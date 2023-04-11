SOUDERTON, Pa. - After 20 years of business, a popular Italian restaurant is preparing to serve its last wood-fired pizza in Montgomery County.
Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria, at 424 N. Main St. in Souderton, will permanently close at the end of April as owners Gaetano and Rita Chiaro enter retirement.
However, the couple's son, Joseph Chiaro, who also helps run Caruso, is planning to open two other borough eateries - a cheesesteak shop called "Peppe Steaks" and a second location of his "Burger Shop" in the coming months.
In a post on the Caruso Facebook page, the Chiaro family and Caruso's staff announced that they are "eternally thankful for the tremendous amount of love this establishment has received over the past 20 years."
"Many birthdays, holidays, anniversary’s, and celebrations have taken place here and we thank you for allowing us to share those moments with you," the announcement continues. "With that being said, we will be embarking new endeavors in Souderton with your continuous support. We look forward to hugging, shaking hands, and serving everyone in the coming weeks."
Individuals with Caruso gift cards are asked to use them before the last day of the month.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the online post had garnered more than 400 reactions and 200 comments, primarily from longtime customers reminiscing about memorable dining experiences and extending warm wishes to the owners.
"The best will be greatly missed," one person wrote. "Gaetano, Rita, Giuseppe, and all the family -- we wish you many blessings and happiness. We'll miss the wonderful food and your great hugs! Love you all!"
"Just enjoyed what is probably our last dinner at Caruso’s," another customer commented. "The scallops arrabiata was outstanding as always! Our family thanks you for the many years of great food and good times. Best wishes to all of you in the future."
"Thanks you always treating us like family and providing the most amazing home cooked meals (and we can't forget Rita's homemade limoncello) for so many years," another person wrote. "Best of luck ... Ciao!"
Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria, known to locals as Caruso's, serves appetizers such as burrata toast, calamari and house-made meatballs; wood-fired pizza such as Buffalo chicken, scallops and bacon and prosciutto and arugula; and entrees such as eggplant Parmigiana, chicken Marsala with mushrooms and wood-fired Scottish salmon.
Customers also can enjoy pasta dishes such as gnocchi, pappardelle alfredo and linguine clams and pancetta; and various calzones, sandwiches and sides.
Chef Gaetano was born on July 25, 1945 in Naples, Italy, according to the business' website.
At age 17, he started as an apprentice cook in a small restaurant in his hometown before then joining his uncle on New York's Long Island, where he opened his first restaurant, Aniello's.
After nearly five years, Gaetano moved back to Europe to work at La Terrazza in London, where he was employed as sous chef and garde-manger. Alongside executive Chef Piero Fossati, he cooked for well-known customers such as Peter Sellers, Giancarlo Giannini, Roger Moore, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra.
Gaetano also held cooking gigs in other European restaurants, including Ciro a Santa Brigida and La Sacrestia in Naples, Villa San Pietro in Vatican City, Giararrosto in Florence, and Bacco in Munich, where a popular newspaper dubbed him the "Pavarotti of Cuisine."
Caruso's, featuring seasonal outdoor dining, was named in memory of famous Neapolitan singer Enrico Caruso.
In opening the restaurant, the Chiaro family aimed to create "a place with great Italian food and a funky, relaxed atmosphere with energy and romance, where you could find artists and executives, mothers and children, lovers and loners, young and old, all in one urban Utopia," according to the business' website.
The family utilizes traditional Neapolitan recipes, featuring authentic ingredients, that keeps people coming back for "a little slice of Naples."
"Thank you all again a million times over," the announcement concludes.
Fortunately for foodies, Joseph Chiaro is planning two new tasty ventures in Souderton.
Peppe Steaks, a cheesesteak and sandwich shop, is expected to open in May at 144 N. Main St.
It's going to offer made-from-scratch items, including a variety of cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches, many with an Italian flare, Joseph said.
"The [Peppe Steak] concept is very cool," Joseph said. "It will feature 1980s- and '90s-themed decor."
Joseph also owns the four-year-old Burger Shop, at 162 N. Main St. in Souderton, and is planning to open a second location of that business in late May at the Souderton Community Pool.
The Burger Shop's original location, a few doors down from the forthcoming Peppe Steak restaurant, offers a variety of specialty burgers, including the Yeehaw (with pepper jack cheese, onion ring, bacon, barbecue sauce and coleslaw), along with other items such as chicken fingers, sweet potato fries and guacamole.
At "The Burger Shop By the Pool" location, customers will be able to enjoy a condensed menu, featuring burgers and cheeseburgers, BLT and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, milkshakes and various sides such as fried mozzarella, loaded fries and onion rings.
"The Burger Shop By the Pool is going to be more for kids," Joseph said. "So, there will be mini burgers, fries and things like that."