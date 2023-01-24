NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The unmistakable clash of cracking pins is finally filling a Northampton County bowling alley once again. Business is back and rolling at Hampton Lanes in the borough of Northampton after nearly two years. A snowstorm collapsed the roof in February of 2021.

"I saw some snow inside the building. I knew some of the roof collapsed," said Jason Lauchnor, general manager. "I didn't know to the extent of it. Then when we got here, basically half the building was pretty much gone."

Lauchnor's parents have owned Hampton Lanes since the early 1990s, but it's been a staple on Main Street since the late 1950s. Lauchnor said the closure hit the community hard.

"They've been behind us the whole time," Lauchnor said of people in the community. "Some of them have been asking just about every day when we're going to open."

Lauchnor said being closed for nearly two years was not part of the plan, but thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction and repair process was slow.

"Thirty-six weeks to get steel," Lauchnor said. "Glass doors took six weeks. Everything takes forever. So, it's just drug on and drug on and drug on.”

Loyal customers said the upgrades were worth the wait.

"There is a VIP section that has a game called 'Hyper Bowl,'" employee Cheyenne Buckley said.

"I like all the bright colors and all the big-screen TVs," said customer Cassie Rompilla. "When I was a little kid, it was so different from this."

"It's top-notch," said avid bowler and customer Jeremy Snyder. "The lanes are brand new. The atmosphere is nice, so it's a nice place."

The state-of-the-art alley is also now sporting 24 lanes instead of its previous 16, but it's still hanging onto its history.

"We did save the old lanes and made tables out of them all the way up and down the place," Lauchnor said.

Jason's father, Karl, has been the owner of Hampton Lanes for nearly 20 years, and says he's happy to be back in business and back with his customers.

"All of them are very happy to be back here, which is kind of nice to hear," Karl Lauchnor said. "And they're all excited about everything. So, everything is going very well."