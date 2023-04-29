LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A former hot spot for manicotti, veal saltimbocca and other Italian specialties will soon be a destination for muffins, strudels and other fresh baked goods in Northampton County.
Baker Ben's Bakery, a full-service bakery offering cakes, doughnuts, rolls and more, is expected to open by the second week of June at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, owner and baker Ben Steitz said.
Steitz, with help from family members, is overhauling the Lehigh Town Center space that was previously home to A Ca Mia, a BYOB Italian restaurant that abruptly closed in January after 10 years of business.
The Whitehall Township resident is adding new lighting, kitchen equipment and walls for an office, break room and storage area.
The bakery will offer a wide array of made-on-site treats, including cakes, cupcakes, pies, doughnuts, sticky buns, iced cinnamon buns, whoopie pies and assorted pastries.
Holiday and seasonal baked goods such as cut-out cookies, kiffles, nut rolls, Irish soda bread and paska bread are also planned.
"We're also going to have fastnachts," Steitz said. "We've got to have those."
Baker Ben's Bakery, with indoor seating for around 16 customers, also will sell various breads and rolls, including Kaiser rolls, steak rolls, Italian bread and braided bread, along with CBD dog treats and CBD cookies, brownies and granola bars for people.
"I'm going to have a limited amount of breads and rolls in the beginning of the week, but on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, I'm really going to push them because that's when everyone gets together with family and has parties," Steitz said.
Steitz, a 2016 graduate of Whitehall High School, traces his love for baking back to his childhood, when he'd spend time at his neighbor's house - watching and helping her bake - around age 10.
He also studied commercial baking at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute in North Whitehall Township and worked at a few Lehigh Valley businesses, including Uncle Paul's Pierogies and BabaNonna Kiffles, throughout high school.
From 2016 to 2020, he worked in the bakery departments of several local Weis Markets stores, where he held a variety of roles including a management position.
Currently, Steitz works in the bakery department of Giant on West Emmaus Avenue in Allentown, but he plans to dial back his work schedule there in the coming weeks as he prepares to open his own bakery.
"This was a dream even before I went to LCTI in high school," Steitz said. "In middle school, I took the summer camp program that they offer there. Also, my neighbor would throw Halloween parties, and one year, I just made a shirt that said 'Ben's Bakery.' I didn't think it would actually happen."
Steitz is still finalizing the bakery's hours, but tentative hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. 3 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. The bakery will be closed on Mondays for cleaning and prep work, and Tuesdays will be reserved for pre-order pickups.
Closing times will be flexible, Steitz said.
"Closing times will be 5ish, 6ish and so on," he explained. "If I'm still there cleaning up, I'm going to stay open until I'm ready to go home."
Baker Ben's Bakery will accept custom orders for cakes, cookies and other treats.
There are also plans to sell coffee and breakfast sandwiches (on bagels, rolls and croissants), although the latter may become available down the line, Steitz said.
For foodies eager to track the bakery's progress, a business website and Facebook page are expected to debut within the next couple of weeks, Steitz said. Also, a forthcoming business phone number will allow prospective employees to inquire about job openings.
More in Northampton County
'Everything's fresh': New grocery store fills void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new destination for fresh meat, produce, dairy products and other groceries has opened in Bethlehem.
Ideal Food Basket, a roughly 15,000-square-foot store featuring a bakery, deli and seven aisles of groceries, held a grand opening Friday at 410 Montclair Avenue on the city's South Side.
The renovated building previously housed an Ahart's Market, which closed in April 2021 after 20 years of business. Full story here.
Bethlehem Township zoners reject Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township will not be a three-Wawa town, at least not anytime soon. Only one is guaranteed right now.
The township's Zoning Hearing Board voted 4-0 Wednesday to reject a challenge from a developer who sought to build a convenience store on Freemansburg Avenue.
Wagner Enterprises had proposed a Wawa with gas pumps, a bank and 16 apartments for 4900 Freemansburg Ave., a spot at the intersection with Wagner Drive that is known as Harvey's Corner. Read more here.
Longstanding Hellertown gym expanding services with sports performance training center
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding fitness facility is leveling up its services in Northampton County.
Main Street Gym, offering cardio and strength training equipment, personal training, tanning and more, is planning to debut a sports performance training center within the next few weeks on the building's lower level, 910 Main St., Hellertown.
Owner Kevin Branco had been subletting the 2,600-square-foot space to other tenants - most recently, Grit Mat Club wrestling club, which moved to a larger location on Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township - over the past several years. Read more.
Easton City Council reviews new downtown hotel plan again
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed hotel Wednesday night at city hall.
The new hotel is slated for 1-6 Centre Square, which was previously occupied by The Standard bar and restaurant. The plan is offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj, founder of Enjoy with Gusto Hospitality Group.
The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with the majority — 40 rooms— located on floors four through seven. The building will feature also two restaurants and a meeting space, which will have a 125-person capacity. Full story here.
Lehigh County news
'Driven' mom opens Lehigh County playspace, offering active, sensory, imaginative play for ages 1-5
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A new facility in Lehigh County is providing high-quality play experiences for young children.
Move N Play, an indoor playspace offering open play, classes, private parties and more for ages 1-5, opened April 17 at 551 E. Station Ave. in Coopersburg.
The 3,000-square-foot facility features a wide variety of active, sensory and imaginative play options, including building blocks, sliding boards, tunnels, tents, riding toys, diner and veterinarian playsets, and a drawing wall. Read more here.
Popular Lehigh County eatery, known for loaded hot dogs, to continue operating under new owners
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A popular restaurant serving "traditional food in a very nontraditional way" will continue operations under new ownership in Lehigh County.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, specializing in unique, loaded hot dogs, was set to close at the end of April at 17 N. Poplar St. in Macungie due to owners Christopher and Melissa Moyer retiring.
However, the business will continue operating under the Sell family - Bob and Megan Sell and their children, Lucas and Axle Sell, according to a post on the business' Facebook page. Read more.
Whitehall Dunkin' to celebrate newly remodeled restaurant with free coffee for a year promotion on Saturday
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley Dunkin' location is celebrating its newly remodeled Next Generation restaurant with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 29.
The event will include free coffee for a year giveaways to the first 100 guests (starting at 11 a.m.) at the restaurant, 3670 MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township.
Free coffee for a year recipients will receive a coupon book containing four medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months, valid only at the 3670 MacArthur Road location. Full story here.
Popular independent bookstore opening second Lehigh Valley location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is beginning another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County.
Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost, dubbed "The End: a bookstore," on April 29 - Independent Bookstore Day - at 3055 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township.
The new location, near the township's border with Allentown's West End, will feature new books for all ages along with author events. Read more here.
Easton grad opens 'dream' barbershop in Lehigh County
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Whether you want a quick trim or a whole new look for spring, a new barbershop in Lehigh County can keep your hair in tip-top shape.
Inspire Barber Studio, offering haircutting and styling for clients of all ages, opened March 15 at 200 E. Emmaus Ave. in Salisbury Township.
Owner and barber Joshua Hernandez of Allentown previously worked for six years at Lifestyle Barbershop in Easton and Emmaus. Read more.
Transitioning businesses
Easton-area sports bar, entertainment facility temporarily closes as it plans to relocate
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley business offering indoor golf and entertainment has ended operations at its location of nearly two years as it plans to reopen at a new venue within the next few months.
X-Golf Lehigh Valley, a 10,000-square-foot golf-themed sports bar and family entertainment center, has closed at 80 Kunkle Drive in Palmer Township and "will not reopen at this location," according to a message posted Wednesday on the business' social media pages.
"Look for us to reopen in Palmer Township/Easton PA by September of 2023," the announcement continues. Full story here.
Maintenance issues force board game cafe to find new location in Easton, owners say
EASTON, Pa. - A business serving up food and fun is moving after a few months of operation in Northampton County.
Punch Out Games, a board game cafe offering food, drinks and space to play nearly 300 board games at 161 Northampton St. in downtown Easton, is planning to relocate in late June or early July to 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, co-owner Barbara Vasconez said.
The BYOB cafe opened in December, and Vasconez and her partner, Mik Matiss, over the past few months have dealt with several building issues, primarily ceiling leaks and other water damage, Vasconez said. Read more here.
Delicious events
Dig into deals at Casa Toro, Diana's Cafe and more during Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week
Sink your teeth into tasty dishes while supporting local businesses during the fifth annual Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week.
The event, which kicked off Sunday and continues through Saturday, is presented by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and features fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at eight Southern Lehigh area restaurants, including Red Robin at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Read more.
Allentown to host inaugural VegFest, 7th annual Sip and Snack cocktail trail
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two delicious events will please taste buds over the next couple of weekends in Allentown.
First, the inaugural Allentown VegFest, promoting health-conscious and eco-friendly living, will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Cedar Beach Park, 2600 Parkway Blvd.
The rain-or-shine event, presented by the Allentown Chamber of Commerce, is dubbed "Allentown's premier vegetarian and vegan health and wellness festival" and is dedicated to celebrating clean energy, healthy lifestyles, and plant-based food. Full story here.
Berks buzz
Father and son to open Berks eatery, serving specialty cheesecakes, milkshakes and more
WEST READING, Pa. - A family-run business specializing in decadent desserts is coming soon to Berks County.
Tristan and Sons Cakes and Shakes, offering specialty cheesecakes, milkshakes, cotton candy and more, will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 10 S. Fifth Ave. in West Reading.
The space previously housed other businesses, including J&J Hair Salon and, most recently, Ezekiel 47 Cafe. Read more here.
Rita's to celebrate new Berks County location with free Italian ice for a year for first 50 guests
HAMBURG, Pa. — Those looking to beat the heat with a cool treat this spring and summer can take advantage of a sweet promotion in Berks County.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with roughly 550 locations in 30 states, will hold a grand opening of its new shop at 400 S. Fourth St. in Hamburg on Friday, April 28, according to a news release. Read more.
Closing notes
Wells Fargo to close branches in Berks, Bucks
Wells Fargo & Co. is closing two more branches in the region as customers move toward banking from their phones and computers, and away from offices.
"Wells Fargo has made the difficult decision to close the Washington Cross branch (Bucks County) and West Lawn branch (Berks County) on Wednesday, July 12," according to a statement from the bank. "Until then, customers can use the branch and bank with us as they always have."
The West Lawn Branch is at 2137 Penn Ave., a mile from the Spring Township branch, and not far from offices in Shillington and Reading.
The Washington Crossing branch is at 1276 General Washington Memorial Blvd., just off River Road (Route 32). After it closes, Washington Crossing customers can use the Newtown Village branch, about five miles away, and branches in Yardley. Full story here.
Liquidation sales beginning this week at Bed Bath & Beyond after company files for bankruptcy
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - After 52 years in business, Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
"It was kind of a shock. I thought, wow I've known about Bed Bath & Beyond for as long as I've been alive, maybe. And so, it's like the end of an era," said customer Chris Economu Olson.
The company has 360 locations nationwide, with several in our area. BuyBuy Baby, also owned by the company, will be affected. Read more here.
Weissport coffee shop to close
WEISSPORT, Pa. - A Carbon County coffee shop is downsizing.
UnCommon Grounds has stopped operating its mobile cafe, and is closing its coffee shop at the Hofford Mill in Weissport in June, the owners said on Facebook.
The cafe plans to continue at the Hometown Farmers Market on Wednesdays. Read more.