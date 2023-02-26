PALMER TWP., Pa. - An entertainment facility offering virtual reality gaming options has left one Lehigh Valley shopping destination but is continuing to operate at another.
VR Cafe, which describes itself as a "modern-aged arcade" utilizing top-of-the-line virtual reality technology, has closed its six-year-old location at the Palmer Park Mall in Palmer Township.
Husband and wife Josh and Erika Pados and their business partner, Dakoda Finken, opened the Palmer facility in 2016.
About a year later, they opened a Lehigh Valley Mall location - which is continuing to operate - in Whitehall Township.
"With a heavy heart, we are saddened to announce the closure of our Palmer Park Mall location," the owners wrote on the business' Facebook page on Friday. "We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for allowing us to operate and grow in the past 6 years, it wouldn't have been possible without you, and we can only hope to see everyone at some point in the future."
"The good news is that our Lehigh Valley Mall location will continue to be open and ready for your next VR Cafe experience. We hope to see you all soon!"
VR Cafe features cutting-edge virtual reality equipment, powered by HTC Vive and custom gaming computers. HTC Vive is known for its smooth tracking for a seamless experience.
Guests can choose from more than 40 games and experiences, including Fruit Ninja, Drunken Bar Fight, Google Earth VR and zombie survival games Arizona Sunshine and The Walking Dead Onslaught.
Thanks to hand-held controllers and headsets — featuring viewing goggles and headphones, gamers enjoy fully immersive experiences with clear sound and 360-degree views.
For example, guests can navigate a slender, wooden plank 80 stories above city streets in Richie's Plank Experience, and they can perform a variety of tasks as a chef, convenience store clerk and other professional roles in Job Simulator. There's even a game called VR Fun House, featuring a variety of carnival attractions.
Individuals can play by themselves, split time among a group or get separate booths to play multiplayer games together.
Pricing per booth is $10 for 15 minutes, $20 for 30 minutes and $30 for an hour.
If you're not into virtual reality, VR Cafe also offers console gaming stations featuring Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4; and a coffee bar serving cappuccino, tea, hot cocoa and other drinks.
Parts of the facility also can be rented out for birthday parties and other private functions. Info: 610-443-0494.
Palmer Park Mall, at Park Avenue and Nazareth Road, is set to lose children's apparel and accessorires chain The Children's Place in March.
Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened in early February.