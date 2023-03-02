HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties are returning to a familiar spot in Hellertown.
A yet-to-be-named Italian restaurant is coming soon to the space that previously housed other Italian dining destinations - Bella's Ristorante and Ella's Ristorante & Pizzeria - at 639 Main St.
Owner Joe Grisafi, of Center Valley, is still nailing down a name for the restaurant, but he said the menu will feature a mix of classic and modern Italian dishes.
He's aiming to open the BYOB restaurant in mid-April.
"I'm excited to serve the Hellertown community," Grisafi said. "I live just a few miles away, and while there are a lot of pizzerias around here, there aren't a lot of other Italian food options."
Grisafi is a longtime Lehigh Valley chef and restaurateur, known for operating other Italian restaurants - including the former Taste of Italy restaurant and former Roma Ristorante, both in Hanover Township, Lehigh County - with his family.
He also opened Corked in Bethlehem and The Pizza Joint in Allentown before selling those businesses over the past few years. In Whitehall Township, he ran the former Joey G's Italian Kitchen on Grape Street from 2016 to 2019.
"I've had some great experiences with other restaurants, and I'm excited to get back into the swing of things again," he said. "For a minute, I thought I was out of the restaurant business, but the apron pulled me back. Serving people great food is my passion, for sure."
The new Hellertown restaurant will feature a wide array of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees, Grisafi said.
Customers can expect authentic, made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including 12-inch, brick-oven pizzas (red and white varieties), along with a few favorites from Grisafi's Taste of Italy days, including chicken Giuseppe and veal Sinatra in a pink vodka sauce.
There also will be various steak and seafood selections along with made-on-premises desserts. Some pastas will be made on site, while others will be imported from Italy, Grisafi said.
"Nearly everything will be made on site, including our bread and sauces," Grisafi added. "Premium ingredients will be imported from Italy."
Grisafi is in the midst of renovations at the Hellertown restaurant, which will accommodate around 125 guests.
He's painted the walls white, added new tile flooring and installed modern metallic light fixtures. He's also refurbished some kitchen equipment, with plans to add new pieces in the coming weeks.
The front-of-house space will feature a slightly different layout, with the restaurant's main entrance being moved from the back of the building to the front, Grisafi said.
Additionally, a half-wall partition was constructed at the front of the restaurant, where Grisafi plans to install snake plants, vines and other greenery to create a semi-private dining area with bistro tables.
"We're also converting a former storage area into a second-floor dining room," Grisafi said. "So, we'll actually have three dining rooms - our main dining room, which can accommodate around 70 guests, and two smaller rooms that can hold around 25 people each, perfect for private events."
Seating will be available at booths and low-top tables with chairs. Grisafi also is planning to maintain al fresco dining on a rear patio while installing additional outdoor dining tables on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.
Hours are still being finalized, but Grisafi expects to operate the restaurant five days a week, probably Tuesday through Saturday, he said. The restaurant will be on OpenTable for customers looking to make reservations.
"We may be open for just dinner during the first few weeks before expanding to lunch later on," Grisafi added.
Grisafi is not leasing the connecting space that previously housed Cafe Erica.