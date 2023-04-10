WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two months after closing its original location at the Palmer Park Mall, an entertainment facility offering virtual reality gaming options is planning to shutter at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.
VR Cafe, which describes itself as a "modern-aged arcade" utilizing top-of-the-line virtual reality technology, will close on the Lehigh Valley Mall's upper level later this spring.
From an "economic standpoint," the business could not continue, co-owner Erika Pados said. Its tentative last day is April 30.
"This decision comes hard as we have had a continued loyal customer base and we really wanted to continue on as long as possible to make sure everyone continued to enjoy their time at our cafe, but we have noticed several concerning trends in our industry," a post on VR Cafe's Facebook page reads.
Husband and wife Josh and Erika Pados and their business partner, Dakoda Finken, opened their now-closed VR Cafe in Palmer in 2016 before opening the Whitehall location a year later.
The business features cutting-edge virtual reality equipment, powered by custom gaming computers and HTC Vive, known for its smooth tracking and seamless experience.
Guests can choose from more than 40 games and experiences, including Fruit Ninja, Drunken Bar Fight, Google Earth VR and zombie survival games Arizona Sunshine and The Walking Dead Onslaught.
Thanks to hand-held controllers and headsets — featuring viewing goggles and headphones, gamers enjoy fully immersive experiences with clear sound and 360-degree views.
For example, guests can navigate a slender, wooden plank 80 stories above city streets in Richie's Plank Experience, and they can perform a variety of tasks as a chef, convenience store clerk and other professional roles in Job Simulator.
Individuals can play by themselves, split time among a group, or get separate booths to play multiplayer games together.
Pricing per booth is $10 for 15 minutes, $20 for 30 minutes and $30 for an hour.
If you're not into virtual reality, VR Cafe also offers console gaming stations featuring Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4; and a coffee bar serving cappuccino, tea, hot cocoa and other drinks.
Equipment at the Whitehall facility will be liquidated in the coming weeks, Pados said.
Individuals interested in purchasing computers, consoles, virtual reality headsets, desks, gaming chairs, televisions or arcade machines may stop in to inquire about pricing.
Following the Whitehall location's closure, there are no concrete plans to open a new entertainment facility, Pados said.
"Thank you all for the past 6 years, it has been a fun journey filled with ups and downs," the online announcement continues. "This is not a 'goodbye,' but just a 'see you later' in the form of something new!"
Joining the retail roster
News of VR Cafe's upcoming departure comes amid a slew of other changes at the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Earlier this month, All Weather Selvedge, specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics, opened in a second-level space previously occupied by Chrystols Shoetique.
Owner Andre Williams, a 2010 Parkland High School graduate and former New York Giants and San Diego Chargers running back, got the idea for All Weather Selvedge following years of difficulty finding jeans that could fit properly.
After tearing some pairs of jeans over the years due to his athletic build, he decided to partner with a design team to create an athletic fit, with more room in the thigh area.
The selvedge denim is higher quality and made in smaller batches with a continuous thread.
Sister brands of All Weather Selvedge (also known as AW Selvedge) include DKShin, featuring men's and women's jeans crafted from stretch denim and accented with genuine leather patches, biker-inspired stitching and a concealed hook and zip fastening; and Runningman Shoes, offering lowtop leather shoes with an untreated rubber cupsole, a hidden slip-on construction, and lambskin interior.
At his new store, Williams also plans to offer hoodies and shirts, which will be produced in collaboration with Ohio-based Union Athletic Wear.
He also wants to carry boxers and socks, he said. Ladies athleticwear is coming in the fall.
Two other businesses are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley Mall:
First, Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, is expected to open this summer in the mall's outdoor lifestyle center, near Lululemon.
Founder Kendra Scott has always had a love of natural gemstones, and when she noticed a void in the jewelry market for quality styles and stones at an affordable price, she decided to create them herself.
"Through the use of natural materials, including genuine stone and shell, we create quality, affordable luxury products that make fashion and its trends truly accessible," a message on the business' website reads.
Scott established the business in 2002 as a new mom with limited resources and a big dream, according to a description on the business' Facebook page. She also created a culture that allowed her to put family first.
"Family will always come first at Kendra Scott and you, my customers, are a part of that family," she wrote.
Texas-based Kendra Scott has more than 130 retail stores nationwide, including other Pennsylvania outposts at King of Prussia Mall; Suburban Square in Ardmore, Montgomery County; and in Pittsburgh.
The brand's jewelry also can be found at prominent retailers such as Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom.
"The [Whitehall] store will offer a variety of Kendra Scott jewelry including fine, demi-fine, fashion, watches and Scott Bro. by Kendra Scott, our mens collection," said Farial Moss, Kendra Scott's public relations director. "We will also have our Color Bar, which allows customers to design their own pieces by choosing the metal, the shape, the size, the stones, and offer on-site engraving."
Second, Face Foundrié, a chain of all-inclusive focused facial bars, is expected to open in late summer in the mall's outdoor lifestyle center, next to Warby Parker.
Face Foundrié empowers customers to look and feel their best "by providing cutting edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care," according to the business' mission statement.
"Our goal is to provide efficient and effective services for all things face: facials, lashes, brows and skincare," the statement continues.
Face Foundrié offers a half dozen, 40-minute focused facials, featuring "results-driven service with the perfect touch of relaxation."
Popular facials include the Sculpt, "essentially a workout for your face," which uses Hungarian massage and facial cupping to lift, tone and sculpt the face (helps reduce puffiness, promote lymphatic drainage and boost circulation); Cryo Queen, which uses cryotherapy to increase collagen production and boost radiance (cold therapy stimulates blood flow and circulation helping with all skin concern); and Dermababe, which gently removes the top layer of dead skin and peach fuzz to provide a deep exfoliation (allowing the skin to better absorb and use other products).
Customers can level up their facial by choosing an enhancement such as collagen mask, dermaplaning, LED light therapy, or chemical peel to target specific skin concerns.
There are also other services such as brow wax and shapes, brow lamination, eyelash extensions and mini facials, which the business describes as "20 minutes of skincare heaven," along with retail items such as cleansers, moisturizers, toners, serums, exfoliants and lip balms.
Face Foundrié has more than 40 locations open or coming soon across the country, including another coming-soon location at the King of Prussia Mall.
"We are super excited to be coming to Lehigh!" said Cheyanne Thurston, Face Foundrié's vice president of marketing. "... The company currently has 23 stores across the country and is expected to end 2023 at 60 locations. We plan on opening our Lehigh location along with a second location in King of Prussia this summer."
Making moves
Additionally, a couple of businesses have recently made moves at the Lehigh Valley Mall:
Pepper Palace, a retail chain selling all-natural hot sauces, barbecue sauces, wing sauces, salsas, seasonings and dry rubs made by hand in small batches, relocated from the mall's outdoor lifestyle center to an interior space on the mall's first level, between Verizon and Hamsa Exoticz.
The business, with more than 160 retail locations in the United States and Canada, also sells jerky, dip and drink mixes, glazes and marinades, pickled goods, pepper jellies, horseradish and condiments.
Pepper Palace was founded in 1989 as a mall kiosk in Appleton, Wisconsin, according to the business' website.
In 1997, founders Craig and Tanya Migawa moved to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, cashed in their 401(k)s and opened their first full-time location of Pepper Palace in a small storefront on the outskirts of town.
Over the next two years, operations moved to various larger locations before the couple eventually set up shop in Gatlinburg's Mountain Mall - where they occupy a "3,000-square-foot flavor-packed paradise."
In 2008, Pepper Palace expanded further with additional locations in other states, including Florida, Missouri and South Carolina.
Despite the business' growth, the brand’s mission - "to bring flavor and spice to food and to life" - hasn't changed since its early days.
Also finding a new home is T-Mobile, a U.S. wireless carrier, which recently moved from its lower-level spot near Boscov's to a larger lower-level space between Better Life with Bry and L'amour in the coming months.
T-Mobile, which dubs itself the "Un-carrier," delivers an advanced 4G LTE and nationwide 5G network that will offer "reliable connectivity for all," according to its website.
The carrier has expanded its nationwide 5G network to cover about 315 million Americans (over 90%), and in a few years, it plans to provide 5G to 99% of Americans.
Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.
T-Mobile, which also operates an upper-level location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, offers a variety of wireless plans, cell phones and accessories.