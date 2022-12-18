ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side.
F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
Signs indicate "everything must go", and the storewide sale features items discounted up to 85% off their original prices.
Customers can shop video games and systems, new and used electronics, watches and jewelry, Christmas decorations, light fixtures and more. Hundreds of DVDs, CDs, albums and VHS tapes are discounted 50%.
"We're definitely known for having a little bit of everything," Stroup said. "Over the years we've also sold a lot of seasonal items. For example, in the spring and summer, we'd make sure to have items like lawn mowers, garden items, air conditioners and bicycles. Right now, of course, we have some snow blowers and other items for winter."
F5 is named after the five family members - Stroup, his wife, Karen Stroup, and their two sons and daughter-in-law - who founded the store roughly 10 years ago.
The business operated at Hanover Avenue and Plymouth Street on the city's East Side for about two years before outgrowing that space and moving about a half mile north to its current location on Hanover Avenue 7.5 years ago.
"Everything was going great, but once COVID hit, business got a little rougher and started to go up and down," Scott said. "When our lease got close to running out, we decided that we didn't want to commit to another one. Rent was going up, and we just didn't want to take the chance in this economy."
F5, open daily, carries an expansive variety of items, including artwork, handbags, plush toys, puzzles and board games, fishing poles and accessories, personal care products like lotions and shampoos, household items like desk lamps and kitchen gadgets and fashion accessories like belts, gloves, hats and sunglasses.
"Our hand tools like wrenches and screwdrivers are definitely top sellers," Scott said. "We don't even advertise, but people know that whatever they're looking for, we have it. Throughout COVID, our video games and movies were also extremely popular as people were stuck inside with nothing to do."
The retail business is in the Stroups' blood, Scott said.
The couple previously operated a similar store, Bargains Galore, in Allentown's Mountainville Plaza in the 1990s, and before that, Karen's family ran East Side Peddler, a store selling secondhand furniture and other goods, about a half mile west of F5 on Union Boulevard in Allentown.
"A lot of people are upset," Scott said about the store's upcoming closure. "We are, too. We have regulars that we're going to miss, for sure."
The Stroups aren't exactly sure when the business' last day will be yet, but the store should remain open through "at least the end of the month," Scott said.
"We don't want to keep anything, and so our discounts are going to deepen as the weeks pass," Scott said of the going-out-of-business sale. "We're hoping someone takes over the space, and they could keep some of the fixtures. We've been talking to a couple of parties, one that was looking to turn it into a smoke shop and another that was looking to open a salon."
For the most up-to-date information, call 610-351-1809 or visit the business' social media page, facebook.com/f5varietystore.