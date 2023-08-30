BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One entertainment venue is no longer in the works, and another is nearing completion at The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem.
Trap Door Immersive Experiences, which operates multiple escape rooms in the Poconos and New Jersey, is no longer planning to open a pirate-themed escape room at the south Bethlehem outlet mall.
The good news for entertainment enthusiasts: Twisted Tees, an indoor sports and entertainment destination featuring golf simulators, yard games, elevated pub fare and a full bar, is expected to open this fall across the hallway.
Twisted Tees will occupy a roughly 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed women’s fashion retailer Charming Charlie on the outlet mall’s lower level.
It will feature a putting green, three state-of-the-art golf simulators and an area where guests can play yard games such as cornhole, quoits, washers and jumbo Jenga, co-owner Nikki Mitchell said.
There also will be several big-screen TVs for sports viewing and a small retail section focusing on golf-centric clothing and accessories from popular brands such as Bad Birdie, Sunday Swagger and Ghost Golf.
The TruGolf simulators feature cutting-edge, immersive technology, allowing guests to tee-off from a large library of the world’s best golf courses and receive meaningful feedback on every shot.
There’s also a multi-sport simulator option, where individuals can choose to play other popular sports such as baseball, hockey and soccer, along with more unique games such as zombie dodgeball.
“You’ll be able to come in and book a tee time or if one’s open, you could just hop on,” Mitchell said. “A foursome works great because you’re literally playing a round of golf. You could order drinks and food and have the whole experience, or if you just want to come in and enjoy dinner, that’s great, too. We have four kids, and so it’s really important to us that this venue is super family friendly.”
Twisted Tees will feature seating for around 80 customers at tables and a bar, both incorporating steel I-beams in a nod to Bethlehem Steel.
The bar, measuring more than 35 feet long, will serve draft beer from Nazareth’s Birthright Brewing Co., along with a wide array of Pennsylvania wines and spirits.
A menu of “elevated pub fare” is still being finalized, Mitchell said.
Mitchell and her husband, A.J., are no strangers to the entertainment business or The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem.
For several years, the couple has operated regional locations of Angry Jack’s Axe Throwing Club, offering guided axe throwing sessions for individuals of all skill levels.
The Mitchells operate two Angry Jack’s locations in Exton and Phoenixville in Chester County, another venue in Elkton, Maryland, and their newest facility, which opened at The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem in 2021. The business also features a mobile axe-throwing unit.
“We just really love the idea of bringing something fun, experiential and high-quality to the area,” Nikki said in regard to the upcoming Twisted Tees venue. “Guest experience is our number one priority in all of our businesses. We want people to decompress, have some fun, and be competitive if they want to.”
Across from the forthcoming Twisted Tees venue, Trap Door’s “Cursed Pirate Tales” – an entertainment facility that has been under development for more than a year – is no longer moving forward.
In a recent post on Trap Door’s Facebook page, it was announced that after a period of dedicated collaboration and immense work, Trap Door is “parting ways” with Wind Creek Bethlehem.
“Our attraction ‘Cursed Pirate Tales’ will no longer be opening as planned, and further work at the venue is suspended,” the announcement continues. “This decision was not made lightly and comes after careful consideration of various factors affecting the project.”
Trap Door’s now-halted Bethlehem facility was first announced in March 2022.
The 10,000-square-foot, pirate-themed facility was originally expected to open six months later on the lower level of the outlet mall, in three previously separate spaces that once housed Christopher & Banks, Corningware Corelle & More, and Go! Calendars, Games & Toys.
However, that target opening date came and went, with the Trap Door team announcing the start of construction in September of that year.
“It’s been months, but we finally have the permits to start building the greatest Pirate attractions on the planet!” the Sept. 30 message reads. “Cursed Pirate Tales construction begins today!”
In speaking with WFMZ in late November, Trap Door owner Anthony Purzycki said he hoped to open the pirate-themed facility near the end of the first quarter of 2023, around March.
Purzycki couldn’t immediately be reached on Wednesday for further comment on the Bethlehem venture.
A Wind Creek Bethlehem spokesperson also did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information.
“Our dedicated team of employees has poured their blood, sweat, and tears into bringing ‘Cursed Pirate Tales’ to life,” the Aug. 21 announcement on the business’ Facebook page continues. “Their hard work, creativity, and commitment have been the driving force behind this endeavor, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of them.”
In June, a fire at the Promenade at Fountain Court on Route 611 in Pocono Township extensively damaged another Trap Door location.
Now, several attractions are in the midst of reopening at new venues.
“Madness Distillery, Fear The Bogeyman, We’re All Mad Here, and our work studio are gone,” reads an online about message about the fire. “Nothing left. Cure Z and F5 were located in the external warehouse building and survived with no damage, but the utilities cannot be restored to the space due to structural sewer damage under the property.”
”In under 24 hours, we sprung into action. Seeking new venues for our attractions, and planning out rebuilds. September 1st is a key date as its the day we get keys to new venues. Then Mass construction in multiple venues begins. We will not be down long, and we are taking the opportunity to change some things as we go. Its gonna be a very exciting next couple months.”
Madness Distillery’s tasting room is expected to reopen this fall in Brodheadsville, followed by the “Cure Z,” “F5” and “Fear the Bogeyman” experiences, which are expected to reopen in the winter.
Additionally, “We’re All Mad Here” – featuring a new Mad Hatter’s Tea Party cocktail experience and nine-hole mini-golf – is expected to reopen this fall at The Poconos Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township.
For individuals seeking a thrilling adventure sooner than later, the “Everest” experience - where participants embark on a search-and-rescue mission to find a group of researchers believed to have been attacked by The Yeti - has been extended through the fall at the Red Bank location in New Jersey,
Trap Door, which also operates a location in Morristown, New Jersey, apologized to those who have been eagerly anticipating the Bethlehem venue’s opening. The team also informed individuals who have already purchased “Cursed Pirate Tales” tickets that they can receive a refund or transfer the tickets to an active or upcoming attraction.
“Tone and the team at Trap Door want to thank our supporters for their understanding and patience during this difficult time,” the announcement continues. “Our focus remains on redesigning and rebuilding our upcoming attractions.”
The arrival of Twisted Tees will be a breath of fresh air for The Outlets, which lost a string of tenants - including Charming Charlie, Under Armour Bethlehem Factory House, and Corningware Corell & More - last year.
The shopping center, which debuted as The Shoppes at the Sands in 2011, continues to house well-known brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and Coach.