FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination.
Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
The full-service restaurant, with seating for around 70 customers in the dining room and another 60 customers on a covered patio, will fill the space previously occupied by Alfie's Kitchen, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that closed in the summer after five years of business.
"We're super excited," Widrick said. "Opening a breakfast and lunch spot is something that our partnership has been thinking about for some years now."
Widrick, along with her husband and the restaurants' executive chef, Timothy Widrick, and business partners, Spencer and Carissa Cobb, also own and operate the two-year-old Surv - offering New American cuisine and wood-fired pizza - at the same Park Plaza shopping center.
The group also oversees operations at the 21-year-old Edge - offering classic and modern cuisine with French and Asian influences - at 74 W. Broad St., Suite 220, in downtown Bethlehem.
Both restaurants feature a chic but casual dining atmosphere.
"The other thing that sets us apart is that all of our restaurants have scratch kitchens," Karen said. "Every day, we're making everything from scratch."
At Sunny Side Up!, customers can expect classic dishes such as two sunny-side-up eggs with home fries and toast, along with "out-of-the-box" creations such as made-from-scratch Belgian waffles with double-breasted fried chicken, apple fennel sausage gravy and a sunny-side-up egg, Karen said.
Chef Tim has created his own Belgian waffle mix with pearl sugar, and diners will be able to choose from signature waffle dishes or a build-your-own option featuring fruits and other toppings.
Other menu highlights will include sandwiches such as grilled ham and cheese, truffled egg salad and turkey club with basil mayonnaise; house-made smash burgers, featuring two thinly pressed beef patties; and sides such as fresh-cut fries and home fries, housemade sausage and two types of scrapple - traditional and duck.
The team also plans to carry coffee from local roaster Mad Catter, and they intend to source fruits, vegetables and other ingredients from local farms. Danishes and other pastries will be made on site.
"Just like our other restaurants, [Sunny Side Up!] will focus on made-from-scratch dishes," Tim said. "We're also planning to make muffins and croissants every morning."
To coincide with the restaurant's name, several dishes will feature sunny-side-up eggs, Karen said. There also will be healthful options such as dairy- and gluten-free, sweet potato pancakes.
"We're actually planning a number of gluten-free and dairy-free options, which I feel like many breakfast and lunch places don't have," Tim said. "I think it's important to have these items available in today's day and age."
Tim, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, is executive chef of Edge and Surv and also will lead the culinary team at Sunny Side Up!
The other owners also play key roles: Karen serves as director of operations, leading day-to-day tasks such as coaching staff and ordering supplies; Spencer serves as director of business development, assisting with business data analytics and restaurant growth development; and Carissa serves as director of guest experience, blending her creative vision with her passion for superior service.
Together, the quartet formed Lotus Restaurant Group, an ownership group overseeing Edge, Surv, Sunny Side Up! and any possible future restaurants.
As a symbol of rebirth, unwavering faith and tenacity, the lotus flower was chosen to represent the team's commitment to food service excellence.
The group's logo features a pair of knives at the center, representing Chef Tim, along with three lotus petals, representing Karen, Carissa and Spencer.
"The logo represents the four of us, and we incorporate it into all our restaurants' designs," Karen said. "In the case of Sunny Side Up!, the lotus is orange and made to look like the sun."
Edge and Surv, which have earned several awards from local publications over the years, also have become known for their local fundraisers, hosting monthly Curbside Charity events for regional nonprofit organizations.
At their newest restaurant, the partners are also looking to give back to the community.
Sunny Side Up!, occupying a renovated space featuring hardwood flooring, will be BYOB to start, Karen said.
The owners are hoping to attain a liquor license allowing the business to serve Pennsylvania-made spirits by the end of the year.
To stay up-to-date on the restaurant's progress, including an opening announcement, follow Edge and Surv's Facebook and Instagram pages. Social media pages for Sunny Side Up! are coming soon.