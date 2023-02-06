A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County.
Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End.
Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being, but she says it will be on Tilghman Street near Cedar Crest Boulevard, close to Nowhere Coffee Co.
The shop's tentative opening date is April 29, which is Independent Bookstore Day.
"I am beyond excited," Hess said. "We had been looking for a second location or a new location - a place that could fit everything that we wanted - for over four years. We knew in 2019 that we had to expand, and then COVID really threw everything through a loop."
Let's Play Books originated as a children's bookstore in 2013 at 379 Main St., in the Emmaus triangle.
In 2016, the business moved a couple of blocks east to its current Emmaus spot, at 244 Main St., adding a wide selection of adult books in the process.
Today, the Emmaus store has books on all three floors, with the first floor featuring adult books, the second floor featuring children's books and the third floor featuring children's books and doubling as event space for book clubs, camps and other programming.
"[The business] is doing well," Hess said. "People still want to support independent bookstores. That's still happening. But with the footprint that we have now, even though it's almost 3,000 square feet, it's three floors, seven rooms and not conducive to author events with 30-40 people. It just doesn't do what we need it to do."
Let's Play Books' new store will feature more linear footage and a mix of books that is about 30% children's and 70% adult, Hess said.
The Emmaus store's mix of books will remain about 50% children's and 50% adult.
"They're each going to be very unique," she said of the two locations. "So, you'll be able to pick which one works better for you."
Let's Play Books, which also sells stationery and gifts such as candles, toys and puzzles, is a family-run operation with Hess' daugther, Maddie, serving as assistant floor manager and her husband, Jim, coming on board as a full-time employee in March.
To prepare for the new store, the business is seeking to raise a minimum of $20,000 by March 30 for the purchase of additional technology, hardware, software and fixtures.
To help build capital, the Hesses devised a way that also benefits customers: Individuals who purchase gift cards will receive additional store credit (about 10% of the gift cards' value) to be used on future purchases.
For example, a customer investing $110 now would receive $120 in store credit ($10 per month for 12 months), and a customer investing $220 now would receive $240 in store credit ($20 per month for 12 months).
"We can't outfit the store right away," Hess said. "So, we came up with a way to say, 'Hey, if you buy $120 worth of gift cards, you'll get more than that.' So, we're just trying to raise some capital upfront and then our readers can spend it all year."