BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new destination for fresh meat, produce, dairy products and other groceries has opened in Bethlehem.
Ideal Food Basket, a roughly 15,000-square-foot store featuring a bakery, deli and seven aisles of groceries, held a grand opening Friday at 410 Montclair Avenue on the city's South Side.
The renovated building previously housed an Ahart's Market, which closed in April 2021 after 20 years of business.
Juan Diaz, who owns the C-Town Supermarket about a half mile east on East Third Street, acquired the former Ahart’s Market for $2.3 million in 2021.
Along with a team of contractors, he spent more than a year completely overhauling the structure.
The redevelopment project included facade and roofing repairs, total demolition of the interior space, new refrigeration units, heating and cooling systems, changes to the store’s layout, new flooring and lighting, and new store colors and signage.
"Everything's fresh, and we're really excited to welcome the community," store manager Kevin Luna said. "Everyone's welcome here - Lehigh students, neighbors, everyone."
The new store, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, features six check-out lanes and seven aisles of food, drinks, household items, personal care products and more.
Lottery sales and a beer section with counter seating are coming soon, "probably in a month," Luna said.
Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds attended the store's ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday.
"Good things are never guaranteed," Reyonlds said. "Local small business owner Kevin Luna, his partners, our South Bethlehem community, and the City of Bethlehem came together to make sure something good came out of something bad. When the former Ahart’s grocery store closed a few years ago, there was a lot of worry about the effect the closure would have on the neighborhood and South Bethlehem. Brand new Ideal Food Basket opened this morning on the same piece of land at the corner of Broadway and Montclair. We cut the ribbon but people were already inside buying their groceries."
Ideal Food Basket stores are members of America's Food Basket LLC, a cooperative of independent food grocers in New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
At its inception in 2007, the cooperative had just three grocery stores. Today, it has 70 stores.
"We strive to be your ideal nearby supermarket, providing our customers and partners with a central point of service, fresh products, value and experience," reads a description on Ideal Food Basket's website. "We offer a wide selection of groceries, fresh produce and your favorite organic products! In efforts to serve our communities, many of our grocery stores offer free grocery delivery."
Ideal Food Basket fills a neighborhood void that's existed for about two years and led many residents near the Five Points intersection of south Bethlehem to travel to C-Town for fresh food, dry goods and other necessities.
The USDA classifies Bethlehem's South Side as a low income and low access area (formerly referred to at the USDA's Economic Research Service as a "food desert").
Limited access to supermarkets, supercenters, grocery stores or other sources of healthy and affordable food may make it harder for some people to eat a healthy diet, the Economic Research Service states on its website.
"Expanding the availability of nutritious and affordable food by developing and equipping grocery stores, small retailers, corner markets and farmers’ markets in communities with limited access is an important part of the Healthy Food Financing Initiative," the agency continues.
Other regional Ideal Food Baskets operate in Reading; Hazleton, Luzerne County; and Lebanon, Lebanon County.
Diaz said no other grocery stores are currently in the works, but he and his team "are always looking."