FORKS TWP., Pa. - A business offering dog training, boarding, grooming and other services is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Leader of the Pack Canine Institute, founded in 2009 at 6346 Farm Bureau Road in Upper Macungie Township, is planning to open a second location at 1200 Braden Blvd. in Forks Township, according to a news release.
Owners John and Lisa McDonald of Schnecksville recently closed on a multi-million dollar SBA 504 construction loan that will enable them to open a new location of their family-run business next year on 3 ½ acres in a Forks business park.
Jeff Barber of Allentown-based Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, arranged the combination SBA and conventional construction loan from TD Bank that the McDonalds will use to build the new facility offering training, day care, boarding, grooming and pet supplies for all breeds of dogs.
“It is going to be the same model as our award winning Leader of the Pack in Upper Macungie,” John said. “We will offer training, boarding, day care and grooming and do retail sales as well at our new site.”
The McDonalds have been serving families across the Lehigh Valley from their first Leader of the Pack location in Lehigh County for 14 years.
The business' mission is to help families and their pets by "creating happy and balanced dogs, one leader at a time."
“We have been wanting to open a second location that is convenient for our families that live on the east side of the Lehigh Valley,” John said. “The time was right when we found the right piece of property. We’ve decided to take a leap of faith and open a second corporate location in Forks.”
The McDonalds hope to break ground on the Forks facility in June. The roughly 28,000-square-foot facility, employing about 50 staff members, is expected to be complete early next spring.
Leader of the Pack Canine Institute also has a franchise offering, which the McDonalds are marketing with a regional approach for additional expansion of their pet services business.
“We ensure that a family’s pets are happy and comfortable whether they come for a full day or for longer boarding and that they return home safe and healthy,” Lisa said. “We thank all of our pet parents for their support and we look forward to serving many new clients at our second location."
Over the years, Barber has helped the McDonalds with arranging financing on various projects, including when they expanded their original site from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet.