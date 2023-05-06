MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County.
Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in late May or early June at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said.
The property was formerly the home of Bear Swamp Diner, which shuttered in 2020 after more than 30 years of business.
The 110-seat Macungie Diner will be run by Perez and his parents, Manuel and Sully Perez. The Kutztown family also operates The New Schnecksville Diner in North Whitehall Township.
Renovations on the Macungie building began a little more than a year ago, and the Perezes were originally hoping to start welcoming customers last summer.
Backordered equipment and struggles related to hiring workers pushed the restaurant's target opening back several months.
"We're very excited," Will said. "We're really close to opening now - just finishing up training while still hiring for a few positions.
"We can't wait to be a welcoming spot for all. It'll be worth the wait."
Macungie Diner's menu will be "about 95% the same" as The New Schnecksville Diner's menu, Will said, with popular items such as chicken pot pie, lasagna, stir-fry dishes and broiled and fried seafood platters carrying over to the new eatery.
Menu highlights will include appetizers such as corn nuggets and pierogies; classic sandwiches such as a reuben and French dip; steaks such as a 10-ounce sirloin and 14-ounce Delmonico; and entrees such as breaded veal cutlet and roast turkey over filling.
Customers also will be able to enjoy a variety of freshly prepared soups, salads, wraps, paninis, grilled chicken sandwiches and 6-ounce steak burgers.
"Everything is made from scratch," Will said. "We'll also offer breakfast all day and homemade cakes and pies."
In addition to offering similar food options, the new diner also will feature "the same family-friendly atmosphere," Will said.
The Perezes are hands-on owners, who enjoy chatting with customers when they're not cooking, ringing up orders and tending to other restaurant tasks.
"We do a little bit of everything, but we really enjoy talking with customers," Will said. "It'll be the same way in Macungie. We're really excited to join another community where we will continue to treat our customers like family."
In Macungie, the Perezes implemented a multitude of building updates, including the installation of new kitchen equipment, countertops, lighting, furniture and a security system. They also remodeled the bathrooms and repainted the dining room and facade.
The restaurant is tentatively set to operate 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
"Our restaurants are family-run, and we want them to be a like a second home for people," Will said. "So, we're going to give everyone the best service possible in hopes that they keep coming back for years to come."
Both diners are currently hiring servers and hosts, and prospective employees are welcome to stop by the New Schnecksville Diner to apply.
Allentown area news
New Allentown eatery serving up protein-packed doughnuts, waffles, shakes and iced coffee
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new Allentown eatery is helping people lead healthier lifestyles without ditching delicious food and drinks.
Daisies Nutrition, offering protein-packed doughnuts, waffles, shakes and more, opened on Saturday at 1825 W. Tilghman St. Full story here.
City Center opens its 13th apartment building in Allentown, announces new restaurant coming to Hamilton Street
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City Center Allentown has officially opened "The Gallery," its 13th apartment building in downtown Allentown, bringing 107 new housing units.
The five-floor mixed-used building is made up of studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom layouts, with rents starting at around $1300.
"There are three store fronts on Hamilton Street," says COO of Residential for the company, Zack Sienicki. "One will be a Mexican restaurant." Read more here.
Lehigh Valley's newest Sherwin-Williams store to hold grand opening with 40% off paints, stains
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Do-it-yourselfers looking to spruce up their deck, living room or another part of their home with a fresh coat of paint have a new store to check out in the Lehigh Valley.
Sherwin-Williams, a global company that manufactures, develops, distributes and sells paint, coatings and related products, is holding a grand opening sale on Saturday, May 6, at the business' newest regional store at 7720 Main St. in the Fogelsville section of Upper Macungie Township. Read more.
'Thrifty boutique' sets opening date for second Lehigh Valley location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Individuals looking to update their spring and summer wardrobe on a budget will soon have a new store to check out in the Lehigh Valley.
Neomi D’s Thrifty Boutique, offering new and gently used clothing, toys, household items and more, is expanding with a second location at 1901 Hamilton St. in Allentown. Full story here.
Bethlehem buzz
'Delicious food and fun for all': New Bethlehem tavern to serve burgers, bacon trios and more
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A winged pig named Winky is almost ready to greet customers at a new restaurant in north Bethlehem.
The roughly 6-foot-tall, pink swine statue - sporting sunglasses, a colorful motif and a smile - is the mascot for Flying Pig Tavern & Tap, a family-friendly pub expected to open next week at 1313 Center St., co-owner Billy Kounoupis said. Read more here.
Popular doughnut shop nearing completion of 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is getting ready for a sweet expansion in the Lehigh Valley.
Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to open its second regional location this summer at Fourth and New streets in south Bethlehem. Read more.
Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board to review proposal for Southside Taco Bell on May 17
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Taco Bell with a drive-thru may be coming to South Bethlehem, pending review by the city's Zoning Hearing Board.
The proposed location is 1620 E. Fourth St. in an Industrial Redevelopment (IR) zone. The use as a restaurant requires a special exception to the zoning code. The property is about three blocks east of the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino.
The zoning appeal was filed by Summerwood Corp. on behalf of Lehigh Valley Industrial Park Inc., according to the meeting agenda. Northampton County records show that Lehigh Valley Industrial Park owns the 3.3-acre lot. Summerwood operates "quick-service" restaurants, an industry term for "fast food." Full story here.
New restaurant bringing hot dogs, other tasty eats back to former Pete's Hot Dog Shop in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hot dogs and other scrumptious eats are returning to an iconic dining venue on Bethlehem's South Side.
Lehigh University graduate Yongkang Gao and his business partner, Bill Geddes, recently purchased the 400 Broadway property that previously housed Pete’s Hot Dog Shop for more than eight decades, along with an adjacent three-story building that houses two residential units, according to a news release.
They plan to open a restaurant in the Pete’s building after renovations to it are complete, and they also plan to renovate the two residences, each of which has its own entrance. Full story here.
Easton news
'Can't wait to see everyone': After 3-year hiatus, beloved Easton deli nears reopening
EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year pause, a beloved Easton eatery is set to reopen later this spring, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to reopen in June in its completely renovated digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said Monday. Read more.
'A great run': Popular downtown Easton restaurant closes after more than 10 years of business
EASTON, Pa. - A prominent restaurant in downtown Easton has ended operations after more than a decade of serving customers.
Maxim's 22, a French bistro and brasserie, closed on Sunday at 322 Northampton St., owner Josh Palmer said.
The restaurant opened in 2012 on the ground floor of the historic Pomeroy building. Full story here.
'Brings community together': Easton seasonal market, so much more than just fresh foods
EASTON, Pa. - The West Ward Market in Easton is much more than just a crucial source of fresh food in a spot known as a food desert.
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, strawberries and more: it tastes like summer's coming, even if the cold, wet Wednesday didn't feel like it is.
"We love coming," Kelly Ferrari, visiting the market with her family, said. "As you can see, we gather around. It brings the community together." Read more here.
'Helping the community': New convenience store offering 'a little bit of everything' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A corner store selling eggs, bread, produce and other groceries has joined Easton's retail roster.
Berwick Convenience Store, offering canned goods, condiments, cleaning products and more, opened last week at 742 W. Berwick St. on the city's South Side. Read more.
Berks County eats
Fabulous Cake Factory opens its doors in Reading
READING, Pa. – Reading just got a little sweeter.
Fabulous Cake Factory held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with Mayor Eddie Moran in attendance.
The shop is located in the 1100 block of Muhlenberg Street. Full story here.
Chain serving 'quick and healthful' salads, stir-fry, desserts to open 1st Berks location
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A fast-casual restaurant chain aiming to "bring people together through wholesome and simple foods" is planning to open its first location in Berks County later this week.
Honeygrow, offering "craveable and customizable" salads, stir-fry dishes and "honeybar" desserts, is planning to open a new outpost on Friday in the Broadcasting Square shopping center, 2715 N. Meridian Blvd., Spring Township, according to the company's social media pages.
The chain, with more than 30 locations in seven states, was founded by Justin Rosenberg in Philadelphia in 2012. Read more here.
Bank updates
Regional bank to celebrate Bethlehem branch's opening with food, prizes, family activities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A longstanding, regional bank is celebrating its new Lehigh Valley location with food, prizes and family activities.
Lackawanna County-based Fidelity Bank, a community bank for more than 120 years, will hold a grand opening of its newest branch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 44 E. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem.
Grand opening activities will include food from a variety of local businesses, Fidelity Bank’s Sweets & Treats Van, inflatable axe throwing, face painting, Mother’s Day flower planting, juggling and magic tricks, balloon twisting, popcorn and cotton candy, Bethlehem Fire Department fire truck tour, Bethlehem Police Department cruiser tour and free wealth management and business services consultation. Read more.
PNC shuts offices in Phillipsburg and Flemington as part of 127 branch closings in grocery stores
PNC Bank has closed two western New Jersey branches as part of a shutdown of about 127 offices in grocery stores.
The PNC at the Stop & Shop in Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 closed April 21 and was consolidated into the PNC at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. Also on April 21, PNC's branch at the Flemington Stop & Shop on Route 31, Hunterdon County, was consolidated into a branch at 240 U.S. 202/31.
Banks are closing branches nationwide as more customers use their phone for digital financial services. PNC said it routinely evaluates its branch network and other methods of banking to determine customer needs. Full story here.