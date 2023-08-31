ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The late Mildred Hyman’s tasty soul food lives on at a new restaurant in Lehigh County.
Mildred’s Soul Food, offering made-from-scratch candied yams, collard greens, fried chicken and other Southern staples, held a grand opening Aug. 17 at 309 N. Second St. in Allentown.
Owner Kieara Yasin Williams opened the restaurant in honor of Hyman, his late grandmother, who was well-known in the community.
“My grandma moved up here from Georgia when my mother was 10 years old,” Williams said. “She then lived in the Second Street area until she passed away about four years ago. So, when the building was available, I bought it, and it was only right that I named the restaurant after my grandma because everybody loved her in the neighborhood. It’s my way of honoring her and making her a staple of the community even after she’s gone.”
The restaurant is a family affair with Williams’ mother, Tabitha Hyman, serving as head chef, and other family members – including Williams’ sister, Ladii Williams, and his aunt, Chandra Roberts Holmes – helping out in various capacities.
“Cooking is one of our family traditions, and I used to watch my mom cook all of the time,” Tabitha said. “So, we’re using all of her recipes and continuing to spread her love throughout the community. Everybody knew my mom, and they knew that they could always come to her home and get a great meal. So, we’re keeping that practice alive with this new family friendly restaurant. Everyone’s welcome.”
Mildred’s serves up quick bites such as crab legs, shrimp, hot wings and fish sandwiches; dinners such as oxtail, fish (whiting), fried chicken and seafood boils; and sides such as mac and cheese, rice and beans, collard greens and candied yams.
Quick bites start at $12, and dinners start at $22.
In the business’ first couple of weeks, top sellers have included the yams, mac and cheese and oxtails, Ladii said.
“Everything is homemade, including our cornbread,” Tabitha added. “Our seafood is made to order.”
Mildred’s can accommodate around 20 diners at indoor tables, with additional seating available at an expansive outdoor dining area - featuring around 12 tables - behind the restaurant.
The renovated space, which had been vacant for several years and previously housed Ortegas Bar, features new flooring, furniture, kitchen equipment and more.
Decorative touches include new faux greenery and accents of purple, Mildred’s favorite color, throughout the space.
“We’re so excited to keep my grandmother’s spirit alive in the community,” Ladii said. “Everyone’s been very supportive, and we’re getting a lot of positive feedback.”
Mildred’s, which also offers catering, is open noon to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.