juicing operations at new Easton property
EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused café and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County.
Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Read more.
Berks and Schuylkill news
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. – From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation.
Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap City Revitalization & Improvement Zone funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. Read full story.
Reading business owner awarded $1.5K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to give city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets. Then on Thursday, the Berks County Board of Commissioners also voted to award the project $750,000 in matching funds.
The project was facing a $1.5 million funding gap to complete financing for the $9.5 million project. Read more.
New Starbucks proposed for Exeter Commons
EXETER TWP., Pa. – Plans for a new Starbucks were discussed by the Exeter Township Planning Commission at its monthly meeting Monday night. The planned location is the site of the former First Priority Bank located in the Exeter Commons shopping mall on Perkiomen Avenue.
Jennifer Holden, representing Starbucks, told planning commission members that the bank building would be repurposed, not demolished. The bank overhang will be removed, Holden said, and the drive-thru lane will be used for drive-thru ordering and pickup. Read more.
Bank updates
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region.
First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant. Read full story.
Santander closing Pottsville branch
POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Santander Bank will close a Pottsville branch in March.
The 120 S. Centre St. office will close at the end of the business day March 23. The Santander branch closest to the downtown Pottsville location is at 24-28 E. Main St. in Schuylkill Haven. Read more here.
Closing notes
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley.
A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. Read more.
Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton.
Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page. Read full story.
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side.
F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said. Read more here.
Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1.
That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. Read more.