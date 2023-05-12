MACUNGIE, Pa. - A popular restaurant serving "traditional food in a very nontraditional way" in Lehigh County is reopening its doors, under new ownership, this weekend.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, specializing in unique, loaded hot dogs, is reopening Saturday at 17 N. Poplar St. in Macungie, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
"We are so excited for this journey and looking forward to serving you," the business said in the post.
Bob and Megan Sell and their children, Lucas and Axle Sell, now run the business. The new owners said the eatery will begin by offering 70% of the original menu and plan on offering the final 20% within the first month of opening.
The eatery is known for its roughly two dozen movie-themed hot dogs, including the "Shrek" (bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed, deep-fried dog with sliced avocado and chopped jalapenos), "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (grilled dog with sliced cucumber and tomato, chopped lettuce and homemade yogurt sauce), "King Kong" (two grilled dogs on one roll, topped with hickory-smoked bacon, crinkle-cut fries, homemade chili sauce and cheese wiz) and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (grilled dog with American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, scrambled egg and smashed tater tots).
The previous Mad Dog owners Christopher and Melissa Moyer said they were retiring, and Sunday, April 30, was the business' last day under their leadership.
"We are extremely excited but also sad and we will miss our customers, friends, employees, and most of all family," they said in their retirement announcement. "Retirement means adventures."
The Moyers originally began serving their hot dog creations in Kutztown in 2017.
"We are wishing them a well-deserved retirement and many blessings in this new chapter of their lives," The Sells said when they announced they would now be running the eatery.
Other menu highlights include specialty burgers such as "The Divine Swine" (homemade pulled pork, homemade coleslaw, chopped jalapenos, sweet chili sauce, homemade sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese); sides such as loaded pierogies, fries and mac and cheese; and chilled treats such as ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes.